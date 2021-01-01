Spurs a

Wolves h

Newcastle h



Are their next 3. Those 2 home games are massive to say the least. Lose both.....



Meant to be Watford away after that but that'll probably get moved as they *should* beat Boreham Wood



Lose all three of them and they're going I think. Not to say it's impossible they'll lose all three and not be able to turn it round, but it'll look very likely, as in that time some of the teams around them will definitely pick up points IMO. Even a point there would be a pretty disastrous take.A lot of people think because of the performance against City they can play like that against other teams but it doesn't really work like that. The fans are going to be a lot happier after an unfortunate loss against one of the best teams, but if you follow that up with home losses to Wolves and Newcastle the atmosphere becomes very toxic again.