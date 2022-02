I want them to drop. Some people tell me that it'd be awful if they dropped and it'd mean we dont have a local derby to look forward to every season.



Unfortunately the blue fans have created this hatred through jealousy and absolutely destroyed the 'friendly rivalry' and any goodwill that comes with it. If roles were reversed they'd be pissing themselves laughing at us.



I'm taking great pleasure in the reality of a relegation battle slapping them in the face now. Could do without two opportunities to injure our players every year because they can't get near them.



Hopefully the turd finally flushes come May.