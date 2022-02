It’s so Everton to be a pawn for a hostile foreign government and bankrolled by a crook but still be utterly shit. At least Chelsea, City and PSG fans get enjoyment out of selling their souls. Sure - they have to defend the worst people in the world and lose their minds justifying awful people - but they get have their Agueros and Neymars and Drogbas to watch. Everton are the same but still somehow have Seumas Coleman and Little Arms as their heroes…