Probably need to know more about the EU sanctions on Uncle Uzzy and how that affects USM. I'm assuming Moshi has most of his assets tied up in that same as Usmanov. I think though that due to PL FFP they still probably couldn't spend anything in 22/23 season? Would need to get Swiss Ramble or someone similar to explain that. But long story short it seems to me they're going to be screwed until someone can verify that Moshiri's ability to finance isn't affected by this.