Looking on Twitter and all those lads who were giddy as f*ck on the weekend are back down with a bump. The Esk is moaning about the board and says you cant blame the fans for the poor performances. I personally think that if Carlo had played the season in front of crowds, they would have been toxic and calling for his head.

Their performances were dire yet Rafa gets pelters. Of course its not the fault of Franky, its the players.

Now they turn on Mina for malingering. Coleman, a lad who has given them his all, and come back from horrific injury gets slated. Davies, who has been the whipping boy for a while, is out for the season and they rejoice. Allan is showing why Napoli were happy to let him go as he is on a downward trajectory similar to a brick dropped down a coal shaft. Keane carried that defence last season, despite not being the greatest of defenders, now not good enough. Townsend getting stick for going missing.

But the fans get behind the team every week

The players were not the problem at the weekend, it was all on Rafa. So it cant be Franky it must be the players.

They are all over the place both in the stands and on the pitch.