Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 436002 times)

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8800 on: Today at 03:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:21:55 pm
David, good to hear from you, how's Mars?
It's not the freakiest show.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8801 on: Today at 04:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 03:30:19 pm


If Gray and Mina are both out for a while though that could leave them precarious.

With Lampard in charge, I'd argue they're definitely in the carious stage...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8802 on: Today at 04:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:32:42 am
They just have nothing about them, and an unproven manager with no experience in a relegation dogfight.

Didn't think I'd ever see it, but it's their year to go down.
It's amazing that he got the job in the first place.  His Uncle got him the Darby job and his playing career got him the Chelsea job.  His only "achievement" is losing a play off final.
Online Tobelius

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8803 on: Today at 04:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 04:17:38 pm
It's amazing that he got the job in the first place.  His Uncle got him the Darby job and his playing career got him the Chelsea job.  His only "achievement" is losing a play off final.

But..but still has the important 'once shouted at Klopp' trophy.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8804 on: Today at 04:49:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:25:03 am
Burnley are the key, I think.

You'd expect Newcastle to get enough points now, and Watford and Norwich are just shit so any fight from them probably won't be enough.

Burnley though just given the nature of how they play are still capable of grinding out results, and their recent matches have been encouraging with three draws in a row including against United and Arsenal. Weghorst looks like an upgrade on Wood too.


While Watford and Norwich are shit, things are so close down there that it only takes a couple of lucky results for one of the bottom three to leapfrog Everton.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8805 on: Today at 05:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:40:55 pm
They don't even use paint on their "Out" banners anymore. Just sticky tape, which is easily removable so the new managers name can replace the old with the minimum of effort.

No need for sticky tape, just have the rest of the message sewn onto the banner as normal and a row of blue velcro for them to attach the currently hated manager's name.
Offline Graeme

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8806 on: Today at 05:38:39 pm »
I think Sarr is just about back from injury for Watford now? Hes been out since November and has been a massive loss, they definitely pick up more points with him in the side.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8807 on: Today at 05:56:05 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:47:04 am
The only thing that saves them is the bottom three are all really crap.

Well, Everton's problem is that the bottom 4 are no longer as bad as they used to be during the first half of the season. Burnley have 3 draws in their last 3 games, including Arsenal and Man Utd. Watford are looking more solid under Hodgson. Norwich have won 2 on the bounce (3 if you count the FA Cup). Newcastle have already closed the gap. It looks bad for Everton ...
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8808 on: Today at 05:57:53 pm »
Norwich has been quite alright since Dean Smith came in, so they'll be in with a chance to survive.
Offline 12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8809 on: Today at 05:59:27 pm »
Looking on Twitter and all those lads who were giddy as f*ck on the weekend are back down with a bump. The Esk is moaning about the board and  says you cant blame the fans for the poor performances. I personally think that if Carlo had played the season in front of crowds, they would have been toxic and calling for his head.
Their performances were dire yet Rafa gets pelters. Of course its not the fault of Franky, its the players.
Now they turn on Mina for malingering. Coleman, a lad who has given them his all, and come back from horrific injury gets slated. Davies, who has been the whipping boy for a while, is out for the season and they rejoice. Allan is showing why Napoli were happy to let him go as he is on a downward trajectory similar to a brick dropped down a coal shaft. Keane carried that defence last season, despite not being the greatest of defenders, now not good enough. Townsend getting stick for going missing.
But the fans get behind the team every week
The players were not the problem at the weekend, it was all on Rafa. So it cant be Franky it must be the players.
They are all over the place both in the stands and on the pitch.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8810 on: Today at 06:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 05:38:39 pm
I think Sarr is just about back from injury for Watford now? Hes been out since November and has been a massive loss, they definitely pick up more points with him in the side.


Yeah,it's why he didn't play for Senegal in the early games.
Online OOS

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8811 on: Today at 07:30:23 pm »


 :lmao
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8812 on: Today at 07:31:42 pm »
How bizarre! Shocking form obviously but the only results that werent defeats were all against half decent sides (and United).
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8813 on: Today at 07:39:03 pm »
Fuck Arsenal for losing to them. They were 1-0 up as well.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8814 on: Today at 07:40:33 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 07:30:23 pm


 :lmao
Many many managers would kill for this consistency
W

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8815 on: Today at 08:12:49 pm »
Norwich 1-0 up v Crystal Palace
Online Ghost Town

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8816 on: Today at 08:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:56:53 am
Wonder what the odds are on Frank gerrin sacked before the end of the season
As I said before, if he can just stay in his job until they play us next then he can tell Klopp to fuck off again and that will get him a job for life. It's one thing his telling Klopp to fuck off as a Chelsea manager but for him to tell Klopp to fuck off as an actual Everton manager will cement him as a bigger legend for them than Dixie Dean
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8817 on: Today at 08:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:19:33 pm
As I said before, if he can just stay in his job until they play us next then he can tell Klopp to fuck off again and that will get him a job for life. It's one thing his telling Klopp to fuck off as a Chelsea manager but for him to tell Klopp to fuck off as an actual Everton manager will cement him as a bigger legend for them than Dixie Dean

I think Klopp will be the one telling them to fuck off after the 38th round of matches is complete. Off to the Championship. The funniest thing is that given the state of the club they could easily do a Forest and stay out of the PL for a long time to come.
Online thaddeus

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8818 on: Today at 10:07:36 pm »
They're now just one round of fixtures from potentially being in the bottom three.  Brentford free-falling even faster than them which is some achievement.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8819 on: Today at 10:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 10:16:17 am
I think youre dead right. No way are Everton getting 12 points from any combination of three games. Not a chance. Ever.

Cant believe how Norwich managed it.

Wed struggle, to be honest.

 ;D ;D
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8820 on: Today at 10:16:47 pm »
