I'd suggest that a few people in this thread are doing that. Absolutely no chance that either Moshiri or Abramovich will have assets seized. Their money , no matter how dirty, will be held quite legitimately all over the world. These aren't the sort of people with a current account at the local Natwest.



For one, I think most reasonable people have noted how it's unlikely Abramovich or Usmanov would actually be targeted even though they are fully deserving. Especially as the UK sanctions today were pathetic.For two, I don't think you have any idea how US Treasury OFAC sanctions work. Might want to read up on that before claiming how legitimately "held" assets are safe.Also your example is garbage. The Sinaloa Cartel holds money legitimately all over the world. That should be safe from seizure just because it's legitimate? LOL, ok...