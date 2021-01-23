guardian on Lampard's press thing:
Lamps put on a clinic in heart, fight and ambition and much like Augustus Gloop and Ferenc Puskás, insisted he was hungry to get started. In fact, the word passion was mentioned 10 times in the first three and a half minutes of said interview, at an average of once every 21 seconds a little glimpse into the half-time team talks to come.
But fear not, now hes back in the managerial saddle, Lamps is talking tough again. After speaking to the owner, chairman and the board, I very much felt their passion and ambition, Frank Lamparded. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together. You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.
I keep saying the words passion [youre not wrong, pal!] and fight and I think it related to Everton Football Club, he unfortunately continued.