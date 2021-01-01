Ashley Cole to join their coaching team
lock up your daughters and wives
Spurs couldnt believe their luck at Alli dealhttps://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/dele-alli-everton-transfer-spurs-26104971
"Everton could eventually pay up to £40 million for the transfer of Alli, who has signed a two-and-a-half year deal, but the first £10m wont be paid until Alli has registered 20 appearances on Merseyside. They will only pay the full amount if he reaches 80 appearances, plus other performance related add-ons."They will probably never pay the full £40 million, but it could still be a terrible deal for them. They haven't learned anything. In fact, they are only getting worse in their transfer business ...
Steady.
Two and half year deal is crackers.
All the best to you and yours too.
Had R5L on in the car and jesus, it was grim. Colin was one, being his usual wanker self. He was right up the arse of Lampard ("Did a superb job at Derby; treated badly at Chelsea; this appointment suits both sides; blah-fucking-cliched-blah) and even managed a dig at Benitez. Said Alli is a great player who's just lost his way - and 'Frank' will see him right. Everton are a great club. John O'Shea was no better, kissing Everton and Lampard arse.Fucking BBC Sports and their agendas!!
I'll be honest, Jose comes across about as well as Ryan Giggs did.This explains why he has dropped off his perch, either he's changed or managers and players have just moved on without him.Cannot imagine Jurgen coming out with that bilge.Alli just looks like a 13 year old, now he's a 15 year old with red hair at a shite club
