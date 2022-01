Alli's impact on them will be no different to what Iwobi or Delph have brought. He'll be shit, a drain of the squad and finances, and the fans will hate them. If they sell one of Calvert Lewin or Richarlison in the summer and replace them with a couple of dossers, which I'd expect them to do, they're going down in the next 18 months IMO, if not this season.