I think we can discount any Bloo Meanie over on GOT who says they'd rather be relegated then "help" us win the title by beating City.



There's a lot of posturing over on that ad-riddled dump, where they try to out-Bitter one another. They probably don't really believe any of the bollocks they spout, just a gang of teenage lads telling each other tall stories.



We know the state of their finances; we know the state of their stadium. It can't be overstated what relegation would do to them.



I'm mixing guesses with generalisations, but I reckon the ones who are talking relegation rather than the redshite winning the title don't really believe they'll be relegated anyway. But that in itself is a dangerous delusion. They need to wake up and realise the threat is real.