I tell you what. Our lads can keep celebrating winning the League Cup however they want regardless of whether Everton fans think its a worthy trophy or not, and Everton players can continue celebrating winning corners at the Kop end.
It's the very fact that they celebrate corners at the Kop end which tells us that if they ever won the League Cup they'd celebrate it like the second coming of Christ would be celebrated outside the Vatican.
Football should be all about endeavor, effort, trying, risking failure in order to succeed. Sticking in there and hopefully getting your reward. Then it should be about enjoying every last second of it.
Those miserable, bitter arsewipes could suck the joy out of anything, and maybe that's one reason why they never get any. At least they've had 27 barren years which have allowed them to revel in the misery they love so much.
BAGS