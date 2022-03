Just seen the Esk tweeting out that it’s time to ‘disconnect’ from Usmanov.

He isn’t being overly dramatic but it’s clear he fears the worst.

Some of the replies are delusional.

“Usmanov doesn’t own the club…” being the most prominent.

Others saying that Usmanov has nothing to do with the club. Moshiri is only his accountant.

The M in USM as it were



USM is their largest sponsor. Training ground, adverts around the ground, MegaFon sponsored stadium signage. Sleeve sponsor as well?

I wonder how much in total they get in revenue from USM. Given the emergency payment of £30m to secure first dibs on stadium naming rights, I think they rely on that cash more than their fans realise.



If the stadium does get cancelled, who will they blame?

Putin? Or poor Bill who allowed the oligarchs in?