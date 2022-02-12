Newcastle-Too good to go down now (Unfortunately)
Norwich-Far Better but left it too late
Watford-Showing signs of Hodgson bottom half team fight (yes, he can manage that) but have left it late, that Z Cars derby might be interesting though
Brentford-Were good, now poor, what influence Eriksen has we do not know
Leeds-I think they will have a bounce
Everton-Their home games should keep them up but 2 more losses and who knows what the psychological impact will be. They may beat Spurs but that Wolves game is massive now. Wolves are impressive, come on Conor.
Newcastle seem to be putting a run together.
Burnley are used to this situation and are manager by a scrapper who has done it all before.
This leaves two clubs to go down with Norwich out of Leeds, Brentford, Watford and the Bitters.
Leeds have some good players due back from injury and may benefit from their new manager.
Brentford impressed earlier this season and it nothing else have a decent strike force and capable manager.
Owl Face has a good record of pulling clubs away from danger, even if his tactics hail from the stone age.
Everton should be worried.