« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 189 190 191 192 193 [194]   Go Down

Author Topic: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo  (Read 383998 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,544
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7720 on: Yesterday at 07:15:28 pm »
A story going around that Lampard wants them to buy Van de Beek from United.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,091
  • YNWA
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7721 on: Yesterday at 07:17:30 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:26:22 pm
Thing is
If Gerrard had gone to Chelsea, Lampard would have been the one to sit on the bench. That says everything about their rivalry. Frankie was playing in a team of expensive, exceptional players. With the likes of Makelele, Essien, and Ballack doing his work. Gerrard was carrying a lot of players who were not at that level.
If Frank was so good, why were they upgrading him with a Gerrard.
England proved this because managers tried to have both on the team and Frank got in the way.

Absolutely spot on. Plenty of top class managers thought Gerrard was the better player as well.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,487
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7722 on: Yesterday at 07:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:56:33 pm
It's just a regular kebab but with a random selection of ingredients missing.
;D
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,889
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7723 on: Yesterday at 07:25:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:15:28 pm
A story going around that Lampard wants them to buy Van de Beek from United.

United's beak better than elsewhere?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7724 on: Yesterday at 08:59:29 pm »
The delay might be down to Lampard having zero interest in having Cahill (Cahill ffs) as DOF so is trying to negotiate him out of his way.  I mean, exactly wtf qualifies Cahill for a job like that.

Just say no, Frank!!
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7725 on: Yesterday at 09:01:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:59:29 pm
The delay might be down to Lampard having zero interest in having Cahill (Cahill ffs) as DOF so is trying to negotiate him out of his way.  I mean, exactly wtf qualifies Cahill for a job like that.

Just say no, Frank!!
He could be lumbered with Cahill as Dof and Ferguson as assistant. Not surprised he is taking his time!
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,844
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7726 on: Yesterday at 09:01:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:59:29 pm
The delay might be down to Lampard having zero interest in having Cahill (Cahill ffs) as DOF so is trying to negotiate him out of his way.  I mean, exactly wtf qualifies Cahill for a job like that.

Just say no, Frank!!

Just say YES, Frank!
Logged

Offline fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,511
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7727 on: Yesterday at 09:04:21 pm »
Push the button, Frank
Logged
* * * * *

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7728 on: Yesterday at 09:04:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:01:36 pm
Just say YES, Frank!
Nah, I want them back to square one, looking even more like idiots than they do now.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7729 on: Yesterday at 09:06:16 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:01:23 pm
He could be lumbered with Cahill as Dof and Ferguson as assistant. Not surprised he is taking his time!
Who in their right mind would want that?
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7730 on: Yesterday at 09:14:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:06:16 pm
Who in their right mind would want that?
I suppose it depends on how much the payout is when hes hounded out by the fans.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,823
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7731 on: Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:30:53 am
Frankie DeTory....Fly Me To The Loons

You are my Tory, my only Tory, you make me happy when skies are grey, and you told Jurgen to fuck off so you are a legend at Goodison.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,823
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7732 on: Yesterday at 09:55:36 pm »
And if you know he's a Tory, it's enough to make your heart go oh oh oh
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,543
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7733 on: Yesterday at 10:18:44 pm »
From 3:58 in. Interview with a few fans and apart from one arl fella, the rest don't sound as though they live anywhere near the County Road.

Most of them mention the fact that Fwank is English and that is good for the club.
Not only a Tory club, but now also a Brexit club?   ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KEnLpABYR6s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KEnLpABYR6s</a>
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,014
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7734 on: Yesterday at 10:20:35 pm »
I've been following this thread for a few days now and last night all this talk of kebab's was starting to make me feel a bit peckish. I recalled that our local chippy does a cracking kebab meat and chips dish, probably very unhealthy and really not the sort of thing I'd eat usually. However in celebration of Fat Frank 'being offered' the job, I thought why not be decedant and push the boat and go for that Kebab meat meal? Afterall it was a Friday and sometimes it's nice have a chippy tea. It was lovely, I wolfed it down. The only problem is today....I feel rather fat.
 :o
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,078
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7735 on: Yesterday at 10:32:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:15:28 pm
A story going around that Lampard wants them to buy Van de Beek from United.

Just trying to prove he's a real Everton manager
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,440
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7736 on: Yesterday at 10:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:20:35 pm
I've been following this thread for a few days now and last night all this talk of kebab's was starting to make me feel a bit peckish. I recalled that our local chippy does a cracking kebab meat and chips dish, probably very unhealthy and really not the sort of thing I'd eat usually. However in celebration of Fat Frank 'being offered' the job, I thought why not be decedant and push the boat and go for that Kebab meat meal? Afterall it was a Friday and sometimes it's nice have a chippy tea. It was lovely, I wolfed it down. The only problem is today....I feel rather fat.
 :o
And quite frank...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,233
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7737 on: Yesterday at 10:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:20:35 pm
I've been following this thread for a few days now and last night all this talk of kebab's was starting to make me feel a bit peckish. I recalled that our local chippy does a cracking kebab meat and chips dish, probably very unhealthy and really not the sort of thing I'd eat usually. However in celebration of Fat Frank 'being offered' the job, I thought why not be decedant and push the boat and go for that Kebab meat meal? Afterall it was a Friday and sometimes it's nice have a chippy tea. It was lovely, I wolfed it down. The only problem is today....I feel rather fat.
 :o

You should eat this ...

https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/244632/turkish-chicken-kebabs/
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,769
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7738 on: Yesterday at 11:19:31 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 07:25:30 pm
United's beak better than elsewhere?

Nah. It's shite. All baby laxative...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,769
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7739 on: Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:20:35 pm
I've been following this thread for a few days now and last night all this talk of kebab's was starting to make me feel a bit peckish. I recalled that our local chippy does a cracking kebab meat and chips dish, probably very unhealthy and really not the sort of thing I'd eat usually. However in celebration of Fat Frank 'being offered' the job, I thought why not be decedant and push the boat and go for that Kebab meat meal? Afterall it was a Friday and sometimes it's nice have a chippy tea. It was lovely, I wolfed it down. The only problem is today....I feel rather fat.
 :o

They'll all be on it, yosser me arl mate. And they won't stop after one! It'll reduce capacity by 50% in the new ground cos they'll all be fat frank c*nts. Like the geordies wearing that headgear when the Saudi's took over, Evertonians will be wobbling their derby's around for all to see.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:31:57 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7740 on: Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,338
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7741 on: Today at 12:10:04 am »
There has been a transcript of the interview leaked, interesting


MoshBillDenise: Now Frank, we understand you had a run in with Jurgen in 2020, looked impressive on you tube

Frank: Yes, that jumped up Klopp failed to respect that I had won 3 league titles?

MoshBillDenise: You've won 3 titles as a manager, must have missed that, we don't look at the top of the table much, was that Chelsea or Derby?

Frank: Well not exactly, I meant as a player

MoshBillDenise: Oh, right, minor detail, winning the title is not in our immediate plans, maybe 2022/23 so no worries

Frank: That's doable with me, I was England's greatest ever midfielder, scored more goals than Gerrard you know

MoshBillDenise: Impressive

Frank: I know, I hate scousers and Foreigners you know

MoshBillDenise: Equally Impressive

Frank: I meant red ones of course

MoshBillDenise: Oh, yes, of course but they are not really scousers, the real scousers are blue, the real people, the ones that can handle adversity you know. Anyway, what about your plans with the team?

Frank: Well, some home truths here I think, let me be Frank with you................

MoshBillDenise:..............Yes please, you've got the job.  We've only got one detail to sort out and that is to check the GOT poll just to make sure none of those mad bastards that support us have found out you once wore a red T shirt and pushed you down the poll past Fozzy Bear or whoever they have just seen on youtube

Frank: Well, I just wanted to say a few things about Druncan, I'm not sure he and me are on the same wavelength, or indeed planet.......he may ha to go

MoshBillDenise:  ..........Don't be silly, he's a lovable character and you'll get on famously with them, I'm sorry to say he'll have to stay, he's built a pidgeon loft in the trophy room, as if we need more shit round here, and anyway, he'll just nut Bill if he's told he has to clear out his birds.

Frank: Let me think about it. £10m if I am sacked within 6 months? Don't forget I've got championship experience you know, I know how to get to the play-offs

BillMoshDenise: See gang, forward thinking like we thought. You've got the job but you lose a million if you are seen getting on with Klopp, or Gerrard, or Coutinho........or Hodgson............or Rogers......or any red taxi drivers for that matter, and you and your family must live on County Road, it's lovely. And, oh yes, no money for players unless you sell.

Frank: Don't rush me, I just need a little time.................£10m you say, is that written down yet?

BillMoshDenise: Yes, but just give Moshy a little time to scrape together some cash, he's a little out of pocket you know.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:58 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,014
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7742 on: Today at 12:26:19 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm
They'll all be on it, yosser me arl mate. And they won't stop after one! It'll reduce capacity by 50% in the new ground cos they'll all be fat frank c*nts. Like the geordies wearing that headgear when the Saudi's took over, Evertonians will be wobbling their derby's around for all to see.

 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,759
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7743 on: Today at 12:37:05 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:10:04 am
There has been a transcript of the interview leaked, interesting...

 :lmao :wellin


edit: this whole thread is now officially even funnier than the Mancs one, salad days.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:56 am by Bobinhood »
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
Pages: 1 ... 189 190 191 192 193 [194]   Go Up
« previous next »
 