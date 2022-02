Frank Lampard is a tactical genius according to Olympic diver Anthony Gordon.



Gordon said of his new manager: “I feel the trust he has got in me. He tells me daily. He has surprised me, really, with how good he is tactically. We need to start giving recognition to young English managers such as the gaffer. He is a tactical genius and I am thriving off that. I’m learning from him every day, stuff I hadn’t heard before.”



A few weeks ago he was saying much the same about Rafa...“You definitely learn a lot through working with Rafa Benitez.“He’s relentless on improving you. It’s not that often that you’ll see a manager at that level given what he’s achieved in his career, be so in detail and take the time every day to try and improve you.“That’s not just with me, that’s with everyone. That’s the best thing I can say about him. For someone with such a high-profile, he’s a really humble man who tries to improve you every day which some managers wouldn’t.“He’s managed the top players in the world and now he's managing useless scruffs like me, Mason Holgate and Tom Davies. He knows what works and what doesn’t.“Just passing that information on to me and then me going out and doing it, you can clearly see the improvements that I’ve been making this season.“I’m worlds apart from where I was last year so he’s clearly doing something right with my development.”