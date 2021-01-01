« previous next »
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8520 on: Today at 02:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:36:36 pm
I agree with this, I normally drive a Lamborghini, but started a new job recently so got my mate Dave to give me a lift on his rickshaw.


I deliberately avoided turning up to the first day of work in my brand new Morris Marina and my new socks so that I could make my (much less wealthy of course) fans more comfortable, trouble is none of my fans showed up and that was a bus journey I didn't need to take. All that happened was the people on the bus laughed at my old socks.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8521 on: Today at 02:06:11 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 01:41:41 pm
I'm a Bentley man myself, but on my first day of my new job, I got in touch with one of the warehouse lads and carried him in on my back. It's all about being humble.
Its the right thing to do.
I never take the Ferrari when I start a new job. The Vauxhall Corsa makes a much better impression.

Someone better have a word with Diaz and tell him to get the bus in on his first day.
Offline SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8522 on: Today at 02:08:39 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:06:11 pm
Its the right thing to do.
I never take the Ferrari when I start a new job. The Vauxhall Corsa makes a much better impression.

Someone better have a word with Diaz and tell him to get the bus in on his first day.
you're saying he shouldn't ride his bike in? tsk ....
Offline JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8523 on: Today at 02:34:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:08:39 pm
you're saying he shouldn't ride his bike in? tsk ....
He doesnt want to be seen to be showing off with his fancy new bicycle.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8524 on: Today at 02:40:50 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:06:11 pm
Its the right thing to do.
I never take the Ferrari when I start a new job. The Vauxhall Corsa makes a much better impression.

Someone better have a word with Diaz and tell him to get the bus in on his first day.

Just to make sure, he hitch hiked over from Paris.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1277219219466231&extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&ref=sharing
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline 12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8525 on: Today at 03:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:01:41 pm
Precisely what I came in to say. It isn't very subtle. Let him drive whatever the fuck he wants, we'd all be doing the same in his shoes. He's got millions, let him drive a lovely car.

Yep.
Just so long as he doesnt have a coffee cup in one hand and a phone in the other 🤔
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8526 on: Today at 03:39:17 pm »
If i had that kind of money, I'd be landing a chopper in the centre circle.
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline 12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8527 on: Today at 03:46:01 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:39:17 pm
If i had that kind of money, I'd be landing a chopper in the centre circle.

Thats next on the bill at Newcastle when they start trying to get rid of players who they deem surplus
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8528 on: Today at 03:55:36 pm »
So we can call players A Rolls Royce of a footballer but they cant drive one? Makes sense.

From this point forward, Alan Brazil cant mention Brazilian footballers on Talksport.
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8529 on: Today at 04:02:53 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:39:17 pm
If i had that kind of money, I'd be landing a chopper in the centre circle.
Alright, Liberace, ya flash twat
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online jacobs chains

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8530 on: Today at 04:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 03:55:36 pm
So we can call players A Rolls Royce of a footballer but they cant drive one? Makes sense.

From this point forward, Alan Brazil cant mention Brazilian footballers on Talksport.

That's just nuts.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8531 on: Today at 04:19:30 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:39:17 pm
If i had that kind of money, I'd be landing a chopper in the centre circle.


It's Everton, you don't want to turn up in a car that's worth more than the total value of the players they no longer need.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8532 on: Today at 04:51:46 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:39:17 pm
If i had that kind of money, I'd be landing a chopper in the centre circle.

If I had that kind of money, Id be landing RAWKs CHOPPER in the centre circle.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8533 on: Today at 04:52:38 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 04:03:08 pm
That's just nuts.

Seed of a good idea, though...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8534 on: Today at 04:53:27 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:20:24 pm
I know it is not a new thing but this Ali guy hasnt had a decent game in 2 years and still has much to proved in 19 games. You dont turn up for work on your first day dressing to impress others that my car is nicer than your car. Best he could do is get a new team mate to give him a lift. Looks humble and appear to actively engage with his new team.
Yeah but he is on the mural
YNWA

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8535 on: Today at 04:59:52 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:52:38 pm
Seed of a good idea, though...
There's a kernel of truth in that...

Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 04:53:27 pm
Yeah but he is on the mural
Given the location of it he might actually be in Murial  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8536 on: Today at 05:00:24 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 01:41:41 pm
I'm a Bentley man myself, but on my first day of my new job, I got in touch with one of the warehouse lads and carried him in on my back. It's all about being humble.

Its the Dele Ali ffs. If Rhys Williams turned up in a Bentley you reckon someone wont be having a word?

Offline liversaint

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8537 on: Today at 05:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:38:26 pm
54646646" border="0


😂😂😂

Genius. Genuinely one of the funniest things Ive seen on here. Norris Cole😂😂
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8538 on: Today at 05:48:49 pm »
Its his obsession with chimps that does me in.

Picasso had his blue period, Capon has his chimp period.  I mean, theres a fucking Bee Gee chimp :lmao
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8539 on: Today at 05:57:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:48:49 pm
Its his obsession with chimps that does me in.

Picasso had his blue period, Capon has his chimp period.  I mean, theres a fucking Bee Gee chimp :lmao

There are the three Gibb brothers if you look closely  ;)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8540 on: Today at 06:01:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:48:49 pm
Its his obsession with chimps that does me in.

Picasso had his blue period, Capon has his chimp period.  I mean, theres a fucking Bee Gee chimp :lmao

See, I thought it was all three the brothers,except the foremost looks quite a bit like Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney from It's Always Sunny...

What we need is a chimp in the escape tub with Rafa...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8541 on: Today at 06:11:07 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 06:01:11 pm
See, I thought it was all three the brothers,except the foremost looks quite a bit like Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney from It's Always Sunny...

What we need is a chimp in the escape tub with Rafa...
Rafas cheeky smile in the tub is magic
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8542 on: Today at 06:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:19:30 pm

It's Everton, you don't want to turn up in a car that's worth more than the total value of the players they no longer need club.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8543 on: Today at 06:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 04:59:52 pm
There's a kernel of truth in that...
Given the location of it he might actually be in Murial  ;D
You saying there's a Spark between them?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Online fredfrop

  • 19*
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8544 on: Today at 06:20:31 pm »
They're unlikely to see the prime of (missing in action) Dele Ali.
* * * * *

Online gerrardisgod

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8545 on: Today at 06:26:01 pm »
Some good news for them, no Tom Davies for the rest of the season.
AHA!

Online Yosser0_0

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8546
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:39:17 pm
If i had that kind of money, I'd be landing a chopper in the centre circle.

Fuck that, it'd be a Hovercraft for me and not one of those povey little things, it'd be one of those massive military rascal's. I'd start the journey on the Mersey near the 'new stadium' and wave at all the blue fans who are there filming its construction. Then transfer to land at the pier head and straight through the middle of town. Then drive it down the middle of the main roads before making my grand entrance at the training ground by flattening the front gates.

Umm, probably need to stop watching Bruce Willis films.
 :-\
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
