Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It  (Read 406266 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8280 on: Today at 03:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:05:07 pm
Fat Frank and his team;



Am I being cynical to notice that Big Dunc is his right hand man here?

This belongs in the Half-Price Hooligan's Thread!!!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8281 on: Today at 03:02:25 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8282 on: Today at 03:02:36 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:36:13 pm
It's tremendous how giddy they are. They're literally a soap opera and this has spectacular failure baked into it from the off.

They hired a shite manager and signed some players who won't help them one bit in a relegation battle. At the same time, Burnley have upgraded Woods with Weghorst and have 5 games in hand (2 more than Everton), Newcastle have signed some decent players, Watford have added depth to their squad, and Norwich have finally found some form. Their next 5 fixtures will be decisive for them:

Newcastle (a)
Leeds (h)
Southampton (a)
Man City (h)
Tottenham (a)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8283 on: Today at 03:14:10 pm »
I'm driving a Toyota Rav 4 back from London and it has something called 'Ev mode'. When I turned it on it called me a redshite and told me to fuck off. It's now making a booing noise.

Can anyone tell me if this is normal?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8284 on: Today at 03:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:39:24 pm
You're applying logic to an illogical situation.

Think more Everton.
;D

It's good to hear to reports of giddiness too. They never learn, it's a bit like the gambler betting against the wheel. Sorry, bad analogy, too much red on a roulette wheel. But there's almost a mindset of we've tried so many, we're due to get one right, and that's about as far as their logic goes.

I do wonder whether they go to casinos though, with the amount of red. Roulette, cards...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8285 on: Today at 03:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:19:55 pm
Big Dunc is like cockroach isn't he? Always surviving somehow.  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8286 on: Today at 03:18:40 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8287 on: Today at 03:18:45 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8288 on: Today at 03:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:59:07 pm
A soap opera you say?

https://mobile.twitter.com/RichieMcCormack/status/1488150293158277124

:lmao

Looks more like the opening credits to This Morning ;D

It's such a weird video, like they've put a camera in his dressing room while he's getting dressed.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8289 on: Today at 03:22:39 pm »
In 2121 a stuffed remote controlled Duncan Ferguson will be on Evertons coaching staff.Hes like the damp that people inheret when they buy a bedsit on homes under the hammer.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8290 on: Today at 03:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 03:14:10 pm
I'm driving a Toyota Rav 4 back from London and it has something called 'Ev mode'. When I turned it on it called me a redshite and told me to fuck off. It's now making a booing noise.

Can anyone tell me if this is normal?


 ;D


To keep it working you have to change the driver every 12 months (you will start to hear the booing noise after 3 months as an early warning you need to do this). If you don't change the driver it gets hot and boils over. No-one has dared see what happens if you just keep driving for months afterwards because it's just too scary. Its not safe for children either.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8291 on: Today at 03:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:38:34 pm
A soap opera that is filmed on a roller coaster, one of those rickety old ones though not something new.

A wooden one ?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8292 on: Today at 03:26:55 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:36:13 pm
It's tremendous how giddy they are. They're literally a soap opera and this has spectacular failure baked into it from the off.
I bet they threw themselves at Amazon to tale part in the All or nothing series and were turned down because this is a documentary not a slapstick comedy!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8293 on: Today at 03:28:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:04:48 pm
Alli's hair !!!  :)  he's fuckked.

What's with the weird shaved square bit in the middle of his forehead?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8294 on: Today at 03:28:41 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:24:01 pm
A wooden one ?


When my son first went on a rollercoaster he had no idea of the downward bit, he just thought it was a slow train ride. The look on his face went it went down after climbing, priceless.


Blues are like this, they get excited on the (short) upward curve (usually a summer which makes it last) then they remember what happens next once it speeds up.


Same every time.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8295 on: Today at 03:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 12:27:17 am
FFS.. the state of their fans :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://twitter.com/_Littlechic_/status/1488264002438410247

If you combine them all they might actually have a full set of teeth.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8296 on: Today at 03:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:05:07 pm
Fat Frank and his team;



Am I being cynical to notice that Big Dunc is his right hand man here?
Is that Donny on the right? He has aged at United!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8297 on: Today at 03:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:59:07 pm
A soap opera you say?

https://mobile.twitter.com/RichieMcCormack/status/1488150293158277124

Is he the manager, or a rival for DCL aimed at the Jacamo demographic of their fanbase?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8298 on: Today at 03:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:30:42 pm
The only thing I remember Deli Alli doing in the last 3 or 4 years was that discussion in Mourinho's office that was recorded for some documentary.

About 10 seconds in Alli realises he's not there to have smoke blown up his arse in front of the cameras, and that what's coming might require a bit of self reflection and hard work in training, and he just glazes over.  He's just got a "fuck this" look on his face and starts day dreaming.

If the bloke didn't give a shit what someone with Mourinho's record said to him, I can't see him taking too many instructions from Lampard or Ferguson.
And the team meeting bit in the documentary, Mourinho had drone footage on the big screen of a passage of play they were working on, some counter attack move, and Deli Alli takes to many touches to release the ball, Mourinho points it out and says he's always lazy in training, and Deli Alli's face is just some inane grin like he didn't give a shit.

He's finished at the top level, the big contract he got a couple of seasons after being at Spurs and he lost his desire, he'll be in the Championship and probably back at MK Dons or one of the Old firm teams.

I found the video clip.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vzcI2yR5zEo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vzcI2yR5zEo</a>
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8299 on: Today at 03:43:48 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:21:24 pm
:lmao

Looks more like the opening credits to This Morning ;D

It's such a weird video, like they've put a camera in his dressing room while he's getting dressed.

hes having dreadful trouble with his shirt in it too.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8300 on: Today at 03:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:40:47 pm
Did you also see the tweet with them thanking the Belgian FA for not landing them with Bobby Martinez. Who for his faults is a more proven manager than Francis.

And Big Dunc is definitely the psychopath in the pub who refuses to move when sat on his own at a table reserved for 8 people and stays there all evening minding his own business with everyone else having to talk around him.

Shake hands
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8301 on: Today at 03:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:05:07 pm
Fat Frank and his team;



Am I being cynical to notice that Big Dunc is his right hand man here?


Be afraid, be very afraid.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8302 on: Today at 03:59:06 pm »
Mad to think we're not far from Easter already at which point they'll want him out. 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8303 on: Today at 03:59:53 pm »
I'll be honest, Jose comes across about as well as Ryan Giggs did.


This explains why he has dropped off his perch, either he's changed or managers and players have just moved on without him.


Cannot imagine Jurgen coming out with that bilge.


Alli just looks like a 13 year old, now he's a 15 year old with red hair at a shite club
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8304 on: Today at 04:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:23:44 pm

 ;D


To keep it working you have to change the driver every 12 months (you will start to hear the booing noise after 3 months as an early warning you need to do this). If you don't change the driver it gets hot and boils over. No-one has dared see what happens if you just keep driving for months afterwards because it's just too scary. Its not safe for children either.


A Graco child ejector seat?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8305 on: Today at 04:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:57:51 pm

Be afraid, be very afraid.

Dear Championship Teams
One message to you all...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8306 on: Today at 04:01:59 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Yesterday at 10:41:12 pm
£40 Mill for Alli  :o They're welcome to him - It not like he's Gary Lineker !!!


Stepping stone.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8307 on: Today at 04:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:31:48 pm
If you combine them all they might actually have a full set of teeth.
And a brain cell.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8308 on: Today at 04:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:59:07 pm
A soap opera you say?

https://mobile.twitter.com/RichieMcCormack/status/1488150293158277124

That's brilliant. Takes the piss on so many levels, even their editing department gets some.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8309 on: Today at 04:18:19 pm »
Quote from: bogrollsbike on Today at 03:22:39 pm
In 2121 a stuffed remote controlled Duncan Ferguson will be on Evertons coaching staff.Hes like the damp that people inheret when they buy a bedsit on homes under the hammer.

He'll be a head in a jar, with an Everton sticker on the side to replace the tattoo on his bicep he unfortunately won't be able to get out at any given opportunity
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8310 on: Today at 04:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:43:48 pm
hes having dreadful trouble with his shirt in it too.

To be fair to him I've felt that pain of trying to wear a shirt after you've gained a few pounds, constantly having to tug at it to stop it highlighting your unflattering bits.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8311 on: Today at 04:42:45 pm »
SS1" border="0
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8312 on: Today at 04:49:44 pm »
