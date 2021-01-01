« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,662
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9160 on: Yesterday at 02:19:30 pm »
I think we can discount any Bloo Meanie over on GOT who says they'd rather be relegated then "help" us win the title by beating City.

There's a lot of posturing over on that ad-riddled dump, where they try to out-Bitter one another.  They probably don't really believe any of the bollocks they spout, just a gang of teenage lads telling each other tall stories.

We know the state of their finances; we know the state of their stadium. It can't be overstated what relegation would do to them.

 I'm mixing guesses with generalisations, but I reckon the ones who are talking relegation rather than the redshite winning the title don't really believe they'll be relegated anyway. But that in itself is a dangerous delusion. They need to wake up and realise the threat is real.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,467
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9161 on: Yesterday at 02:26:59 pm »
I just wanna know what the GOT nuts talk about if they are relegated

Their own fixtures? How to get back to the top division? Maybe

Supporting Man City and becoming basically City supporters? Certainly

Loathing us and mocking us when we can't do the quadruple? Absolutely
Logged

Offline nycjon

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9162 on: Yesterday at 03:38:00 pm »
https://twitter.com/idreesali114/status/1495405260118138883

'LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United States and Britain would cut off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders an invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said on Sunday.'

Where would that leave Uncle Uzzy and Everton?
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,729
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9163 on: Yesterday at 03:50:13 pm »
Quote from: nycjon on Yesterday at 03:38:00 pm
https://twitter.com/idreesali114/status/1495405260118138883

'LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United States and Britain would cut off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders an invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said on Sunday.'

Where would that leave Uncle Uzzy and Everton?

Chelsea have about a £1b in debt which, without Abramovic to guarantee it should mean they are living beyond their means.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,729
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9164 on: Yesterday at 03:51:16 pm »
Quote from: nycjon on Yesterday at 03:38:00 pm
https://twitter.com/idreesali114/status/1495405260118138883

'LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United States and Britain would cut off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders an invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said on Sunday.'

Where would that leave Uncle Uzzy and Everton?

Moshi will be delighted that Kenwright wont be able to take any more money off him
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,729
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9165 on: Yesterday at 04:15:57 pm »
I see the bloos have started on DCL saying he wants a move and isnt interested in a fight.
The lad has been out for months, is in need of match fitness and a bit of service wouldnt go amiss, yet already theyre talking about cashing in on him to Arsenal, so he can be nearer the London fashion scene.
They really are so bitter and twisted.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,702
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9166 on: Yesterday at 04:20:00 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:15:57 pm
I see the bloos have started on DCL saying he wants a move and isnt interested in a fight.
The lad has been out for months, is in need of match fitness and a bit of service wouldnt go amiss, yet already theyre talking about cashing in on him to Arsenal, so he can be nearer the London fashion scene.
They really are so bitter and twisted.
Football fandom is often bipolar these days it seems, but that lot take the cake.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,076
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9167 on: Yesterday at 04:20:36 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 02:26:59 pm
I just wanna know what the GOT nuts talk about if they are relegated

Their own fixtures? How to get back to the top division? Maybe

Supporting Man City and becoming basically City supporters? Certainly

Loathing us and mocking us when we can't do the quadruple? Absolutely

Itll be stuff like..

The Championship is proper football with proper football clubs in it. 

The top half of the Championship is better than anything outside of the top 5 or 6 in the Premier League.

all the while watching our games and crying.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9168 on: Yesterday at 04:24:11 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 02:26:59 pm
I just wanna know what the GOT nuts talk about if they are relegated

Their own fixtures? How to get back to the top division? Maybe

Supporting Man City and becoming basically City supporters? Certainly

Loathing us and mocking us when we can't do the quadruple? Absolutely

So propably nothing would change   :)
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,311
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9169 on: Yesterday at 04:25:38 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:50:13 pm
Chelsea have about a £1b in debt which, without Abramovic to guarantee it should mean they are living beyond their means.

We can but hope.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • Sound
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9170 on: Yesterday at 04:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 04:20:36 pm
Itll be stuff like..

The Championship is proper football with proper football clubs in it. 

The top half of the Championship is better than anything outside of the top 5 or 6 in the Premier League.

all the while watching our games and crying.

Haha you've nailed that probably word for word
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,868
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9171 on: Yesterday at 04:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 04:20:36 pm
Itll be stuff like..

The Championship is proper football with proper football clubs in it. 

The top half of the Championship is better than anything outside of the top 5 or 6 in the Premier League.

all the while watching our games and crying.

Ha reminds me they said the Champions League was worse than the League Cup in 2019. They might be changing their tune on that one in a week's time.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,543
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9172 on: Yesterday at 11:12:34 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:15:57 pm
I see the bloos have started on DCL saying he wants a move and isnt interested in a fight.
The lad has been out for months, is in need of match fitness and a bit of service wouldnt go amiss, yet already theyre talking about cashing in on him to Arsenal, so he can be nearer the London fashion scene.
They really are so bitter and twisted.

DCL has joined Iwobi, Gomes, Keane, Kenny, Coleman and the two fullbacks signed in January on the naughty stair.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,444
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9173 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 04:20:36 pm
Itll be stuff like..

The Championship is proper football with proper football clubs in it. 

The top half of the Championship is better than anything outside of the top 5 or 6 in the Premier League.

all the while watching our games and crying.


Probably form a club with supporters of Preston, WBA, Huddersfield, Stoke and Sheffield United based on how much better football was in the 1880s. They are the football equivalent of mentally ill morris dancers embittered by the creation of the electric guitar.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,194
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9174 on: Yesterday at 11:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm

Probably form a club with supporters of Preston, WBA, Huddersfield, Stoke and Sheffield United based on how much better football was in the 1880s. They are the football equivalent of mentally ill morris dancers embittered by the creation of the electric guitar.
Well now that you mention it, that is exactly the simile I've been looking for  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,729
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9175 on: Today at 12:19:32 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:12:34 pm
DCL has joined Iwobi, Gomes, Keane, Kenny, Coleman and the two fullbacks signed in January on the naughty stair.

Franky has spoken.

These player are to blame, he must have a new team.

He signed up for this squad. He knew the budget

But its not his fault
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,729
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9176 on: Today at 12:21:29 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:39:34 pm
Well now that you mention it, that is exactly the simile I've been looking for  ;D
IfitwasntforFreddyFenderandLesPaul
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,765
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9177 on: Today at 02:42:44 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm

Probably form a club with supporters of Preston, WBA, Huddersfield, Stoke and Sheffield United based on how much better football was in the 1880s. They are the football equivalent of mentally ill morris dancers embittered by the creation of the electric guitar.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:21:29 am
IfitwasntforFreddyFenderandLesPaul
I was gonna say, Squire, that their ex-player Gibson was a serial off-Fender
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,465
  • Indefatigability
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9178 on: Today at 07:16:40 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 04:20:36 pm
Itll be stuff like..

The Championship is proper football with proper football clubs in it. 

The top half of the Championship is better than anything outside of the top 5 or 6 in the Premier League.

all the while watching our games and crying.
its actually nice to be liberated from the money-obsessed PL and the clutches of the Sky Six.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,817
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9179 on: Today at 07:34:45 am »
Theres like 5% chance we do the quad in the same season they go down. While Lampard is managing them.

Close your eyes and dream away sweet dreamer

https://youtu.be/xZKuzwPOefs
« Last Edit: Today at 07:39:29 am by harleydanger »
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9180 on: Today at 07:36:58 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:16:40 am
its actually nice to be liberated from the money-obsessed PL and the clutches of the Sky Six.
It would be such a relief for them to not be dragged into any future European Super League. Thats for the likes of the red shite.
They would be like a pig in shit in the championship, they could properly return to the dogs of war mentality and kick the shit out of everyone . They would love it!
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,121
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9181 on: Today at 08:31:13 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:34:45 am
Theres like 5% chance we do the quad in the same season they go down. While Lampard is managing them.

Close your eyes and dream away sweet dreamer

https://youtu.be/xZKuzwPOefs

Yeah but he shouted at Klopp.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,288
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9182 on: Today at 09:14:02 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:31:13 am
Yeah but he shouted at Klopp.
Well Klopp was "giving it the big un" and needed put in his place.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • Sound
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9183 on: Today at 09:17:37 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:31:13 am
Yeah but he shouted at Klopp.

Greatest number 8 the prem has ever seen lad, no one else comes close lad
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,288
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9184 on: Today at 09:18:24 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 09:17:37 am
Greatest number 8 the prem has ever seen lad, no one else comes close lad
Great at penalties and deflections
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,729
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9185 on: Today at 10:34:41 am »
https://twitter.com/alfiessquad/status/1495684529062916096?s=21

Seems like some reality is biting. But there are still those who think Rafa is to blame.

This is the player who hardly played for them (26 appearances in all competitions) came off the pitch because he was tired, and then got permission to bunk off to the Copa America early, and then didnt make the squad, but Rafa was all wrong when he got rid.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,193
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9186 on: Today at 10:44:22 am »
BBC Gossip Column says they're going to try and sign one of Chelsea loan-outs Billy Gilmour, Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja.

Gallagher and Broja have looked decent and full of promise. Gilmour less so.

I see them signing Gilmour. A very Everton signing. And he'll be very Everton level.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,842
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9187 on: Today at 10:50:05 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:34:41 am
https://twitter.com/alfiessquad/status/1495684529062916096?s=21

Seems like some reality is biting. But there are still those who think Rafa is to blame.

This is the player who hardly played for them (26 appearances in all competitions) came off the pitch because he was tired, and then got permission to bunk off to the Copa America early, and then didnt make the squad, but Rafa was all wrong when he got rid.

Its hilarious how they have elevated Rrodriguez into this amazing player for them.

Last season he managed a grand total of 24 starts in league and (brief) cup appearances. He had 5 injury and quarantine layoffs. He only scored in 5 games, 3 of the goals coming in the first month of the season, and those 3 where in about the only 2 games Everton won comfortably vs West Brom and Brighton.

He was lazy and dissinterested then, yet its apparently all Rafa Benitez fault  ;D  He did them a favour sacking him off.

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,906
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9188 on: Today at 11:01:08 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:44:22 am
BBC Gossip Column says they're going to try and sign one of Chelsea loan-outs Billy Gilmour, Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja.

Gallagher and Broja have looked decent and full of promise. Gilmour less so.

I see them signing Gilmour. A very Everton signing. And he'll be very Everton level.
Gilmour has one good game against us in the league cup a couple of seasons ago and all of a sudden everyone has this very elevated opinion of him. He's tidy, nothing more. He couldn't cope with the pressure Hendo put him under on the counter-press this weekend. his level is lower-Prem or upper Championship. He's been dining out reputationally on one good game for two seasons now, with scant little else to back it up. People were talking him up as an Iniesta/Modric type, but he's more a Joe Allen level player.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9189 on: Today at 11:06:48 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:01:08 am
Gilmour has one good game against us in the league cup a couple of seasons ago and all of a sudden everyone has this very elevated opinion of him. He's tidy, nothing more. He couldn't cope with the pressure Hendo put him under on the counter-press this weekend. his level is lower-Prem or upper Championship. He's been dining out reputationally on one good game for two seasons now, with scant little else to back it up. People were talking him up as an Iniesta/Modric type, but he's more a Joe Allen level player.
Youre saying hes perfect for Everton then?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,906
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9190 on: Today at 11:09:20 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:06:48 am
Youre saying hes perfect for Everton then?
Pretty much. They like to stock their midfield with players of an elevated reputation from stints at a higher level that they weren't good enough for.

I will say on Gallagher, he actually is very good, for all the play-acting he indulges in. He'd suit us but it wouldn't happen for obvious reasons. Chelsea have never sold a player to us since we became an actual threat to them.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9191 on: Today at 11:14:33 am »
It's a shame Leeds didn't turn up against this lot or they'd be right in it. If Weghorst keeps firing for Burnley, they could be fucked although Brentford might keep sliding more than they do.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9192 on: Today at 11:15:52 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:14:33 am
It's a shame Leeds didn't turn up against this lot or they'd be right in it. If Weghorst keeps firing for Burnley, they could be fucked although Brentford might keep sliding more than they do.


Nevermind Leeds , every time I watch Everton play , I wonder how the fuck did we lose to them, and they battered us too.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,729
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9193 on: Today at 11:17:56 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:01:08 am
Gilmour has one good game against us in the league cup a couple of seasons ago and all of a sudden everyone has this very elevated opinion of him. He's tidy, nothing more. He couldn't cope with the pressure Hendo put him under on the counter-press this weekend. his level is lower-Prem or upper Championship. He's been dining out reputationally on one good game for two seasons now, with scant little else to back it up. People were talking him up as an Iniesta/Modric type, but he's more a Joe Allen level player.

Just how are they funding this "transfer"?

Is it another Delli Alli type transfer? or have they given up on FFP?
Anyway, all transfers are moot until they see whether they stay up. Chelsea will want cash for these players as well as assuming that they want to join a side in such peril, even if Frankie is their manager.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,729
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:50:05 am
Its hilarious how they have elevated Rrodriguez into this amazing player for them.

Last season he managed a grand total of 24 starts in league and (brief) cup appearances. He had 5 injury and quarantine layoffs. He only scored in 5 games, 3 of the goals coming in the first month of the season, and those 3 where in about the only 2 games Everton won comfortably vs West Brom and Brighton.

He was lazy and dissinterested then, yet its apparently all Rafa Benitez fault  ;D  He did them a favour sacking him off.

But Richie La says Rafa was rubbish.

The same Rafa who wanted to sub Richie La off for being injured, only for him to carry on playing and make the injury worse.
Knowing Rafa, he probably asked him why he kept falling on his arse instead of trying to play football.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
