« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 441217 times)

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,510
  • Believer
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8880 on: Today at 01:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:15:06 pm
What a list.

It's great isn`t it. A few years ago now, whenever my blue mate was taking the piss about us for some reason, my stock response from which there is no comeback was "Tony Hibbert".

No stock responses required for quite some time now. He simply won`t discuss.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,027
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8881 on: Today at 01:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Seamus Coleman

"We don't want to be harping on about injuries, there are plenty teams doing that."


Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,144
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8882 on: Today at 02:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:58:36 am
Imagine having a club DNA based on "tough tackling".

These lot are absolute dinosaurs.

T-Rex?
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,774
  • Seis Veces
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8883 on: Today at 02:23:28 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:47:51 pm
Yerry mina out and back just in time for the international games with Colombia  ;D.


9 weeks away.

Go down with a little "hamstring" at the end of Colombia's last game  ;D
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8884 on: Today at 03:31:08 pm »
 ;D

Love the line about Ancelotti. :lmao

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,674
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8885 on: Today at 03:32:18 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,863
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8886 on: Today at 03:45:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:31:08 pm
;D

Love the line about Ancelotti. :lmao



They honestly think not another good coach will look at managing one of the biggest clubs in the world when Kloppo leaves.   ;D
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,674
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8887 on: Today at 03:51:33 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:31:08 pm
;D

Love the line about Ancelotti. :lmao



Calling Klopp a druggy, because we have world class players coached by arguably the best coach in world club football.
For the club that won the league in 63 with all their players openly on Purple Hearts.
The reason their recruits are shite is because their recruitment is shite, because the club is shite. The reason that they are burning through managers is there in that tweet. They are so deluded they think they are a great club. As someone said above Forest are a bigger club.
As for Ancelotti fucking off
They have this weird belief that they are somehow entitled to have what we have, because they play in the same city.
Ancelotti took a fortune off them, and had a clause in his contract that if a big club came in for him he would be away.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,447
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8888 on: Today at 03:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 01:18:59 pm
Leeds and Newcastle look in good form, Brentford have probably gotten enough points on the board early season to keep them up. Play some nice stuff but are toothless, can see them just about squeeze 10 or more points from their remaining fixtures to avoid the drop.

Shame Watford, Burnley and Norwich are so shit

Everton will stay up with something ridiculously low like 32 points  :butt

Another first.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,784
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8889 on: Today at 04:08:40 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:51:33 pm
Calling Klopp a druggy, because we have world class players coached by arguably the best coach in world club football.
For the club that won the league in 63 with all their players openly on Purple Hearts.
The reason their recruits are shite is because their recruitment is shite, because the club is shite. The reason that they are burning through managers is there in that tweet. They are so deluded they think they are a great club. As someone said above Forest are a bigger club.
As for Ancelotti fucking off
They have this weird belief that they are somehow entitled to have what we have, because they play in the same city.
Ancelotti took a fortune off them, and had a clause in his contract that if a big club came in for him he would be away.

That bolded part is so fucking true. If someone had uprooted them and moved them to North Wales in the 90's they would likely, although still shite, be infinitely happier.

It's like Norwich fans comparing themselves with us and being in constant hatred of us, they are not and enjoy their club a lot more because of a simple case of geography. They would do well to put things into perspective but a lot of them just have anti-Liverpool FC blood coursing through their veins.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,580
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8890 on: Today at 04:13:33 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:51:33 pm
Calling Klopp a druggy, because we have world class players coached by arguably the best coach in world club football.
For the club that won the league in 63 with all their players openly on Purple Hearts.
The reason their recruits are shite is because their recruitment is shite, because the club is shite. The reason that they are burning through managers is there in that tweet. They are so deluded they think they are a great club. As someone said above Forest are a bigger club.
As for Ancelotti fucking off
They have this weird belief that they are somehow entitled to have what we have, because they play in the same city.
Ancelotti took a fortune off them, and had a clause in his contract that if a big club came in for him he would be away.

They're a literal poop factory.



It's hilarious about Ancelotti, because not only did he have the clause you mention, but he made damn well sure that Real Madrid knew about the clause. That's how desperate he was to get out of there, no matter how much money they were throwing at him.

As for all our players being happy, well StD might want to ask the likes of Gini or Coutinho what happens to players who decide to move on. Right now, pretty much any other club in the world is a step down from Liverpool - don't think even Barca or RM have the pull we currently have.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,421
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8891 on: Today at 04:27:25 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:51:33 pm
They have this weird belief that they are somehow entitled to have what we have, because they play in the same city.


Notts County, Sunderland, the 2 Sheffield Clubs, Bury, Stoke, Burnley, Accrington, Huddersfield etc have shook off their belief that they 'deserve' success because of their history. Probably because they spent a lot of time in lower divisions.


Newcastle, Villa and Leeds have struggled to come to terms but have some grip on reality, again relegation helped


Everton have made no progress on this front and still see themselves as some sleeping giant because Dixie Dean was so good.
It's a bit like 'On the waterfront' a washed up boxer down at the docks, "I coulda been a contender", A one way ticket to Palooka-Ville is what they need.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBiewQrpBBA


You can see what the solution might be from the above.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:31:07 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,580
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8892 on: Today at 04:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:27:25 pm

Notts County, Sunderland, the 2 Sheffield Clubs, Bury, Stoke, Burnley, Accrington, Huddersfield etc have shook off their belief that they 'deserve' success because of their history. Probably because they spent a lot of time in lower divisions.


Newcastle, Villa and Leeds have struggled to come to terms but have some grip on reality, again relegation helped


Everton have made no progress on this front and still see themselves as some sleeping giant because Dixie Dean was so good.


You can see what the solution might be from the above.

Not sure I'd include Newcastle on that list. I don't think they've won a single major honour in my entire lifetime, but they certainly felt like they deserved to be treated like footballing royalty. Relegation might have been an ice bucket of a reality check over them, but it was fleeting at best. Now they're Saudi FC, their sense of entitlement will increase by several orders of magnitude.

If you want to know how Everton would be if successful, you only have to look at City, and almost certainly Newcastle.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,695
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8893 on: Today at 04:37:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:31:08 pm
;D

Love the line about Ancelotti. :lmao



He's 100% a red. He's constantly on about how good we are ;D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,447
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8894 on: Today at 04:57:44 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:37:22 pm
He's 100% a red. He's constantly on about how good we are ;D

St Domingo is undoubtedly a Red on a massive wind up.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,119
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8895 on: Today at 05:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:23:57 pm
Everton 'DNA' must be closely linked to dinosaur DNA.


There's a physical manifestation of that:






Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,708
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8896 on: Today at 05:27:25 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:57:44 pm
St Domingo is undoubtedly a Red on a massive wind up.

Ignore the first and last sentences, then its just a post about the brilliance of Klopp and LFC.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,814
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8897 on: Today at 05:43:44 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:17:53 pm
Hoping for a Bielsa masterclass this weekend.

Went to West Ham and won. Everton will be a doddle, matt
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,119
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8898 on: Today at 05:46:50 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 05:43:44 pm
Went to West Ham and won. Everton will be a doddle, matt


Lost to Saudi Sportwashing FC  (but then, so did the BS)
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,814
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8899 on: Today at 05:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:46:50 pm

Lost to Saudi Sportwashing FC  (but then, so did the BS)

Yeah, mate, very up and down, mercurial, like their boss I bet. I bet some days he's a top drawer coach then a bit shite on others, he looks on his lazzies sometimes, I worry for him; not the club, they're gobshites. I kinda like him...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8900 on: Today at 06:12:44 pm »
Their best defender(Mina) out until like mid-late April.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,577
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8901 on: Today at 06:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:43:57 pm
https://twitter.com/EvertonNewsFeed/status/1492090221491589135?t=o6yhlezQniM6poqfTK8DTg&s=19
Thanks Chris and SamLad.

OK, as football fans and casual observers we can all see that their fans are a liability, but when opposition players see it and use it to their advantage, no one can tell me that the Everton players and staff don't see them as a liability too. Of course, they aren't going to say it. If they did there would be riots on County Road and threatening bedsheets would adorn the garden walls of the neighbours of the Everton board, but they know. They absolutely know.

In a way, Everton FC and their fanbase are in a mutually dependent and abusive relationship.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,577
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8902 on: Today at 06:30:32 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:31:08 pm
;D

Love the line about Ancelotti. :lmao



Poor St. Domingo.  :lmao

He's a broken man.  8)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,760
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8903 on: Today at 06:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:12:44 pm
Their best defender(Mina) out until like mid-late April.

and the fact he is their best defender should be deeply troubling to them.

I dont watch them a lot, but I did see their game vs the Saudis, and Mina was so poor.

And then add the fact hes a complete crock too.

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,577
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8904 on: Today at 06:43:16 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:51:33 pm
Calling Klopp a druggy, because we have world class players coached by arguably the best coach in world club football.
For the club that won the league in 63 with all their players openly on Purple Hearts.
The reason their recruits are shite is because their recruitment is shite, because the club is shite. The reason that they are burning through managers is there in that tweet. They are so deluded they think they are a great club. As someone said above Forest are a bigger club.
As for Ancelotti fucking off
They have this weird belief that they are somehow entitled to have what we have, because they play in the same city.
Ancelotti took a fortune off them, and had a clause in his contract that if a big club came in for him he would be away.
You'd almost think they were unaware of their own history.

You are right about that post too. The answers to their problems are right there, if only they weren't so blind.

What he's lamenting there is superb management. Foresight, vision, creating the right environment. A positive mindset and a desire to succeed and develop. Hunger, application and dedication. These are all things Everton and most of its fans know nothing about these days. They are still making even the dinosaurs think they are a throwback to darker times with their horrible mindset.

Good old Saint, lamenting and hating on everything that makes a club successful, whilst expecting his own shambolic mess of a club to do well. As he said in his final line in his post ... there's no more undeserving and arrogant fanbase than that lot.

They want everything, but hate on others who have what it takes to achieve it, whilst they sit back and wallow in their own putrid self-pity, believing it should all just be handed to them.

Saint Domingo, you are indeed an utter gobshite.  :wave

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Up
« previous next »
 