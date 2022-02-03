« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 416170 times)

Offline afc turkish

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8480 on: Yesterday at 08:41:45 pm »
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8481 on: Yesterday at 08:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 07:14:44 pm
Just drove past their mural at the bottom of bankhall...
They're painted on the side of a brothel  :lmao
the only way they'll get a happy ending to anything ..... :)
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8482 on: Yesterday at 09:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:01:28 pm
I actually think if they had the Zissou beanie's on then it would be frame worthy.
Meanwhile, the ship is being observed from below

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8483 on: Yesterday at 09:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 07:14:44 pm
Just drove past their mural at the bottom of bankhall...
They're painted on the side of a brothel  :lmao
;D
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8484 on: Yesterday at 09:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 06:39:12 pm
Couldn't tell you by looking at them either but apparently it's: VDB, Gray, Gordon, Richarlison, Alli, Godfrey, Coleman and Pickford.

So where is DCL or has he been sent to Coventry due to his injuries?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8485 on: Yesterday at 10:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 07:14:44 pm
Just drove past their mural at the bottom of bankhall...
They're painted on the side of a brothel  :lmao
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8486 on: Yesterday at 10:49:55 pm »
Offline John C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8487 on: Yesterday at 10:54:41 pm »
Funny as fuck that Capon  ;D  hahahaha
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8488 on: Yesterday at 11:10:18 pm »
Haha ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8489 on: Yesterday at 11:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:08:27 am
If you take a step back, it's hilarious. Their last 2 managers

For Benitez, they glossed over his managerial record because to focus on it may have upset some people.
For Lampard, in the absence of any managerial achievement, they focus on his playing career. Which has bugger all to do with the job he's been hired to do.


I'm surprised they did not include the 2 FA cups won by Frank Lampard Senior with West Ham as well, they are just as relevant
Offline an fear dearg

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8490 on: Yesterday at 11:18:59 pm »
Offline SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8491 on: Yesterday at 11:22:26 pm »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Yesterday at 11:18:59 pm
I see Alli has really bought into the Peoples Club..

https://www.goodisonnews.com/2022/02/03/brazil-and-mccoist-slam-alli-for-turning-up-at-everton-in-rolls-royce/?amp
how stupid.  doesn't he know the brothel will be charging him top rates now? 
jeez ....
Offline thaddeus

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8492 on: Today at 12:04:26 am »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Yesterday at 11:18:59 pm
I see Alli has really bought into the Peoples Club..

https://www.goodisonnews.com/2022/02/03/brazil-and-mccoist-slam-alli-for-turning-up-at-everton-in-rolls-royce/?amp
That's crappy from McCoist.  He comes across really well when he's doing commentary but Alan Brazil brings out the worst in him.

Alli has been on over £100k a week for years now and I can't imagine he owns anything other than very expensive cars.  He's hardly likely to drop by Lookers and pick up a second-hand Zafira just so the "working class" Everton fans think he's one of their own.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8493 on: Today at 12:08:21 am »
I notice the mural is opposite the salvage yard, how appropriate


Alli
Van De Beek
Bernard
Rooney
Eto
Gascoigne
P Neville
Townsend
Rondon
Begovic
Westerveld
Lonergan
Walcott
Rodriguez
King
Delph
Williams
Lennon
Cleverley
Barry
Gibson
Donovan
Beckford
Distin
Saha
Bent
Beattie
Blomquist
Ginola
Ferguson






Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8494 on: Today at 01:38:04 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:04:26 am
That's crappy from McCoist.  He comes across really well when he's doing commentary but Alan Brazil brings out the worst in him.

Alli has been on over £100k a week for years now and I can't imagine he owns anything other than very expensive cars.  He's hardly likely to drop by Lookers and pick up a second-hand Zafira just so the "working class" Everton fans think he's one of their own.
It does seem an odd thing to attack Alli over. You have the likes of their shite goalkeeper driving around in a Lamborghini Urus, with an entry level one being £160,000, so why pick on Alli over this? All manner of distinctly average journeymen in the PL are driving Bentleys, Lambos, Ferraris, Rolls Royce etc...

If you give kids £100,000 a week, they are going to buy shiny things.

On a slightly different note, there was criticism of PL teams this week for the amount of money spent in the January transfer window. Funny that nothing was said about the selling clubs, who were the ones pocketing the cash. They are the ones setting the fees, yet they received no criticism at all.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8495 on: Today at 01:41:38 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:08:21 am
I notice the mural is opposite the salvage yard, how appropriate


Alli
Van De Beek
Bernard
Rooney
Eto
Gascoigne
P Neville
Townsend
Rondon
Begovic
Westerveld
Lonergan
Walcott
Rodriguez
King
Delph
Williams
Lennon
Cleverley
Barry
Gibson
Donovan
Beckford
Distin
Saha
Bent
Beattie
Blomquist
Ginola
Ferguson
Washed up? Looking for that final payday? Can't hack it at a bigger club?

Well, come and join the 'People's Retirement Home' down in Walton. All welcome.

Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8496 on: Today at 01:49:24 am »
Offline Peabee

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8497 on: Today at 02:19:48 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:04:26 am
That's crappy from McCoist.  He comes across really well when he's doing commentary but Alan Brazil brings out the worst in him.

Alli has been on over £100k a week for years now and I can't imagine he owns anything other than very expensive cars.  He's hardly likely to drop by Lookers and pick up a second-hand Zafira just so the "working class" Everton fans think he's one of their own.

 Alli joins Sterling, Ballotelli, Pogba, etc, as players chastised for doing the same as nearly all multi millionaire footballers. I wonder that the common theme is here.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8498 on: Today at 05:16:08 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:04:26 am
That's crappy from McCoist.  He comes across really well when he's doing commentary but Alan Brazil brings out the worst in him.

Alli has been on over £100k a week for years now and I can't imagine he owns anything other than very expensive cars.  He's hardly likely to drop by Lookers and pick up a second-hand Zafira just so the "working class" Everton fans think he's one of their own.

Depends. Does Cazoo have them in stock?
Online fredfrop

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8499 on: Today at 05:58:59 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:08:21 am
I notice the mural is opposite the salvage yard, how appropriate


Alli
Van De Beek
Bernard
Rooney
Eto
Gascoigne
P Neville
Townsend
Rondon
Begovic
Westerveld
Lonergan
Walcott
Rodriguez
King
Delph
Williams
Lennon
Cleverley
Barry
Gibson
Donovan
Beckford
Distin
Saha
Bent
Beattie
Blomquist
Ginola
Ferguson
Steptoe
Steptoe Jr
Stamford
Stamford II
Hercules





Online Ghost Town

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8500 on: Today at 06:09:02 am »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 05:58:59 am
Steptoe
They'll be trying to buy Son to play alongside him
