« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 468848 times)

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9280 on: Yesterday at 09:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:54:38 pm


I'd suggest that a few people in this thread are doing that. Absolutely no chance that either Moshiri or Abramovich will have assets seized. Their money , no matter how dirty, will be held quite legitimately all over the world. These aren't the sort of people with a current account at the local Natwest.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9281 on: Yesterday at 09:39:30 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 09:33:16 pm
I'd suggest that a few people in this thread are doing that. Absolutely no chance that either Moshiri or Abramovich will have assets seized. Their money , no matter how dirty, will be held quite legitimately all over the world. These aren't the sort of people with a current account at the local Natwest.

For one, I think most reasonable people have noted how it's unlikely Abramovich or Usmanov would actually be targeted even though they are fully deserving. Especially as the UK sanctions today were pathetic.

For two, I don't think you have any idea how US Treasury OFAC sanctions work. Might want to read up on that before claiming how legitimately "held" assets are safe.

Also your example is garbage. The Sinaloa Cartel holds money legitimately all over the world. That should be safe from seizure just because it's legitimate?  LOL, ok...
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9282 on: Yesterday at 09:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:39:30 pm
For one, I think most reasonable people have noted how it's unlikely Abramovich or Usmanov would actually be targeted even though they are fully deserving. Especially as the UK sanctions today were pathetic.

For two, I don't think you have any idea how US Treasury OFAC sanctions work. Might want to read up on that before claiming how legitimately "held" assets are safe.

Also your example is garbage. The Sinaloa Cartel holds money legitimately all over the world. That should be safe from seizure just because it's legitimate?  LOL, ok...

I have a reasonable understanding of how international banking operates.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9283 on: Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 09:43:04 pm
I have a reasonable understanding of how international banking operates.

If so then I don't really understand your response. There's a reason the Russians have been pissy about the Magnitsky Act and were trying to get Trump and the Republicans to get rid of it, it's not toothless like you are intimating.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,081
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9284 on: Yesterday at 09:53:10 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 09:43:04 pm
I have a reasonable understanding of how international banking operates.
yeah mate but you're talking to Dave who is never wrong, he's always right.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9285 on: Yesterday at 09:56:05 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 09:53:10 pm
yeah mate but you're talking to Dave who is never wrong, he's always right.

Uhh, I'm wrong plenty of times. In this case I'm right though in that while it's unlikely Abramovich or Moshiri (via Usmanov) are sanctioned, if they were then both Chelsea and Everton wouldn't be able to function as is. Jacob and you are welcome to explain though how they would get around OFAC restrictions and keep the clubs operating.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,410
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9286 on: Yesterday at 09:58:42 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 09:53:10 pm
yeah mate but you're talking to Dave who is never wrong, he's always right.
;D

https://www.youtube.com/embed/2sUtvWC8v6g

(Don't know how to embed.)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9287 on: Yesterday at 09:59:58 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 09:53:10 pm
yeah mate but you're talking to Dave who is never wrong, he's always right.

His understanding of the difference between libel, sub-judice and contempt was a particular highlight for me.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9288 on: Yesterday at 10:03:15 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 09:59:58 pm
His understanding of the difference between libel, sub-judice and contempt was a particular highlight for me.

Not my fault UK libel laws are terrible and deserve derision more than understanding. Be that as a may would still like to hear how Abramovich's assets and Chelsea are safe if put under US Treasury sanction.
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9289 on: Yesterday at 10:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:03:15 pm
Not my fault UK libel laws are terrible and deserve derision more than understanding. Be that as a may would still like to hear how Abramovich's assets and Chelsea are safe if put under US Treasury sanction.

They wont be. There, now you know.

I don't come on this forum to argue, especially with the over opinionated. Differ and discuss, yes, but not share rants.

Oh, and it wasn't libel. It was contempt. ;)
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9290 on: Yesterday at 10:08:07 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 10:06:41 pm
They wont be. There, now you know.

I don't come on this forum to argue, especially with the over opinionated. Differ and discuss, yes, but not share rants.

So you want to split hairs over the difference between unlikely and flatly not? Cool....

Edit: Libel, contempt, really nice laws you got there protecting the rich and powerful as it's main purpose.

Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9291 on: Yesterday at 10:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:08:07 pm
So you want to split hairs over the difference between unlikely and flatly not? Cool....

Edit: Libel, contempt, really nice laws you got there protecting the rich and powerful as it's main purpose.

You win. I'm out.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,897
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9292 on: Yesterday at 10:11:59 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 09:53:10 pm
yeah mate but you're talking to Dave who is never wrong, he's always right.

:D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9293 on: Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm »
The absolute state of this thread  :lmao

Everton going down.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9294 on: Yesterday at 10:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm
The absolute state of this thread  :lmao

Everton going down.

Everton. Everton. Going down. :D
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,685
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9295 on: Today at 12:42:59 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 09:33:16 pm
I'd suggest that a few people in this thread are doing that. Absolutely no chance that either Moshiri or Abramovich will have assets seized. Their money , no matter how dirty, will be held quite legitimately all over the world. These aren't the sort of people with a current account at the local Natwest.

You seem to be confusing me with someone who actually gives a shit, as opposed to someone ready to jump on the chance to take the mickey mercilessly ;)

I don't give a crap what their issues are. I just want them gone.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,718
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9296 on: Today at 12:59:59 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:42:59 am
You seem to be confusing me with someone who actually gives a shit, as opposed to someone ready to jump on the chance to take the mickey mercilessly ;)

I don't give a crap what their issues are. I just want them gone.
This is it. I've no clue whatsoever whether any sanctions could affect the likes of Uzzy, but it's still funny seeing the Bitters squirming over even that remote possibility.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,445
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9297 on: Today at 01:09:18 am »
They remind me of someone, they do










Never has a club had so much money and gone so far backwards
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9298 on: Today at 04:25:34 am »
As part of the sanctions against VEB. Not sure it will matter since they're based in Russia but wouldn't expect to see them in Europe anytime soon.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Up
« previous next »
 