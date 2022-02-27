Looking at their remaining fixtures, they'll be lucky to bag another 12 points at best.



Spurs (A) Wolves (H) Newcastle (H) Burnley (A) Leicester (H) Watford (A) West Ham (A) Man Utd (H) Palace (H) Liverpool (A) Chelsea (H) Leicester (A) Brentford (H) Arsenal (A)



When you consider they've only won 6 games all season, and are stuck on 22 points going into March, then 12 more points is a massive ask for them. Even if they were to snatch that much, it would still only leave them on 34 points, which was what Watford and Bournemouth finished on when they were relegated 2 years ago. Cardiff too went down on 34 points 3 years ago. While it's true there are a few teams around them who could slide below them, there's no doubt Everton are neck deep in this now. My guess is they won't even get 12 points. They'll get 8 or 9 tops



