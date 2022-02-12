« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 497260 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9760 on: Today at 11:44:30 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:36:03 am
Davek's losing it

He says that like it's a bad thing.  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9761 on: Today at 11:49:55 am »
Cant believe so many of them were so convinced it was getting built in the first place. There were red flags (bad colour) all over the place from the start.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9762 on: Today at 11:50:23 am »
That quote from Davek is not an over-reaction. If Everton get relegated, and Usmanov disappears they will be in a worse position than any club in the league - I really can see them going bust or if not, becoming the new Forrest/Sunderland.

I don't like them, and I would like to see them relegated and never get their stadium, but I don't want them or any club to be liquidated.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9763 on: Today at 11:59:18 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:36:03 am
Davek's losing it
Hes right imo - theyre done.  And its hard to see how it isnt Chelsea next.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9764 on: Today at 12:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:32:29 am
I said ages ago that what they really should have been aiming for is a stadium with similar capacity to Goodison but with space to upgrade piece by piece, with better facilities, more boxes, stuff like that. It would've been a lot easier to get the money together for a smaller stadium that could grow over time 10-20 years ago than it will be to fund some superdome now, especially if they end up in the championship.

They weren't happy when it was only 52,000 as they wanted it bigger than Anfield.
« Reply #9765 on: Today at 12:16:14 pm »
Don't they always say one of them is worth ten of us? - So why not just have 10,000 seats - 100,000 worth that.  They'll be sold out every game (without selling out) and will have enough space to wield a toddler.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9766 on: Today at 12:30:47 pm »
If they go down at this juncture, that's it, they're finished.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9767 on: Today at 01:02:09 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:36:03 am
Davek's losing it



For once Davek was lucid and made complete sense, that really is the predicament Everton are in, its just a pity its taken this long for their supporters to realise it unfortunately!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9768 on: Today at 01:21:31 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:36:03 am
Davek's losing it




Makes bloody good reading that.
« Reply #9769 on: Today at 01:24:56 pm »
Imagine them starting next season in the Championship, with a nine point deduction.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9770 on: Today at 01:34:22 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:37:49 am
The regen of that end of the docks is happening regardless of if there is a stadium plonked at the end of it or not.

Hopefully it get done. But with Peel, one never knows
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9771 on: Today at 01:37:03 pm »
Who knew "Uncle Uzzy" would be the one to bring the family house down?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9772 on: Today at 01:37:43 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:36:03 am
Davek's losing it


Ahhh, that moment when stark realization finally hits.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9773 on: Today at 01:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:00:52 pm
They weren't happy when it was only 52,000 as they wanted it bigger than Anfield.


We should announce ambition to increase capacity to 80,000 and see how they react, Bramley Moore 80,001?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9774 on: Today at 01:44:30 pm »
Just seen the Esk tweeting out that its time to disconnect from Usmanov.
He isnt being overly dramatic but its clear he fears the worst.
Some of the replies are delusional.
Usmanov doesnt own the club being the most prominent.
Others saying that Usmanov has nothing to do with the club. Moshiri is only his accountant.
The M in USM as it were

USM is their largest sponsor. Training ground, adverts around the ground, MegaFon sponsored stadium signage. Sleeve sponsor as well?
I wonder how much in total they get in revenue from USM. Given the emergency payment of £30m to secure first dibs on stadium naming rights, I think they rely on that cash more than their fans realise.

If the stadium does get cancelled, who will they blame?
Putin? Or poor Bill who allowed the oligarchs in?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9775 on: Today at 01:44:45 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:34:22 pm
Hopefully it get done. But with Peel, one never knows

Wirral Waters says hello. Houses for sale but none of the office or light industrial use.
« Reply #9776 on: Today at 01:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:24:56 pm
Imagine them starting next season in the Championship, with a nine point deduction.


Newcastle-Too good to go down now (Unfortunately)
Norwich-Far Better but left it too late
Watford-Showing signs of Hodgson bottom half team fight (yes, he can manage that) but have left it late, that Z Cars derby might be interesting though
Brentford-Were good, now poor, what influence Eriksen has we do not know
Leeds-I think they will have a bounce
Everton-Their home games should keep them up but 2 more losses and who knows what the psychological impact will be. They may beat Spurs but that Wolves game is massive now. Wolves are impressive, come on Conor.
« Reply #9777 on: Today at 01:46:04 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:44:30 pm
Just seen the Esk tweeting out that its time to disconnect from Usmanov.
He isnt being overly dramatic but its clear he fears the worst.
Some of the replies are delusional.
Usmanov doesnt own the club being the most prominent.
Others saying that Usmanov has nothing to do with the club. Moshiri is only his accountant.
The M in USM as it were

USM is their largest sponsor. Training ground, adverts around the ground, MegaFon sponsored stadium signage. Sleeve sponsor as well?
I wonder how much in total they get in revenue from USM. Given the emergency payment of £30m to secure first dibs on stadium naming rights, I think they rely on that cash more than their fans realise.

If the stadium does get cancelled, who will they blame?
Putin? Or poor Bill who allowed the oligarchs in?

Its always Bills fault, when its not the RS.
« Reply #9778 on: Today at 01:48:29 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:44:45 pm
Wirral Waters says hello. Houses for sale but none of the office or light industrial use.

Personally I would like to see it developed like the stretch around the marina. No big skyscraper boxes blocking the light, just good housing/apartments around the water areas, local shops would be nice but given the dominance of Tesco etc with their wall to wall carpeting approach to retail, I dont think so.
« Reply #9779 on: Today at 01:49:18 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:44:30 pm
Just seen the Esk tweeting out that its time to disconnect from Usmanov.
He isnt being overly dramatic but its clear he fears the worst.
Some of the replies are delusional.
Usmanov doesnt own the club being the most prominent.
Others saying that Usmanov has nothing to do with the club. Moshiri is only his accountant.
The M in USM as it were

USM is their largest sponsor. Training ground, adverts around the ground, MegaFon sponsored stadium signage. Sleeve sponsor as well?
I wonder how much in total they get in revenue from USM. Given the emergency payment of £30m to secure first dibs on stadium naming rights, I think they rely on that cash more than their fans realise.

If the stadium does get cancelled, who will they blame?
Putin? Or poor Bill who allowed the oligarchs in?


The bottom line is that, as can be seen by their transfer activity since January, they are financially on the margins now. They definitely will have little to spend in the summer and are likely to sell. Who would have guessed that Everton's whole future as an institution would depend upon Vladimir Putin's mental illness.
« Reply #9780 on: Today at 01:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:49:18 pm

The bottom line is that, as can be seen by their transfer activity since January, they are financially on the margins now. They definitely will have little to spend in the summer and are likely to sell. Who would have guessed that Everton's whole future as an institution would depend upon Vladimir Putin's mental illness.

They were warned. There were sensible people pointing to the danger of letting Moshiri or Usmanov near the club. But the were rich brigade got their way, largely because they wanted to keep up with the neighbours.
Now not only are they in danger of being sanctioned, but Moshiri has proved to be shite at running a football club, splurging half a billion £ on taking them backwards.

« Reply #9781 on: Today at 02:11:17 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:36:03 am
Davek's losing it



He's not, he's nailed it. Leeds are a perfect example of a club that mortgaged their future and failed to pull it off, these will go the same way as them if they go this season or next. They're not built to fight their way out of the Championship and Calvert Lewin, Richie laaa and the rest will fuck off as soon as that trapdoor closes.
« Reply #9782 on: Today at 02:13:03 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:55:46 pm
They were warned. There were sensible people pointing to the danger of letting Moshiri or Usmanov near the club. But the were rich brigade got their way, largely because they wanted to keep up with the neighbours.
Now not only are they in danger of being sanctioned, but Moshiri has proved to be shite at running a football club, splurging half a billion £ on taking them backwards.
Is that basically Moshiri being out of pocket or does some of the debt sit with Everton?  I appreciate you're not an accountant but someone on here may have picked something up.
« Reply #9783 on: Today at 02:22:15 pm »
The telegraph are reporting that usmanov was on the zoom call for Lampard interview.

Everton maintain he was only there briefly and was finishing a call with Moshiri.  Like that makes it any fucking better!!
« Reply #9784 on: Today at 02:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:46:03 pm

Newcastle-Too good to go down now (Unfortunately)
Norwich-Far Better but left it too late
Watford-Showing signs of Hodgson bottom half team fight (yes, he can manage that) but have left it late, that Z Cars derby might be interesting though
Brentford-Were good, now poor, what influence Eriksen has we do not know
Leeds-I think they will have a bounce
Everton-Their home games should keep them up but 2 more losses and who knows what the psychological impact will be. They may beat Spurs but that Wolves game is massive now. Wolves are impressive, come on Conor.

Newcastle seem to be putting a run together.
Burnley are used to this situation and are manager by a scrapper who has done it all before.

This leaves two clubs to go down with Norwich out of Leeds, Brentford, Watford and the Bitters.

Leeds have some good players due back from injury and may benefit from their new manager.

Brentford impressed earlier this season and it nothing else have a decent strike force and capable manager.

Owl Face has a good record of pulling clubs away from danger, even if his tactics hail from the stone age.

Everton should be worried.

« Reply #9785 on: Today at 02:35:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:22:15 pm
The telegraph are reporting that usmanov was on the zoom call for Lampard interview.

Everton maintain he was only there briefly and was finishing a call with Moshiri.  Like that makes it any fucking better!!
"We only kissed and did some heavy petting. We didn't have full sex."
« Reply #9786 on: Today at 02:36:20 pm »
They have had their apology,


Can they now provide 2 apologies themselves


1. For aligning with a Putin backer
2. For being shit
« Reply #9787 on: Today at 02:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:46:03 pm

Newcastle-Too good to go down now (Unfortunately)
Norwich-Far Better but left it too late
Watford-Showing signs of Hodgson bottom half team fight (yes, he can manage that) but have left it late, that Z Cars derby might be interesting though
Brentford-Were good, now poor, what influence Eriksen has we do not know
Leeds-I think they will have a bounce
Everton-Their home games should keep them up but 2 more losses and who knows what the psychological impact will be. They may beat Spurs but that Wolves game is massive now. Wolves are impressive, come on Conor.

Let me dream, you swine! ;D
« Reply #9788 on: Today at 02:44:31 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:51:11 pm
Liverpool Council has no money.

"The council's got no money, the sandpit's here to stay"

I should do songs me
« Reply #9789 on: Today at 02:44:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:22:15 pm
The telegraph are reporting that usmanov was on the zoom call for Lampard interview.

Everton maintain he was only there briefly and was finishing a call with Moshiri.  Like that makes it any fucking better!!


I remember reading that Usmanov met both Ancelotti and Rafa before they were appointed too.
« Reply #9790 on: Today at 02:53:11 pm »
It's the old saying - "Follow the money".

He and his blood money are all over Everton. Not enough to make them super rich but enough to stain them forever!
« Reply #9791 on: Today at 02:55:06 pm »
What are they gonna do without the moral high ground though
« Reply #9792 on: Today at 03:48:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:22:15 pm
The telegraph are reporting that usmanov was on the zoom call for Lampard interview.

Everton maintain he was only there briefly and was finishing a call with Moshiri.  Like that makes it any fucking better!!

What about the day Rafa was interviewed on Usamanov's private yacht?
« Reply #9793 on: Today at 04:34:22 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:13:03 pm
Is that basically Moshiri being out of pocket or does some of the debt sit with Everton?  I appreciate you're not an accountant but someone on here may have picked something up.

I did my first year accountant exams many moons ago, before changing careers.
As far as I know he has converted a lot debt to equity, in effect adding them to the value of the club. So the asking price goes up possibly beyond what its worth as a business.  He also has loans to the club which will need paying back if he sells.
They would need a sugar daddy and more to buy them.
They also have a lease on a sandpit to pay, in addition to rental on their training ground which they no longer own.
It would need a real accountant to work it all out. Swiss Ramble ?
« Reply #9794 on: Today at 04:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Tuco Ramírez on Today at 02:44:41 pm

I remember reading that Usmanov met both Ancelotti and Rafa before they were appointed too.

And that Moshiri consulted Abramovich about Rafas ability
