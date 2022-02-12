Catcher (the renowned Blue essayist) was arguing a while ago that anti-Chelsea sentiment was driven by antisemitism towards Abramovic. He suggested that the abuse City and Chelsea get is because of racism rather than any issue with apparent financial doping.
He's obsessed with weaponising stuff like racism to win arguments.
In realisty, his whole position was based purely on the fact that these two football clubs are the only main threat to Liverpool thriving. He's happy to relinquish any shred of credibility by being an apologist for soft power sports washing operations rather than accept that Liverpool are, in fact, not the bad guys.
Delicious.