Just seen the Esk tweeting out that its time to disconnect from Usmanov.

He isnt being overly dramatic but its clear he fears the worst.

Some of the replies are delusional.

Usmanov doesnt own the club  being the most prominent.

Others saying that Usmanov has nothing to do with the club. Moshiri is only his accountant.

The M in USM as it were



USM is their largest sponsor. Training ground, adverts around the ground, MegaFon sponsored stadium signage. Sleeve sponsor as well?

I wonder how much in total they get in revenue from USM. Given the emergency payment of £30m to secure first dibs on stadium naming rights, I think they rely on that cash more than their fans realise.



If the stadium does get cancelled, who will they blame?

Putin? Or poor Bill who allowed the oligarchs in?