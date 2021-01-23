guardian on Lampard's press thing:



Lamps put on a clinic in heart, fight and ambition and much like Augustus Gloop and Ferenc Puskás, insisted he was hungry to get started. In fact, the word passion was mentioned 10 times in the first three and a half minutes of said interview, at an average of once every 21 seconds  a little glimpse into the half-time team talks to come.



But fear not, now hes back in the managerial saddle, Lamps is talking tough again. After speaking to the owner, chairman and the board, I very much felt their passion and ambition, Frank Lamparded. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together. You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.



I keep saying the words passion [youre not wrong, pal!] and fight and I think it related to Everton Football Club, he unfortunately continued.