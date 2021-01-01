« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

oojason

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9680 on: Today at 02:03:47 pm

'Everton demand apology from Premier League for handball decision in Manchester City loss':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60558875


.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9681 on: Today at 02:11:18 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:13:05 am
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498031124811026435

Patrick Williams@pwefc1·11hReplying to @LFC
Its the League Cup ffs this embarrassing from the so called biggest club in the country 😭😭😭😭😭

27 years gobshite :lmao
The trophy they said was more prestigious than the European Cup a couple of seasons ago.  :wave
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9682 on: Today at 02:22:06 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:44:55 am
I tell you what. Our lads can keep celebrating winning the League Cup however they want regardless of whether Everton fans think its a worthy trophy or not, and Everton players can continue celebrating winning corners at the Kop end.
It's the very fact that they celebrate corners at the Kop end which tells us that if they ever won the League Cup they'd celebrate it like the second coming of Christ would be celebrated outside the Vatican.

Football should be all about endeavor, effort, trying, risking failure in order to succeed. Sticking in there and hopefully getting your reward. Then it should be about enjoying every last second of it.

Those miserable, bitter arsewipes could suck the joy out of anything, and maybe that's one reason why they never get any. At least they've had 27 barren years which have allowed them to revel in the misery they love so much.

BAGS  :wave

JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9683 on: Today at 02:46:15 pm
They have sent a "BOO" letter to the FA over Saturday edit already reported I see ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 02:48:12 pm by JohnSullie »
Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9684 on: Today at 02:56:40 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:03:47 pm
'Everton demand apology from Premier League for handball decision in Manchester City loss':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60558875



Get your excuses in early
Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9685 on: Today at 03:00:53 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:22:06 pm
Football should be all about endeavor, effort, trying, risking failure in order to succeed. Sticking in there are hopefully getting your reward. Then it should be about enjoying every last second of it.
Deep down they know it to be true, but because their bitterness is so tightly aligned to our success, they can't take it when we win. They fans will say anything to make themselves feel better about it.
So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9686 on: Today at 03:04:25 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:11:18 pm
The trophy they said was more prestigious than the European Cup a couple of seasons ago.  :wave

Talking of the European Cup a confirmed Bitter contrasted the penalty we won against Spurs in the 2019 Final against theirs being denied.

Fair enough but how many of our games do they watch and what good memories they have?
disgraced cake

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9687 on: Today at 03:06:41 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 09:35:17 am
Spurs a
Wolves h
Newcastle h

Are their next 3. Those 2 home games are massive to say the least. Lose both.....

Meant to be Watford away after that but that'll probably get moved as they *should* beat Boreham Wood

Lose all three of them and they're going I think. Not to say it's impossible they'll lose all three and not be able to turn it round, but it'll look very likely, as in that time some of the teams around them will definitely pick up points IMO. Even a point there would be a pretty disastrous take.

A lot of people think because of the performance against City they can play like that against other teams but it doesn't really work like that. The fans are going to be a lot happier after an unfortunate loss against one of the best teams, but if you follow that up with home losses to Wolves and Newcastle the atmosphere becomes very toxic again.
tubby

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9688 on: Today at 03:12:37 pm
Good that they're kicking up a stink over the non-penalty.  Anything to get rid of this clear and obvious error bullshit.
Tobelius

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9689 on: Today at 03:13:41 pm
Quote from: JohnSullie on Today at 02:46:15 pm
They have sent a "BOO" letter to the FA over Saturday edit already reported I see ;)

Propably spelled it OOB with a blue crayon.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9690 on: Today at 03:15:19 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:04:25 pm
Talking of the European Cup a confirmed Bitter contrasted the penalty we won against Spurs in the 2019 Final against theirs being denied.

Fair enough but how many of our games do they watch and what good memories they have?
They clearly watch our games at least as intently as they watch their own. They are absolutely obsessed with us. I've met elephants with worse memories than that lot, too.

I've not watched an Everton game bar the derby for over 30 years. I have no interest in them other than having a laugh in this thread. They, on the other hand, seem to watch and forensically analyse every game we play. I did see a video of their penalty claim though, and it was a stonewall penalty. Not doubt. They were robbed of a pen, but knowing them they'd have missed anyway. Everton aren't they!
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9691 on: Today at 03:17:01 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 03:00:53 pm
Deep down they know it to be true, but because their bitterness is so tightly aligned to our success, they can't take it when we win. They fans will say anything to make themselves feel better about it.
We clearly fry their brains. I love it.  ;D
Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9692 on: Today at 03:26:14 pm
Of course they remember our CL penalty against Spurs. They remember every "controversial" decision that goes in our favour.

But Pickford on Virgil was a sound, healthy challenge and we need to stop crying over it.

Oh wait...



We did.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9693 on: Today at 03:34:48 pm
The City-Ev love-in in danger?

Quote
How many times are they allowed to be 'Seething' before they are told to get back in their box. From Lescott and covid to antics at the league cup semi, they are a bunch of whinging cretins.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9694 on: Today at 03:40:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:34:48 pm
The City-Ev love-in in danger?

Itll be back on when we turn up at the Etihad, mark my words.
Kekule

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9695 on: Today at 03:44:00 pm
As we speak theyre probably digging through Carabaos history and ingredient list to find something they can claim, by virtue of winning the competition, that were endorsing in order to pretend to be offended by it.
Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9696 on: Today at 04:01:12 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:25:05 am
Went the End and Wiggle in the late 90s, two fantastic clubs.
Got a few bits of vinyl from his Plink Plonk label he started. Tone Theory and Insync & Mysteron EP amongst others.  Brilliant pieces of Techno/ house at the time. 2 of the nicest pieces i have thinking aboot it. Still sound brilliant to this day
12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9697 on: Today at 04:05:29 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:04:25 pm
Talking of the European Cup a confirmed Bitter contrasted the penalty we won against Spurs in the 2019 Final against theirs being denied.

Fair enough but how many of our games do they watch and what good memories they have?

Yet they conveniently forget the absolute shite penalty they got from Kavanah at our place when the clumsy clothes horse tripped over Trent. All of 2 seconds at the screen
