Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 480972 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9480 on: Today at 06:30:42 pm »
I know if they survive theyll be made up but itll be funny if they see him as a hero having managed the same amount of games as Rafa but amassing less points with greater spend and then awarding him a new contract
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9481 on: Today at 06:31:50 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:37:09 pm
@pauljoyce

Kevin Thelwell has been appointed as Everton's new director of football

The tone from their press release seems to be highlighting his work at Wolves signing younger and undervalued players, which sounds great and all, but that was the same reason they went after Steve Walsh and Marcel Brands, but didn't give either the opportunity to have the sort of control necessary to go along that path. I also do find it curious as to why someone who was Sporting Director at Wolves would jump ship to go to the MLS, even if it is in the Red Bull network.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9482 on: Today at 06:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:33:36 pm
Carter USM!! Saw them at Liverpool Poly, early to mid 90s maybe? Supported by the fantastic Frank and Walters, great great times. It was that loud that I couldn't hear anything foe a week afterwards.
 ;) ;D

I must have seen them on the same tour in Manchester ;D  Loved Carter USM, one of my favourite bands back then, and I think through seeing them as a support act, got to love Frank and Walters too  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9483 on: Today at 06:33:51 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:31:50 pm
The tone from their press release seems to be highlighting his work at Wolves signing younger and undervalued, which sounds great and all, but that was the same reason they went after Steve Walsh and Marcel Brands, but didn't give either the opportunity to have the sort of control necessary to go along that path. I also do find it curious as to why someone who was Sporting Director at Wolves would jump ship to go to the MLS, even if it is in the Red Bull network.

Forgive me for my ignorance, but I thought Wolves were only where they are because of some super agent with links to decent players, as opposed to any particular philosophy of developing talent?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9484 on: Today at 06:47:39 pm »
Hiring a DoF from a club that won't spend for a club that can't spend.  Hah.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9485 on: Today at 06:54:08 pm »
Hilarious seeing them try to make out this guy discovered Neves, Jota etc and then convinced them to join Wolves  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9486 on: Today at 06:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:37:09 pm
@pauljoyce

Kevin Thelwell has been appointed as Everton's new director of football


He was flown straight to Woodison by a flock of water loving birds.
That's right; he came via ducks.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9487 on: Today at 06:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:13:24 pm
The hoop's this fuckin' lot are jumping to justify "Uncle Uzzy's" presence is amazing.  ;D
So long as they are getting their thirty pieces of silver, they don't care who or where it comes from, and who had to suffer in order for them to have gained that wealth.

It's not just them either. It seems to be the way of the world these days, and that's why the world is currently in the putrid mess it's in.

But anyway. Everton, class and dignity? Don't make me laugh.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9488 on: Today at 06:57:07 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 06:33:51 pm
Forgive me for my ignorance, but I thought Wolves were only where they are because of some super agent with links to decent players, as opposed to any particular philosophy of developing talent?

Skimming through an Athletic article from when he left Wolves, a lot of his work highlighted by Tim Spiers is when they were in the Championship (Jota, Coady) or in their first season in the PL (Traore). But the article infers even the likes of Jota came about because of Mendes, even if Thelwell did the rest of the work. Reading between the lines, it looks like he lost influence to Nuno and Mendes after that first PL season.

The argument Spiers posits is he left because of the allure of living in New York and working with Red Bull for the opportunities that would provide. I'm not sure if he figured he'd end up at RB Leipzig, but considering he was linked with a technical role in the FA before going there, it does seem odd that he wouldn't just wait for a PL position to open up. Thelwell mentions in a later interview with Spiers that the idea of leveraging the Red Bull network was an important reason for going there. Considering he was able to leverage Mendes' client list at Wolves and Red Bull's resources in New York (although maybe not to the extent he may have thought), I wonder how he'll fare when Moshiri is wanting to sign one of his mates' clients or the four way battle for influence between two owners, the DoF and Lampard. If he went to New York for more autonomy, I doubt he'll find much at Goodison.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9489 on: Today at 07:06:12 pm »
Token bitter in work wants Chelsea to beat us

So for that reason I officially want them to go down

There are plenty of better unofficial reasons too  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9490 on: Today at 07:10:02 pm »
Remember this lot believing they'd gain a lot of Colombian support (born, not manufactured, of course) when they had Hames?

Well, I wonder what they'll be making of the story in the Daily Manc today that states that the signing of Luis Diaz by Liverpool has sparked a remarkable surge in interest the Premier League in Colombia. Shirt sales and TV viewing figures have soared, and Diaz is fast becoming a national hero.

Barranquilla (Luis' first club) president Ernesto Rafael Herrera said ''For us in the Barranquilla Futbol Club it is a cause of great pride to see Luis Diaz at Liverpool.''

 :)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9491 on: Today at 07:10:21 pm »
So, why don't they just have a break away league with just City, Chelsea the Bar Codes and the Blues. They can all fuck off and create their own fantasy world.


The Morally Bankrupt Championship
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9492 on: Today at 07:31:25 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:54:08 pm
Hilarious seeing them try to make out this guy discovered Neves, Jota etc and then convinced them to join Wolves  ;D

Mendes pulled all the strings at Wolves, just like Joorabchian and co do at Goodison.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9493 on: Today at 07:53:15 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 02:29:25 pm


Not sure I've ever seen so many references to Russia in a single article!
 :o
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9494 on: Today at 07:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:53:15 pm
Not sure I've ever seen so many references to Russia in a single article!
 :o

Its a different Russia, not the one in the news.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9495 on: Today at 08:02:34 pm »
Everton FC the enabler's of the Putin's regime.

Every entity that promotes Russia around the world in Sports and entertainment has dropped any company with links Putin.

Everton once again morally bankrupt as they are financially when they not propped up by handouts from a Oligarch who stole the wealth of the Russian people.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9496 on: Today at 08:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:35:25 pm
Got a link or a screenshot mate? Could do with a laugh.

Short video of it:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkGc4Ct6dZE
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9497 on: Today at 08:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:06:54 pm
After All that they've been through.

There are times I get distracted by the ways and workings of the Redshite!
 ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pjYat5b7hYY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pjYat5b7hYY</a>
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9498 on: Today at 08:48:18 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 07:55:01 pm
Its a different Russia, not the one in the news.

Yeah. Its Moscow Drive and Kremlin Drive, in West Derby, they are referring to, honest.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9499 on: Today at 08:55:11 pm »
So, Everton fans are now in the same group as Abu Dhabi fans and Saudi fans?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9500 on: Today at 09:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:33:40 pm
I must have seen them on the same tour in Manchester ;D  Loved Carter USM, one of my favourite bands back then, and I think through seeing them as a support act, got to love Frank and Walters too  ;D

I'm guessing the Academy? I can't actually remember going to a concert there even though I went to both the Manchester and Liverpool Universities. Most of the Manchester concerts I went to were at the Apollo, but I did see the Cure at the Gmex. Liverpool Poly wasn't a great venue due to the low ceiling, which is why you'd end up half deaf. My favourite venue has always been the Liverpool Royal Court, the most memorable concert being Julian Cope, I guess '92? Amazing, I still sometimes talk about it with my mates when we reminisce about ye olde times.

I guess the Carter USM tour was this year:-

https://www.manchesteracademy.net/history/year/1991

Just look at the names of the bands from '92 as well!! As I said, a great time to be a youth in the North West with so many opportunities to go to a gig. 

https://www.manchesteracademy.net/history/year/1992
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9501 on: Today at 09:09:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:55:11 pm
So, Everton fans are now in the same group as Abu Dhabi fans and Saudi fans?


I think they have by passed them into no 1 position, Putin's Poodles
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9502 on: Today at 09:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:04:57 pm
I'm guessing the Academy? I can't actually remember going to a concert there even though I went to both the Manchester and Liverpool Universities. Most of the Manchester concerts I went to were at the Apollo, but I did see the Cure at the Gmex. Liverpool Poly wasn't a great venue due to the low ceiling, which is why you'd end up half deaf. My favourite venue has always been the Liverpool Royal Court, the most memorable concert being Julian Cope, I guess '92? Amazing, I still sometimes talk about it with my mates when we reminisce about ye olde times.

I guess the Carter USM tour was this year:-

https://www.manchesteracademy.net/history/year/1991

Just look at the names of the bands from '92 as well!! As I said, a great time to be a youth in the North West with so many opportunities to go to a gig. 

https://www.manchesteracademy.net/history/year/1992

yep, defo the Academy! Went to a few gigs that year there including Vic Reeves Big Night Out  ;D  And Nirvana and the Manics, and I think Bob Mould, but it may have been that I saw Sugar the year after. Academy was good, Apollo was ok too, bit more out of the way for where I lived.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9503 on: Today at 09:47:50 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9504 on: Today at 10:05:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:55:11 pm
So, Everton fans are now in the same group as Abu Dhabi fans and Saudi fans?

In my mind they always were. It was always quite plain to me how they'd behave if they got a sugar daddy or an oligarch. They're no different from City fans, just without the bottomless pit of money. 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9505 on: Today at 10:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:47:50 pm
Some lovely nostalgia from 16 May 2021

https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/today%E2%80%99s-football-2020-21-season.110926/page-3503

Have to be a member to view that. Not all of us a masochists. ;) ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9506 on: Today at 10:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:37:09 pm
@pauljoyce

Kevin Thelwell has been appointed as Everton's new director of football



Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 06:55:46 pm
He was flown straight to Woodison by a flock of water loving birds.
That's right; he came via ducks.
Fucking hell; I've just realised his name is Thelwell!
I read it as Thelwall  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9507 on: Today at 10:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 10:18:09 pm
Fucking hell; I've just realised his name is Thelwell!
I read it as Thelwall  ;D

Or Thelboo...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9508 on: Today at 10:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:33:40 pm
I must have seen them on the same tour in Manchester ;D  Loved Carter USM, one of my favourite bands back then, and I think through seeing them as a support act, got to love Frank and Walters too  ;D

I blame Carter for my tinnitus.
