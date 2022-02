Burnley are the key, I think.



You'd expect Newcastle to get enough points now, and Watford and Norwich are just shit so any fight from them probably won't be enough.



Burnley though just given the nature of how they play are still capable of grinding out results, and their recent matches have been encouraging with three draws in a row including against United and Arsenal. Weghorst looks like an upgrade on Wood too.



Just a shame we'll smash them at the weekend.