« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 489938 times)

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,361
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9640 on: Yesterday at 09:54:11 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 08:32:31 pm
He's an over dramatic lovvie, but a decent man at heart.

And doesnt actually own any of the club anymore does he ??? there fans are giving him shit and you can tell it's making him upset well out of order
Logged
We Won It Six Times

Premier League Winners 2019/20

JFT 97

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,786
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9641 on: Yesterday at 09:55:32 pm »
 ;D
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,533
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9642 on: Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:13:15 am
People keep saying theyre too good to go down and have been for a while. Yet, the longer this has gone on the worse its getting for them. Theyre further down the table than they were a month ago and all the other teams seem to be picking points bar a couple. They better get something somewhere and fucking quick cos the way I see it theyre the team going down

I agree. I think the reason why a lot of people think an Everton relegation is too good to be true is because they're traditionally a mid-table side. The thing is though, it only take 5 or 6 extra defeats in a season to slide from mid-table safety into the thick of a relegation fight. And when you look at the garbage they've signed in the last 4 windows, it's no surprise that the draws and wins they used to spawn against the lesser teams have suddenly dried up. It's not a poor run of form that has landed them in this position. This is the culmination of 2 to 3 years of awful decision making. They're gonners if you ask me. 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9643 on: Yesterday at 10:23:09 pm »
Would be too good to be true, think they will stay up. Fancy Brentford and Leeds to go down before they do (with Norwich and Watford).
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,224
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9644 on: Yesterday at 10:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:23:09 pm
Would be too good to be true, think they will stay up. Fancy Brentford and Leeds to go down before they do (with Norwich and Watford).

Didn't know they change to 4 teams going down..  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,753
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9645 on: Today at 12:31:15 am »
Quote from: McSquared on February 26, 2022, 05:05:58 pm
The end

Yeah, The End. Richard played for us at the Masque then invited us down to his club. Surreal night in the end... hes a sound geezer. Theres an anniversary party in London next month.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,753
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9646 on: Today at 12:32:29 am »
Luckily for them, Leeds look even worse.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,473
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9647 on: Today at 12:55:57 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:32:29 am
Luckily for them, Leeds look even worse.


I would suggest that Leeds are likely to have a better new manager bounce than Everton


Rafa (really awful season to be honest) average 1 point per game


Drunken average 0 pts per game


Frank average 0.75 pts per game
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,753
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9648 on: Today at 01:03:39 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:55:57 am

I would suggest that Leeds are likely to have a better new manager bounce than Everton


Rafa (really awful season to be honest) average 1 point per game


Drunken average 0 pts per game


Frank average 0.75 pts per game

I actually missed the news that Bielsa has gone! I hadnt really followed footie this weekend until our match today. Yeah, they could have a bounce. Surely a new manager tightens up their defence.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9649 on: Today at 01:06:46 am »
Obviously tonight when Klopp said "this is the peoples cup" he meant it in the context of us not being in the stadium for the league title presentation ... but it's still a funny riposte to Everton's the peoples club nonsense  ;D :champ :scarf

Klopp now has as many trophies as the last 22 (TWENTY TWO) Everton managers combined  :lmao
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,482
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9650 on: Today at 02:06:56 am »
NEW: The EU is weighing sanctions on some of Russia's oligarchs and wealthiest tycoons - proposed list includes Usmanov, Fridman, Aven, Mordashov, Sechin, Tokarev - as well as Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, with
@nchrysoloras
 and
@JohnFollain
 :

Think it was posted earlier as well. Looks like Roman is going to get a pass for the moment while Uncle Uzzy could fuck over Everton as they'll then have to remove all USM related income/items from the club. Even if they don't go down Moshi probably won't be able to kick in anything now. Also wonder how exposed Moshi/Uncle Uzzy are to the Russian stock market which will likely become completely valueless tomorrow. Granted that goes for Roman to.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,256
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9651 on: Today at 02:18:49 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:06:56 am
NEW: The EU is weighing sanctions on some of Russia's oligarchs and wealthiest tycoons - proposed list includes Usmanov, Fridman, Aven, Mordashov, Sechin, Tokarev - as well as Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, with
@nchrysoloras
 and
@JohnFollain
 :

Think it was posted earlier as well. Looks like Roman is going to get a pass for the moment while Uncle Uzzy could fuck over Everton as they'll then have to remove all USM related income/items from the club. Even if they don't go down Moshi probably won't be able to kick in anything now. Also wonder how exposed Moshi/Uncle Uzzy are to the Russian stock market which will likely become completely valueless tomorrow. Granted that goes for Roman to.

How on earth can Roman get a pass? Hes as corrupt as they come.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,337
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9652 on: Today at 02:25:05 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:31:15 am
Yeah, The End. Richard played for us at the Masque then invited us down to his club. Surreal night in the end... hes a sound geezer. Theres an anniversary party in London next month.
Went the End and Wiggle in the late 90s, two fantastic clubs.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,923
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9653 on: Today at 07:14:18 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:18:49 am
How on earth can Roman get a pass? Hes as corrupt as they come.

Because hes been buying UK politicians and people of influence for years. And I assume hes one of those whove threatened to sue the UK.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,321
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9654 on: Today at 08:13:05 am »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498031124811026435

Patrick Williams@pwefc1·11hReplying to @LFC
Its the League Cup ffs this embarrassing from the so called biggest club in the country 😭😭😭😭😭

27 years gobshite :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,338
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9655 on: Today at 08:28:45 am »
Theres not one of the Everton players that wouldnt have wanted to be celebrating in that dressing room last night, and if theyre any good at cleaning boots who knows next time one of them might be.
Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,541
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9656 on: Today at 08:53:56 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:13:05 am
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498031124811026435

Patrick Williams@pwefc1·11hReplying to @LFC
Its the League Cup ffs this embarrassing from the so called biggest club in the country 😭😭😭😭😭

27 years gobshite :lmao
Replying to
@LFC
To all Ronaldo fans, Goodbye. Ive had a long think about it and I have come to a conclusion that I dont love Ronaldo anymore. He's just a dive and penalty merchant. Ive decided to support Messi, a real footballer. Time to finally watch some greatness. Goodbye

https://twitter.com/shakeel1518/status/1498031385612898307

Off his titties ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,509
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9657 on: Today at 09:09:26 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:06:46 am

/snip

Klopp now has as many trophies as the last 22 (TWENTY TWO) Everton managers combined  :lmao

My new favourite stat  ;D
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9658 on: Today at 09:16:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:13:05 am
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498031124811026435

Patrick Williams@pwefc1·11hReplying to @LFC
Its the League Cup ffs this embarrassing from the so called biggest club in the country 😭😭😭😭😭

27 years gobshite :lmao

Some of that stuff he comes out with makes me think he's a red is disguise.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,883
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9659 on: Today at 09:23:20 am »
Wow only a point in it now, Burnley look in decent form too. Please...
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9660 on: Today at 09:24:07 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:23:20 am
Wow only a point in it now, Burnley look in decent form too. Please...

It's the teams just above Everton who are the problem, Leeds and Brentford are in freefall.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,530
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9661 on: Today at 09:35:17 am »
Spurs a
Wolves h
Newcastle h

Are their next 3. Those 2 home games are massive to say the least. Lose both.....

Meant to be Watford away after that but that'll probably get moved as they *should* beat Boreham Wood
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9662 on: Today at 09:44:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:13:05 am
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498031124811026435

Patrick Williams@pwefc1·11hReplying to @LFC
Its the League Cup ffs this embarrassing from the so called biggest club in the country 😭😭😭😭😭

27 years gobshite :lmao

I tell you what. Our lads can keep celebrating winning the League Cup however they want regardless of whether Everton fans think its a worthy trophy or not, and Everton players can continue celebrating winning corners at the Kop end.



Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9663 on: Today at 09:55:17 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:44:55 am
I tell you what. Our lads can keep celebrating winning the League Cup however they want regardless of whether Everton fans think its a worthy trophy or not, and Everton players can continue celebrating winning corners at the Kop end.
Top players in enjoying winning shock.
Maybe if they concentrated more on winning themselves and forgetting about how they can contribute to our competitors winning, they wouldn't be at 27 years.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Up
« previous next »
 