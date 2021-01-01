There has been a transcript of the interview leaked, interesting





MoshBillDenise: Now Frank, we understand you had a run in with Jurgen in 2020, looked impressive on you tube



Frank: Yes, that jumped up Klopp failed to respect that I had won 3 league titles?



MoshBillDenise: You've won 3 titles as a manager, must have missed that, we don't look at the top of the table much, was that Chelsea or Derby?



Frank: Well not exactly, I meant as a player



MoshBillDenise: Oh, right, minor detail, winning the title is not in our immediate plans, maybe 2022/23 so no worries



Frank: That's doable with me, I was England's greatest ever midfielder, scored more goals than Gerrard you know



MoshBillDenise: Impressive



Frank: I know, I hate scousers and Foreigners you know



MoshBillDenise: Equally Impressive



Frank: I meant red ones of course



MoshBillDenise: Oh, yes, of course but they are not really scousers, the real scousers are blue, the real people, the ones that can handle adversity you know. Anyway, what about your plans with the team?



Frank: Well, some home truths here I think, let me be Frank with you................



MoshBillDenise:..............Yes please, you've got the job. We've only got one detail to sort out and that is to check the GOT poll just to make sure none of those mad bastards that support us have found out you once wore a red T shirt and pushed you down the poll past Fozzy Bear or whoever they have just seen on youtube



Frank: Well, I just wanted to say a few things about Druncan, I'm not sure he and me are on the same wavelength, or indeed planet.......he may ha to go



MoshBillDenise: ..........Don't be silly, he's a lovable character and you'll get on famously with them, I'm sorry to say he'll have to stay, he's built a pidgeon loft in the trophy room, as if we need more shit round here, and anyway, he'll just nut Bill if he's told he has to clear out his birds.



Frank: Let me think about it. £10m if I am sacked within 6 months? Don't forget I've got championship experience you know, I know how to get to the play-offs



BillMoshDenise: See gang, forward thinking like we thought. You've got the job but you lose a million if you are seen getting on with Klopp, or Gerrard, or Coutinho........or Hodgson............or Rogers......or any red taxi drivers for that matter, and you and your family must live on County Road, it's lovely. And, oh yes, no money for players unless you sell.



Frank: Don't rush me, I just need a little time.................£10m you say, is that written down yet?



BillMoshDenise: Yes, but just give Moshy a little time to scrape together some cash, he's a little out of pocket you know.