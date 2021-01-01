« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
27yearscampaign@27yearsCampaign
As we have previously stated the #27campaign will be suspending any protests around match days.

Did they win a trophy then? Or is that suddenly not important, the entitled little whingebags.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Their protest campaign is suspending its protests :lmao

As we have previously stated the #27campaign will be suspending any protests around match days.

Our main priority right now is supporting the team & manager on the pitch as much as possible and working alongside other blues to help improve the atmosphere at Goodison. #ATN

I wonder if the penny has finally dropped for them and they have realised that the fanbase is actually a massive part of the problem.

Even if so, my goodness, they are so slow on the uptake. I mean who'd have thought that a positive, supportive vibe in the stadium might actually encourage the team out of their shells.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Did they win a trophy then? Or is that suddenly not important, the entitled little whingebags.
I think they won the 'Stadium Announcement of Sorts' trophy yesterday.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Fuck Russia. 🇺🇦
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Finish it? They're yet to announce that they have the funding to actually start it. Creating a sandpit is one thing. Actually building a stadium on top of it is another. If they had funding they'd be crowing about it from the rooftops. They aren't, so they haven't.

This is the thing. They couldnt get the funding in place so Moshiri has paid for the groundworks such as clearing the old structures and filling it in with sand.
Its two months since a blue told me the steel work was going up, and that they had signed a contract with the construction firm which meant it was all going ahead, with massive penalties to be paid if EFC pulled out of the deal. And yet there is no mention of funding or seemingly a start to the actual building, whilst the Echo is putting out pieces on the virtual stadium being built video. Computer animations being shown to potential investors isnt the same as building. The costs must be rising each day due to the rising cost of living/energy prices. Add in uncertainty  about Russian sanctions and it is a very risky investment.
Not only that, their current woes and the possibility of relegation means they are unable to find funding or cancel, they are into it for a lot of money, which will be written off if they pull out. Also they have a lease agreement with Peel (who are laughing all the way to the bank) which needs servicing. More dead money the longer it is delayed.
Should have gone for Stonebridge Cross, they would have been playing there by now.
And of course the fans who have been led to believe in the stadium will riot if it is cancelled
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Big game coming up this weekend for them. Come on Everton !!!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
wonder who is taking over the pre match talks vs city

fat fwank or brave and motivational big dunc

i do hope a full out handbags with a few pickford special on one of city players. They are well and truly capable of ending a few players seasons as usual.

as for the result hope both teams get 0 points if possible ;D

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Very worried about the source of usmanovs money. The derelict dock is going to remain a derelict dock.

Another mate of Putins, eh. Amazing where they all turn up.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Every time I see Usmanov's USM company mentioned I can't help but think of Carter Unstoppable Sex Machine
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
We have a cup final at the weekend and City play, I dont know who, but they will probably win this game and then it is six points again. - Jurgan Klopp

Top trolling.
