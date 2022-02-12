« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9720 on: Yesterday at 10:23:07 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:21:03 pm
You're spot on, pal, they're deep in the m'yere. One thing that might save them is Leeds and Brentford are in frefall too. It's who can pull out of it first. Leeds have got Bamford, Philips, Cooper back for the run in. Who've Everton got? Calvert Lewin......

Calvert-Lewin seems to be made out of rice crispies of late.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9721 on: Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm
What's the betting we end up footing the bill for this stadium via the council?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9722 on: Yesterday at 10:50:46 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if Fat Joe gets caught up in some of these Russian financial investigations to go along with his recent legal woes pertaining to bribery and witness intimidation.

Imagine that pandora's box being opened if it was all tied in with the Ev's new sandbox... ooof.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9723 on: Yesterday at 10:51:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm
What's the betting we end up footing the bill for this stadium via the council?

Liverpool Council has no money.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9724 on: Yesterday at 10:53:02 pm
Can you imagine if a Russian businessman was involved with Liverpool. Catcher would be all over it. Suddenly hes very pro Russian. Wonder why 🤔
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9725 on: Yesterday at 10:53:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm
What's the betting we end up footing the bill for this stadium via the council?

New stadium won't be happening
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9726 on: Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:53:03 pm
New stadium won't be happening

ifithaddenabeenferputin
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9727 on: Yesterday at 11:21:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm
What's the betting we end up footing the bill for this stadium via the council?

Chippy tits is no longer the mayor. Will never happen.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9728 on: Yesterday at 11:22:56 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:53:03 pm
New stadium won't be happening
Putin's a RS.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9729 on: Yesterday at 11:33:51 pm
What are the odds of Everton going into administration before they are relegated?

They have some saleable assets. Goodison Park would be a good car park for Anfield. Rename as Goodison NCP Car Park
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9730 on: Yesterday at 11:55:10 pm
Probably need to know more about the EU sanctions on Uncle Uzzy and how that affects USM. I'm assuming Moshi has most of his assets tied up in that same as Usmanov. I think though that due to PL FFP they still probably couldn't spend anything in 22/23 season? Would need to get Swiss Ramble or someone similar to explain that. But long story short it seems to me they're going to be screwed until someone can verify that Moshiri's ability to finance isn't affected by this.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9731 on: Today at 05:33:15 am
Perfect excuse for the stadium not being built
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9732 on: Today at 06:16:01 am
A point for Burnley tonight and Everton are in the relegation zone.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9733 on: Today at 07:42:16 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm
What's the betting we end up footing the bill for this stadium via the council?

Not a chance the stadium gets built and the council doesn't have £700 million going spare, its scrabbling about trying to make savings as it is.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9734 on: Today at 07:51:18 am
I thought the whole point was the council loans the cash from the government at a reasonable low rate and makes money from increasing that rate to everton. These loans are not intended for this purpose of course but I believe that was the plan.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9735 on: Today at 07:51:52 am
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 10:53:02 pm
Can you imagine if a Russian businessman was involved with Liverpool. Catcher would be all over it. Suddenly hes very pro Russian. Wonder why 🤔

Ha ha ha, the man's a fucking idiot. I say man, probably a man child
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9736 on: Today at 08:04:38 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:42:16 am
Not a chance the stadium gets built and the council doesn't have £700 million going spare, its scrabbling about trying to make savings as it is.

Obviously they can't/won't finance all of it but if it ends up half built like Valencia. BMD was supposed to spearhead regeneration at the north docks.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9737 on: Today at 08:24:57 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm
What's the betting we end up footing the bill for this stadium via the council?

At the moment all that has been done is infill. Peel are pissing themselves, because if Everton cant come up with the funding soon, they cant continue paying the lease on a sandpit. Peel will get the land back and probably a wedge of cash, or Everton will sublet to a developer to build a glass skyscraper.
There is no way the city bankrolls it due to government watchdogs being in place at the council.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9738 on: Today at 08:27:06 am
A lot of flapping from them over the stadium and worry over their dirty money running out.

What happened to "people are dying, football doesn't matter"?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9739 on: Today at 09:00:25 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:27:06 am
A lot of flapping from them over the stadium and worry over their dirty money running out.

What happened to "people are dying, football doesn't matter"?
A lad on GOT suggested the CL should be cancelled because of the war.

Some blues' whole world view is coloured by Liverpool Football Club. Geo-politics, the pandemic...how will it hurt the RS? How can it derail them?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9740 on: Today at 09:06:08 am
Catcher (the renowned Blue essayist) was arguing a while ago that anti-Chelsea sentiment was driven by antisemitism towards Abramovic. He suggested that the abuse City and Chelsea get is because of racism rather than any issue with apparent financial doping.

He's obsessed with weaponising stuff like racism to win arguments.

In realisty, his whole position was based purely on the fact that these two football clubs are the only main threat to Liverpool thriving. He's happy to relinquish any shred of credibility by being an apologist for soft power sports washing operations rather than accept that Liverpool are, in fact, not the bad guys.

Delicious.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9741 on: Today at 09:11:46 am
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 10:53:02 pm
Can you imagine if a Russian businessman was involved with Liverpool. Catcher would be all over it. Suddenly hes very pro Russian. Wonder why 🤔
He was so rabid at the weekend when posters were mentioning how close Usmanov is to Putin, he was actually asking for evidence. ;D

Then he started going off about British Imperialism and posting like a Russian bot, he seems to have vanished the last 2-3 day from those Russian/Ukraine related threads though, must have been tiring being the lone pro war Putin flag waver there.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9742 on: Today at 09:21:05 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:06:08 am
Catcher (the renowned Blue essayist) was arguing a while ago that anti-Chelsea sentiment was driven by antisemitism towards Abramovic. He suggested that the abuse City and Chelsea get is because of racism rather than any issue with apparent financial doping.

He's obsessed with weaponising stuff like racism to win arguments.

In realisty, his whole position was based purely on the fact that these two football clubs are the only main threat to Liverpool thriving. He's happy to relinquish any shred of credibility by being an apologist for soft power sports washing operations rather than accept that Liverpool are, in fact, not the bad guys.

Delicious.
Yeah he thinks the term "Petro Dollar" ,or "Oil team" are racist. ??? ::)

He's so unhinged.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9743 on: Today at 09:23:54 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:11:46 am
He was so rabid at the weekend when posters were mentioning how close Usmanov is to Putin, he was actually asking for evidence. ;D

Then he started going off about British Imperialism and posting like a Russian bot, he seems to have vanished the last 2-3 day from those Russian/Ukraine related threads though, must have been tiring being the lone pro war Putin flag waver there.

Don't think it's pro-Putin as much as it's anti-Liverpool and pro anything that would affect us negatively
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9744 on: Today at 09:25:15 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:21:05 am
Yeah he thinks the term "Petro Dollar" ,or "Oil team" are racist. ??? ::)

He's so unhinged.

He's the classic example of thinking zebra and not horse when he hears hooves.

They're viewed as cheats because that's what they are. Nothing to do with ethnicity of owners.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9745 on: Today at 09:40:04 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:23:54 am
Don't think it's pro-Putin as much as it's anti-Liverpool and pro anything that would affect us negatively
Yeah, of course. Demented...but also brilliant.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9746 on: Today at 10:13:44 am
https://twitter.com/uppergwladysblu/status/1498450364772802567?s=21
Some of the responses.
Usmanov? Never heard of him

Remember when they were fucking rich because Uncle Uzzy was bankrolling his mate Moshiri.
The desperation to try and distance themselves from Uzmanov is laughable.
Meanwhile USM Finch Farm is still open. And the £30m from USM for naming rights on the sand pit is still in the accounts, along with all the adverts around the ground. Oh and those two things the erected to block their fans view of our new stand? They still have the MegaFon sponsor logos on them.
In fact there was a moment last Saturday when the TV were eulogising the gestures of the fans, when it cut to a drone view of the ground and those MegaFon logos were front and centre.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9747 on: Today at 10:16:21 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:24:57 am
At the moment all that has been done is infill. Peel are pissing themselves, because if Everton cant come up with the funding soon, they cant continue paying the lease on a sandpit. Peel will get the land back and probably a wedge of cash, or Everton will sublet to a developer to build a glass skyscraper.
There is no way the city bankrolls it due to government watchdogs being in place at the council.
Maybe we should buy it, build bramley moore lfc megastore.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9748 on: Today at 10:24:11 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:06:08 am
Catcher (the renowned Blue essayist) was arguing a while ago that anti-Chelsea sentiment was driven by antisemitism towards Abramovic. He suggested that the abuse City and Chelsea get is because of racism rather than any issue with apparent financial doping.

He's obsessed with weaponising stuff like racism to win arguments.

In realisty, his whole position was based purely on the fact that these two football clubs are the only main threat to Liverpool thriving. He's happy to relinquish any shred of credibility by being an apologist for soft power sports washing operations rather than accept that Liverpool are, in fact, not the bad guys.

Delicious.

For a lot of blues they console themselves that they're the good guys and we're the bad guys. That whole plucky underdog owned by a local fan narrative was something they could hang onto under Bill (while begging every billionaire out there to take them over).

Now they've got very dodgy billionaire owners  -  with close links to a man trying to start World War 3 - and it's harder to sustain the narrative that they're the good guys while everyone else is bad. They'll still find a way but it's really heading into the role of fantasy.

They're quite happy to have a shiny new stadium built on blood money, but not happy at the suggestion that sanctions could thwart it being built.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9749 on: Today at 10:26:26 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:06:08 am
Catcher (the renowned Blue essayist) was arguing a while ago that anti-Chelsea sentiment was driven by antisemitism towards Abramovic. He suggested that the abuse City and Chelsea get is because of racism rather than any issue with apparent financial doping.

He's obsessed with weaponising stuff like racism to win arguments.

In realisty, his whole position was based purely on the fact that these two football clubs are the only main threat to Liverpool thriving. He's happy to relinquish any shred of credibility by being an apologist for soft power sports washing operations rather than accept that Liverpool are, in fact, not the bad guys.

Delicious.

What a c*nt he is. Trying to defend a club whose fans sing "we're racist and that's the way we like it". I never knew Abramovich was Jewish, I was never really arsed about him until I found out how he actually went from diesel thief to billionaire and I couldn't give a fuck about where the City owners come from, it's mainly down to the outright cheating.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9750 on: Today at 10:28:31 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:16:21 am
Maybe we should buy it, build bramley moore lfc megastore.

Liverpool Three
