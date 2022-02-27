« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Mighty_Red

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9600 on: Yesterday at 09:24:08 pm
They were robbed today, well robbed of a decent CB as wel as a nailed on pen. Shame the manc refs were looking out for City but at least Everton will have someone to blame if they go down by a point!
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9601 on: Yesterday at 09:32:23 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:23:09 pm
Leeds should stick with Bielsa. Their problem is they are missing their spine who are all out injured.

Changing managers and changing systems doesn't make sense. Imho.

Depends who they bring in really. If it's someone that will bring in some kind of defensively solidity then it could work out well.
btroom

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9602 on: Yesterday at 09:41:38 pm
people applauding everton for their virtue signaling while them still being bankrolled by putin's bum chum and having his companies plastered all over goodison.  ::)
Billy The Kid

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9603 on: Yesterday at 09:54:53 pm
Looking at their remaining fixtures, they'll be lucky to bag another 12 points at best.

Spurs (A) Wolves (H) Newcastle (H) Burnley (A) Leicester (H) Watford (A) West Ham (A) Man Utd (H) Palace (H) Liverpool (A) Chelsea (H) Leicester (A) Brentford (H) Arsenal (A)

When you consider they've only won 6 games all season, and are stuck on 22 points going into March, then 12 more points is a massive ask for them. Even if they were to snatch that much, it would still only leave them on 34 points, which was what Watford and Bournemouth finished on when they were relegated 2 years ago. Cardiff too went down on 34 points 3 years ago. While it's true there are a few teams around them who could slide below them, there's no doubt Everton are neck deep in this now. My guess is they won't even get 12 points. They'll get 8 or 9 tops

Garlicbread

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9604 on: Yesterday at 10:00:06 pm
Spurs (A) - Defeat
 Wolves (H) - Considering Wolves don't score a lot, I could see them maybeee getting something out of this
 Newcastle (H) - Win/Draw
 Burnley (A) - Defeat
 Leicester (H) - Win/Draw
Watford (A) - Defeat
West Ham (A) - Defeat
Man Utd (H) - Defeat
 Palace (H) - Win
 Liverpool (A) - Defeat
 Chelsea (H) - Defeat
Leicester (A) - Defeat
Brentford (H) - Win
Arsenal (A) - Defeat
Kekule

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9605 on: Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm
Obviously that non-penalty does fuck all for us if City end up winning the league by a couple of points or fewer, but if Everton end up 1 point from safety at the end of the season itll be that Bolton goal not being given in 1997/98 finally coming around to bite them on the arse.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm by Kekule »
disgraced cake

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9606 on: Yesterday at 10:48:46 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm
Obviously that non-penalty does fuck all for us if City end up winning the league by a couple of points or fewer, but if Everton end up 1 point from safety at the end of the season itll be that Bolton goal not being given in 1997/98 finally coming around to bite them on the arse.

Best of luck to Brentford's coach on that last Goodison game of the season
oojason

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9607 on: Yesterday at 11:09:51 pm

Everton 0 - [1] Manchester City; Foden goal on 81' - https://streamgg.com/v/t0h1a5z2 & https://ziscore.com/b85a


'Everton penalty shout against Manchester City on 84' (handball) - https://streamgg.com/v/vfsdp242 & https://v.redd.it/wyn8obqt88k81









https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/1497652606499491841 & https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/1497653320453918726 (gifs of the 'handball')



Match Highlights:-

https://ourmatch.me/26-02-2022-everton-vs-manchester-city
https://highlightsfootball.net/video/everton-vs-manchester-city-highlights-6
https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138857/everton-vs-manchester-city#media



'Everton 0-1 Manchester City | Frank Lampard Post Match Interview | It's a clear handball':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bfvlQqflehc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bfvlQqflehc</a>


'"A three-year-old could tell you that's a penalty" | Lampard furious over 'handball' decision':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RCjAZ7jYdD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RCjAZ7jYdD4</a>


'My 3-year-old daughter could tell you that's a penalty!! | Everton 0-1 Man City | Frank Lampard':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lt-ziciEmw0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lt-ziciEmw0</a>




'Richards believes 'ridiculous' handball decision has cost Everton dearly':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OUtYjxDgplk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OUtYjxDgplk</a>
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9608 on: Yesterday at 11:10:31 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:48:46 pm
Best of luck to Brentford's coach on that last Goodison game of the season

Keep the parking location for the bus a great, big secret. And the team hotel.

That would be my advice.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9609 on: Today at 12:16:58 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:00:06 pm
Spurs (A) - Defeat
Wolves (H) - Considering Wolves don't score a lot, I could see them maybeee getting something out of this
 


They are likely to be in the bottom 3 at the start of these 2 games. Lose these 2 (and Wolves are a form team who would be challenging for the CL if there start had been better) then that would be 3 points from Frank's first 6 games and who knows what that would do for his and their self belief before they play Newcastle and Burnley.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9610 on: Today at 12:35:04 am
I think the support for Ukraine today was genuine and probably came from Kenwright, I suspect there are many in the club that are ashamed by their Russian links now although, like most fanbases, many will be blind as most football fans are thick and would put their football club over their own mothers.


As for City suporting Ukraine they can fuck off, they just want to keep Zinchenko happy
Garlicbread

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9611 on: Today at 12:40:12 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:16:58 am

They are likely to be in the bottom 3 at the start of these 2 games. Lose these 2 (and Wolves are a form team who would be challenging for the CL if there start had been better) then that would be 3 points from Frank's first 6 games and who knows what that would do for his and their self belief before they play Newcastle and Burnley.

Would be interesting if we're at the last day of the season and they need to get something from Arsenal away, who may need something to get a CL spot.
jckliew

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9612 on: Today at 01:23:46 am
Thought the Bitters did very well today. Robbed of a point at the end.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9613 on: Today at 01:36:27 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:23:46 am
Thought the Bitters did very well today. Robbed of a point at the end.


Leed's capitulations in the last 2 games have put Everton's 3-0 into perspective. Aside from that game they have scored 1 goal and conceded in each game, that said I think they did OK today, as long as that crowd stays positive their home games should keep them up.
jckliew

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9614 on: Today at 02:13:31 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:36:27 am

Leed's capitulations in the last 2 games have put Everton's 3-0 into perspective. Aside from that game they have scored 1 goal and conceded in each game, that said I think they did OK today, as long as that crowd stays positive their home games should keep them up.
i thought they pressed Manchester City quite well.
Even the yob Ricardlison was holding up the ball very well.
keano7

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9615 on: Today at 08:51:47 am
The Newcastle, Burnley, Leicester and Watford tranche of games is what it will boil down to. If they can get at least 2 wins and a draw from them 4 theyll be alright. Anything less than 2 wins and theyll be in real trouble with the games coming up after that.
boots

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9616 on: Today at 09:00:31 am
Everton were cheated out of a point.
Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9617 on: Today at 09:37:39 am
Any other day I'd laugh at a result like this, but because it helps City I'm very meh about it.

I know I'd be furious if that happened to us though.
Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9618 on: Today at 10:21:17 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:37:39 am
Any other day I'd laugh at a result like this, but because it helps City I'm very meh about it.

I know I'd be furious if that happened to us though.

I'm furious for us, but it serves them right, as it's the only time they've even tried to get a result against City since we've been challenging them for the league. And you can add the 13/14 run in game when they were cheering City goals in the stands and slowly passing the ball around at the back when 3-2 down in the last few minutes.

If they weren't in a dogfight they'd be cheering Kavanagh for fucking us over.
Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9619 on: Today at 10:24:20 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:04 am
I think the support for Ukraine today was genuine and probably came from Kenwright, I suspect there are many in the club that are ashamed by their Russian links now although, like most fanbases, many will be blind as most football fans are thick and would put their football club over their own mothers.


As for City suporting Ukraine they can fuck off, they just want to keep Zinchenko happy

He's a divvy but Kenwright does have some decency about him.
12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9620 on: Today at 11:07:33 am
Funny how they are all over Twitter crying about smaller clubs not getting the decisions from refs and VAR

Smaller Clubs  :lmao
Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9621 on: Today at 11:13:15 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:54:53 pm
Looking at their remaining fixtures, they'll be lucky to bag another 12 points at best.

Spurs (A) Wolves (H) Newcastle (H) Burnley (A) Leicester (H) Watford (A) West Ham (A) Man Utd (H) Palace (H) Liverpool (A) Chelsea (H) Leicester (A) Brentford (H) Arsenal (A)

When you consider they've only won 6 games all season, and are stuck on 22 points going into March, then 12 more points is a massive ask for them. Even if they were to snatch that much, it would still only leave them on 34 points, which was what Watford and Bournemouth finished on when they were relegated 2 years ago. Cardiff too went down on 34 points 3 years ago. While it's true there are a few teams around them who could slide below them, there's no doubt Everton are neck deep in this now. My guess is they won't even get 12 points. They'll get 8 or 9 tops


People keep saying theyre too good to go down and have been for a while. Yet, the longer this has gone on the worse its getting for them. Theyre further down the table than they were a month ago and all the other teams seem to be picking points bar a couple. They better get something somewhere and fucking quick cos the way I see it theyre the team going down
Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9622 on: Today at 11:22:14 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:07:33 am
Funny how they are all over Twitter crying about smaller clubs not getting the decisions from refs and VAR

Smaller Clubs  :lmao

Rafa obviously touched a nerve.

PaulF

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9623 on: Today at 11:48:30 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:36:27 am

Leed's capitulations in the last 2 games have put Everton's 3-0 into perspective. Aside from that game they have scored 1 goal and conceded in each game, that said I think they did OK today, as long as that crowd stays positive their home games should keep them up.
Not sure I've ever seen Everton crowd and positive in the danger paragraph.
blert596

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9624 on: Today at 12:11:20 pm
Absolutely mad decision. There's no other way it can be classed as anything other than corruption, and there should be an inquest into it thats open for the public to see.

Gutted its effectively made our job 2 points harder.

Im tempering it with its taking them a step closer to relegation.
PeterTheRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9625 on: Today at 12:28:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:21:17 am
I'm furious for us, but it serves them right, as it's the only time they've even tried to get a result against City since we've been challenging them for the league. And you can add the 13/14 run in game when they were cheering City goals in the stands and slowly passing the ball around at the back when 3-2 down in the last few minutes.

If they weren't in a dogfight they'd be cheering Kavanagh for fucking us over.

And this is why I don't feel any pity for them. We will catch Man City anyway, and these fuckers will get relegated ...
JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9626 on: Today at 12:30:50 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 12:11:20 pm
Absolutely mad decision. There's no other way it can be classed as anything other than corruption, and there should be an inquest into it thats open for the public to see.

Gutted its effectively made our job 2 points harder.

Im tempering it with its taking them a step closer to relegation.
The Cityzens will still claim everyone is against them!
If the media were against them, as they constantly claim they would be highlighting how much City are benefiting from the officials.
Oldmanmick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9627 on: Today at 12:48:28 pm
At the end of the day it's still in our hands. Yesterday's result means nothing really. Said it a few weeks ago that we need to go on the mother of all runs if we're to have a sniff of a shot at winning the league. We've done very well in recent games but the game at the Etihad will be crucial.
Kekule

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9628 on: Today at 01:20:14 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:30:50 pm
The Cityzens will still claim everyone is against them!
If the media were against them, as they constantly claim they would be highlighting how much City are benefiting from the officials.

Its justice for when the ball hit Trents hand in the box, after it bounced of Bernardo Silvas hand, at Anfield the other year. Or something.

It seems every soft decision they get, and rough decision we get, is justice for that correct decision somehow.  Much like when Chelsea claim every decision in their favour was/is justice for Luis Garcias goal.
DaveLFC

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9629 on: Today at 02:00:30 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 09:00:31 am
Everton were cheated out of a point.

A penalty is not a point, they were cheated out of a penalty.
Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9630 on: Today at 02:02:35 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:07:33 am
Funny how they are all over Twitter crying about smaller clubs not getting the decisions from refs and VAR

Smaller Clubs  :lmao
False flag posts from Rafa. 😊

Edit: Framola beat me to it. 😄
boots

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9631 on: Today at 02:59:30 pm
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 02:00:30 pm
A penalty is not a point, they were cheated out of a penalty.

Are you, by any chance, an accountant in your spare time? :p
El Lobo

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9632 on: Today at 08:26:04 pm
So its only February and this season is already more successful than any Everton season in 27 years :duh
jacobs chains

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #9633 on: Today at 08:32:31 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:24:20 am
He's a divvy but Kenwright does have some decency about him.

He's an over dramatic lovvie, but a decent man at heart.
TepidT2O

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyaw
« Reply #9634 on: Today at 08:38:02 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:32:31 pm
He's an over dramatic lovvie, but a decent man at heart.
Yeah, my mum sat next to him at primary  school. Really nice kid apparently
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9635 on: Today at 09:00:56 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9636 on: Today at 09:07:42 pm »
Oh this isn't a good night for our blue brethren.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9637 on: Today at 09:40:25 pm »
Remember when these said the League Cup is now more prestigious than the European Cup.  ;D  :wave
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9638 on: Today at 09:44:44 pm »
