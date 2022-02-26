People keep saying theyre too good to go down and have been for a while. Yet, the longer this has gone on the worse its getting for them. Theyre further down the table than they were a month ago and all the other teams seem to be picking points bar a couple. They better get something somewhere and fucking quick cos the way I see it theyre the team going down



I agree. I think the reason why a lot of people think an Everton relegation is too good to be true is because they're traditionally a mid-table side. The thing is though, it only take 5 or 6 extra defeats in a season to slide from mid-table safety into the thick of a relegation fight. And when you look at the garbage they've signed in the last 4 windows, it's no surprise that the draws and wins they used to spawn against the lesser teams have suddenly dried up. It's not a poor run of form that has landed them in this position. This is the culmination of 2 to 3 years of awful decision making. They're gonners if you ask me.