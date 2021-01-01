« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It  (Read 408803 times)

Offline Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8360 on: Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm »
Lest we forget.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8361 on: Yesterday at 10:28:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:01:51 pm
Ashley  Cole to join their coaching team lock up your daughters and wives

With Timmie and Cashley joining them soon they'll have enough ex players on the books to have their very own in house 'Legends' team.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8362 on: Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm »
How much they paying him ?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8363 on: Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:04:51 pm
Spurs couldnt believe their luck at Alli deal

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/dele-alli-everton-transfer-spurs-26104971

:lmao

"Everton could eventually pay up to £40 million for the transfer of Alli, who has signed a two-and-a-half year deal, but the first £10m wont be paid until Alli has registered 20 appearances on Merseyside. They will only pay the full amount if he reaches 80 appearances, plus other performance related add-ons."

They will probably never pay the full £40 million, but it could still be a terrible deal for them. They haven't learned anything. In fact, they are only getting worse in their transfer business ...
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8364 on: Yesterday at 11:06:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm
"Everton could eventually pay up to £40 million for the transfer of Alli, who has signed a two-and-a-half year deal, but the first £10m wont be paid until Alli has registered 20 appearances on Merseyside. They will only pay the full amount if he reaches 80 appearances, plus other performance related add-ons."

They will probably never pay the full £40 million, but it could still be a terrible deal for them. They haven't learned anything. In fact, they are only getting worse in their transfer business ...


Two and half year deal is crackers.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8365 on: Yesterday at 11:11:15 pm »
Online thegoodfella

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8366 on: Yesterday at 11:16:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:06:39 pm

Two and half year deal is crackers.

It is borne out of the belief that they will not get relegation. Otherwise I don't think any club would be lining up a deal where they would spend 40 million on a luxury player after 80 appearances.
Offline John C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8367 on: Yesterday at 11:19:59 pm »
Offline Schmidt

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8368 on: Yesterday at 11:20:43 pm »
I can't fathom how it's possibly considered a good deal for them. He'll likely hit 19 appearances easily purely for being English and not injured, if he performs like he has the past few seasons it'll be a waste of money, if he somehow rekindles his early form he'll be able to leave on a free around the time he hits 80 appearances.

Only way it works out is if he both finds his form again and chooses to sign a contract extension, but they've left themselves completely at his mercy.
Online 4pool

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8369 on: Yesterday at 11:44:36 pm »
Dele Alli signed a 6 year / £31,200,000 contract with the Tottenham Hotspur F.C., including an annual average salary of £5,200,000. In 2021, Alli will earn a base salary of £5,200,000, while carrying a cap hit of £5,200,000.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8370 on: Yesterday at 11:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:03:16 pm
Had R5L on in the car and jesus, it was grim. Colin was one, being his usual wanker self. He was right up the arse of Lampard ("Did a superb job at Derby; treated badly at Chelsea; this appointment suits both sides; blah-fucking-cliched-blah) and even managed a dig at Benitez. Said Alli is a great player who's just lost his way - and 'Frank' will see him right. Everton are a great club. John O'Shea was no better, kissing Everton and Lampard arse.

Fucking BBC Sports and their agendas!!



Colin Murray is a massive red


https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/liverpool-fan-colin-murray-quitting-talksport-after-owner-of-the-sun-takes-over-34882689.html



Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8371 on: Today at 12:03:51 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:59:53 pm
I'll be honest, Jose comes across about as well as Ryan Giggs did.


This explains why he has dropped off his perch, either he's changed or managers and players have just moved on without him.


Cannot imagine Jurgen coming out with that bilge.


Alli just looks like a 13 year old, now he's a 15 year old with red hair at a shite club
Red Hair you say? Well the bitters won't be havin' that now will they.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8372 on: Today at 12:22:06 am »
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8373 on: Today at 12:23:21 am »
They only have 19 games unless they get past Brentford in the cup. Chances are they never even pay for the first £10m or if they do it will be they renegotiated the terms due to a better FFP standing next season.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8374 on: Today at 12:29:20 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm
Lest we forget.


That, and now they have Tory Boy at the helm. Also, only Chelsea had more fans than the BS voting for Brexit.

What was it they recently sprayed on Anfield in blue paint? Ah yes ... 'Tory Scabrats'. 
