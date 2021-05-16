Forgive me for my ignorance, but I thought Wolves were only where they are because of some super agent with links to decent players, as opposed to any particular philosophy of developing talent?



Skimming through an Athletic article from when he left Wolves, a lot of his work highlighted by Tim Spiers is when they were in the Championship (Jota, Coady) or in their first season in the PL (Traore). But the article infers even the likes of Jota came about because of Mendes, even if Thelwell did the rest of the work. Reading between the lines, it looks like he lost influence to Nuno and Mendes after that first PL season.The argument Spiers posits is he left because of the allure of living in New York and working with Red Bull for the opportunities that would provide. I'm not sure if he figured he'd end up at RB Leipzig, but considering he was linked with a technical role in the FA before going there, it does seem odd that he wouldn't just wait for a PL position to open up. Thelwell mentions in a later interview with Spiers that the idea of leveraging the Red Bull network was an important reason for going there. Considering he was able to leverage Mendes' client list at Wolves and Red Bull's resources in New York (although maybe not to the extent he may have thought), I wonder how he'll fare when Moshiri is wanting to sign one of his mates' clients or the four way battle for influence between two owners, the DoF and Lampard. If he went to New York for more autonomy, I doubt he'll find much at Goodison.