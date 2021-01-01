Lampard then. I mean I detest the Tories as much as anybody and he clearly is one, but he has came across at times like someone who would be alright to sit and have a pint with and speak about the footie. I never understood the fat jibes either, he's perhaps not in Cristiano Ronaldo shape but he's not fatAnyway, I'll get my tongue out of his arse now! It is set to fail, I think he's a terrible appointment and he will be relieved of his duties within a year.