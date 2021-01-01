« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It  (Read 401652 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,422
  • JFT 97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8160 on: Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm
Paperwork submitted in time, apparently.

To be fair though, £40m for Alli seems like a bargain compared to spending £500m+ on a glorified sandpit located next door to a sewage farm.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,353
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8161 on: Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm »
Let's be straight then.




They are going to restore the career of a failed PL manager who was sacked from his only spell as a top flight manager for taking a team which would eventually win the CL to 9th place.


In addition they are going to restore the career of a player that could not get into a shite United team under 2 managers because his path was blocked by Fred (albeit he seemed to play well when he got a game)


And... they are going to spend £40m to try and restore the career of a former Liverpool fan and attacking midfielder who has hardly got a look in under 2 managers in the last 2 years and whose 8 year scoring record goes 16, 10, 18, 9, 5, 8, 0, 1 (hopefully this one happens but it will comical either way really)


And...restore the careers of the 2 full backs that the previous manager bought 3 weeks ago but failed to even feature in the squad of the assistant manager who took over and is presumably still around the team after publicly suggesting they are shite
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:46:32 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8162 on: Yesterday at 11:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm
Let's be straight then.
...
;D

That about covers it.  They've also likely taken their wages-to-turnover ratio to over 100% and, having spent all their current money, are now spending future money as well (something all clubs do but mostly by choice, not be necessity as is the case with Everton).

FSG in  8)
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,462
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8163 on: Yesterday at 11:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:34:06 pm
What's happening with Gilfi these days?
We can't talk about it, it's sub-juboodice
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,462
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8164 on: Yesterday at 11:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:20:20 pm
Exactly and that was with Rafa and Ancelotti playing in a pragmatic defensive way. Fat Frank is a typical Tory desperate to go to war but with no thought for the consequences.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8165 on: Yesterday at 11:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:13:41 pm
;D

Nope, okay, we've just let them have their moment as a laughing stock then.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,353
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8166 on: Today at 12:07:32 am »
GOT this time last year

Cant believe some wanted us to sign dele Ali, absolute non entity.

Was thinking this watching Dele Alli last night Looked borderline world class a few years ago, was boss wasn't he but he's just propa went off the boil Propa hate his little peado tash as well.


GOT now

Got a good feeling about this one ya know.I think (hope) that he might just become an Everton legend.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:45 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Up
« previous next »
 