This is the thing. They couldnt get the funding in place so Moshiri has paid for the groundworks such as clearing the old structures and filling it in with sand.Its two months since a blue told me the steel work was going up, and that they had signed a contract with the construction firm which meant it was all going ahead, with massive penalties to be paid if EFC pulled out of the deal. And yet there is no mention of funding or seemingly a start to the actual building, whilst the Echo is putting out pieces on the virtual stadium being built video. Computer animations being shown to potential investors isnt the same as building. The costs must be rising each day due to the rising cost of living/energy prices. Add in uncertainty about Russian sanctions and it is a very risky investment.Not only that, their current woes and the possibility of relegation means they are unable to find funding or cancel, they are into it for a lot of money, which will be written off if they pull out. Also they have a lease agreement with Peel (who are laughing all the way to the bank) which needs servicing. More dead money the longer it is delayed.Should have gone for Stonebridge Cross, they would have been playing there by now.And of course the fans who have been led to believe in the stadium will riot if it is cancelled