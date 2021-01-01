The only thing I remember Deli Alli doing in the last 3 or 4 years was that discussion in Mourinho's office that was recorded for some documentary.



About 10 seconds in Alli realises he's not there to have smoke blown up his arse in front of the cameras, and that what's coming might require a bit of self reflection and hard work in training, and he just glazes over. He's just got a "fuck this" look on his face and starts day dreaming.



If the bloke didn't give a shit what someone with Mourinho's record said to him, I can't see him taking too many instructions from Lampard or Ferguson.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vzcI2yR5zEo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vzcI2yR5zEo</a>

And the team meeting bit in the documentary, Mourinho had drone footage on the big screen of a passage of play they were working on, some counter attack move, and Deli Alli takes to many touches to release the ball, Mourinho points it out and says he's always lazy in training, and Deli Alli's face is just some inane grin like he didn't give a shit.He's finished at the top level, the big contract he got a couple of seasons after being at Spurs and he lost his desire, he'll be in the Championship and probably back at MK Dons or one of the Old firm teams.I found the video clip.