Let's be straight then.









They are going to restore the career of a failed PL manager who was sacked from his only spell as a top flight manager for taking a team which would eventually win the CL to 9th place.





In addition they are going to restore the career of a player that could not get into a shite United team under 2 managers because his path was blocked by Fred (albeit he seemed to play well when he got a game)





And... they are going to spend £40m to try and restore the career of a former Liverpool fan and attacking midfielder who has hardly got a look in under 2 managers in the last 2 years and whose 8 year scoring record goes 16, 10, 18, 9, 5, 8, 0, 1 (hopefully this one happens but it will comical either way really)





And...restore the careers of the 2 full backs that the previous manager bought 3 weeks ago but failed to even feature in the squad of the assistant manager who took over and is presumably still around the team after publicly suggesting they are shite