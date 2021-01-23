« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It

disgraced cake

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8040 on: Today at 04:48:06 pm »
Frank James Lampard OBE in as manager

Joined by Donny Van De Klaasen and Dele Iwobi. Fucking inspiring window that lads.

Barring any late moves by another club they've surely won the window again
DonkeyWan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8041 on: Today at 04:51:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:44:16 pm
He will probably fail the medical knowing Ali.
If he's lucky...
Ghost Town

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8042 on: Today at 04:53:48 pm »
Look, Dele Alli turned the Redshite down because Gerrard was asleep and not there to meet him when he visited. That makes him a Blue for life and well worth £10m £40m £50m whatever they end up paying
Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8043 on: Today at 04:55:11 pm »
So they spend more in a day under Lampard than they did all last summer with Rafa.
Terry de Niro

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8044 on: Today at 04:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:16:08 pm


Or the first thing Lampard said to Moshi before signing was 'i facking want Beek and Deli in now guv'ner'.


What he actually said was " I facking want beak and some Greggs sausage rolls in my belly now, guv'ner'.
Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8045 on: Today at 04:56:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:08:38 pm
I know if I was staring down the barrel of a relegation dogfight the two criteria I'd be looking for in a new signing are:
1) A player that has shown little to no commitment to being a professional footballer for the last few years.
2) Is a boyhood fan of our biggest rivals.

Dele Alli will be a great fit.

Same agent as Frankie De Tory.
Crosby Nick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8046 on: Today at 04:58:24 pm »
Theyve made 5 signings this window havent they? They just lurch all over the place in terms of their approach to signings. What an absolute mess of a club.

What they need is an experienced DoF to sort things out. Someone like Tim Cahill.
Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8047 on: Today at 04:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:44:19 pm
https://twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1488175730093658114

"Dele Alli move to Everton from Tottenham agreed. Set to be an initial free transfer with Everton paying £10m once he has played 20 games. Two and a half year deal #efc #thfc"

What's to stop them selling him in the summer after signing him for nothing if that's the case?
Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8048 on: Today at 05:00:50 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:34:00 pm
Sky reporting Alli fee as up to £40m.

Truly Everton are the blue rinsed brigade.
Garlicbread

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8049 on: Today at 05:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:58:24 pm
What's to stop them selling him in the summer after signing him for nothing if that's the case?

There must be some hidden clause in there surely that Spurs will recieve something out of that.
KurtVerbose

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8050 on: Today at 05:06:43 pm »
£40m?

Think there's a decimal point in missing there.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8051 on: Today at 05:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:58:24 pm
What's to stop them selling him in the summer after signing him for nothing if that's the case?

Guessing there will be a clause in there that Spurs would be due a good chunk of that money. But the real truth is that absolutely no one would want to buy him with the wages he'd want.. apart from Everton.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8052 on: Today at 05:07:46 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:34:00 pm
Sky reporting Alli fee as up to £40m.

BBC reporting it too. Upwards of £40m in performance related fees. Whoever is running their recruitment is thick as pigshit. How the fuck do you offer £40m even in add-ons for a player who a) has done fuck all for two years b) Spurs have tried to flog with zero takers and c) is someone you trust so much that you only give them a 2.5 year contract?

If this ends up being true, they are officially the worst run club in the PL
Ray K

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8053 on: Today at 05:10:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:34:00 pm
Sky reporting Alli fee as up to £40m.
I mean, that'll be if Everton win back to back League-Champions League doubles or something ridiculous.

Not even Everton are insane enough to potentially spend that much money on Dele Alli.


Oh, actually, hang on a second....
elsewhere

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8054 on: Today at 05:10:40 pm »
wtf Delle Ali for 50M?  ;D
jillc

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8055 on: Today at 05:11:05 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:07:46 pm
BBC reporting it too. Upwards of £40m in performance related fees. Whoever is running their recruitment is thick as pigshit. How the fuck do you offer £40m even in add-ons for a player who a) has done fuck all for two years b) Spurs have tried to flog with zero takers and c) is someone you trust so much that you only give them a 2.5 year contract?

If this ends up being true, they are officially the worst run club in the PL

Don't we already know that?  :D
TepidT2O

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8056 on: Today at 05:15:38 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:34:00 pm
Sky reporting Alli fee as up to £40m.
Sorry? Pounds Sterling?

Has the world gone fucking mad? 

Have they learned nothing?  :lmao
rafathegaffa83

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8057 on: Today at 05:15:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:11:05 pm
Don't we already know that?  :D

Well this would pretty much confirm what we've all known :D
TepidT2O

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8058 on: Today at 05:17:31 pm »
It shows you that theyre selling in the summer though. Thats what it shows you.
jillc

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8059 on: Today at 05:19:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:17:31 pm
It shows you that theyre selling in the summer though. Thats what it shows you.

Whose selling?
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:15:42 pm
Well this would pretty much confirm what we've all known :D

 :thumbup
Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8060 on: Today at 05:19:47 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:07:46 pm
BBC reporting it too. Upwards of £40m in performance related fees. Whoever is running their recruitment is thick as pigshit. How the fuck do you offer £40m even in add-ons for a player who a) has done fuck all for two years b) Spurs have tried to flog with zero takers and c) is someone you trust so much that you only give them a 2.5 year contract?

If this ends up being true, they are officially the worst run club in the PL

They never seem to factor in personality or character, they just go for the name (a bit like when we were daft enough to sign Balotelli).

James Rodriguez last year the same. Then they wonder why the dressing room never has a winning mentality, or has players who don't play for the badge.

As soon as they see a big name, they just assume he'll score the winner in the derby and that's that.
Ray K

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8061 on: Today at 05:19:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:15:38 pm
Sorry? Pounds Sterling?

Has the world gone fucking mad? 

Have they learned nothing?  :lmao
Moshi rn

mallin9

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8062 on: Today at 05:24:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:48:06 pm
Frank James Lampard OBE in as manager

Joined by Donny Van De Klaasen and Dele Iwobi. Fucking inspiring window that lads.

Barring any late moves by another club they've surely won the window again

 ;D ;D ;D Dele Iwobi got me good
Desert Red Fox

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8063 on: Today at 05:31:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:43:12 pm
How are they affording all of this?  ???

aren't they pretty fucking rich thanks to Uncle Uzzy's 2 billion warchest or something?

#MerseysidePowershift
Redknight60

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8064 on: Today at 05:32:16 pm »
Ali was a guy who thought he was too good for spurs and saw them as a stepping stone for him at one point. By agreeing to this move he knows he's finished and he's just looking to get a few more years of easy money. Terrible transfer for Everton as he will do nothing for them but add to their already bloated wage bill.
Mister men

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8065 on: Today at 05:32:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:15:38 pm
Sorry? Pounds Sterling?

Has the world gone fucking mad? 

Have they learned nothing?  :lmao

As if the news of appointing Lampard isn't funny enough they go and outdo themselves on the very same day  :lmao :lmao
Yosser0_0

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8066 on: Today at 05:35:14 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:30:45 am
Did they unveil him yet?


Preferred him in 'Lock Stock and two Smoking Barrels'.

gerrardisgod

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8067 on: Today at 05:35:37 pm »
Please, never change.
red_Mark1980

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8068 on: Today at 05:37:53 pm »
The backpedalling from their "socialist" fans will be great to see.

Can't wait for Catcher to construct a 45k word thesis on why Super Franky Lampard being a Tory is actually all John Henry and Suarez' fault.
thejbs

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8069 on: Today at 05:38:15 pm »
Alli sort of realising his childhood dream of moving to Liverpool.
Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8070 on: Today at 05:40:49 pm »
Quote from: F412OUK on Today at 01:44:23 pm
Not sure if posted already but


Lampard: "I'm very hungry to get started."

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quoted on his way into the Lobster Pot?
Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8071 on: Today at 05:46:04 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 02:12:22 pm
For all we know Duncan Disorderly makes a very good cup of tea. What other reason could there be for him being kept on.
At this point I'm genuinely convinced that he's the unofficial club mascot now.
SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8072 on: Today at 05:52:30 pm »
guardian on Lampard's press thing:

Lamps put on a clinic in heart, fight and ambition and much like Augustus Gloop and Ferenc Puskás, insisted he was hungry to get started. In fact, the word passion was mentioned 10 times in the first three and a half minutes of said interview, at an average of once every 21 seconds  a little glimpse into the half-time team talks to come.

But fear not, now hes back in the managerial saddle, Lamps is talking tough again. After speaking to the owner, chairman and the board, I very much felt their passion and ambition, Frank Lamparded. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together. You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

I keep saying the words passion [youre not wrong, pal!] and fight and I think it related to Everton Football Club, he unfortunately continued.
Red Raw

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8073 on: Today at 05:58:20 pm »
Have to say I like the use of 'Lampard' as a verb. Something between lampooned and bombarded perhaps?
Open to alternative definitions.
Yosser0_0

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8074 on: Today at 05:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:00:55 am
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
·
5m
Frank Lampard has asked Duncan Ferguson to stay at Everton and be part of his staff.

The unflushable turd.

If he does stay, you've got to admire his determination to hang in there.

jillc

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8075 on: Today at 05:59:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:52:30 pm
guardian on Lampard's press thing:

Lamps put on a clinic in heart, fight and ambition and much like Augustus Gloop and Ferenc Puskás, insisted he was hungry to get started. In fact, the word passion was mentioned 10 times in the first three and a half minutes of said interview, at an average of once every 21 seconds  a little glimpse into the half-time team talks to come.

But fear not, now hes back in the managerial saddle, Lamps is talking tough again. After speaking to the owner, chairman and the board, I very much felt their passion and ambition, Frank Lamparded. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together. You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

I keep saying the words passion [youre not wrong, pal!] and fight and I think it related to Everton Football Club, he unfortunately continued.

So why did you go and insist on Dele Ali then?
