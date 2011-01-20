The fact Gerrard's started well at Villa (similar sized club) helps , as well as Rooney doing well at Derby.



Villa, Norwich and Newcastle all turned him down in recent months. Imagine their protests if they'd appointed Eddie Howe.



Goes back to what I said earlier. Lampard already seems to be struggling to find work, at least when it comes to a Premier League club willing to take a risk with him. He took the Chelsea job too soon and it seems to have damaged his credentials.Derby is a free hit for Rooney; if he does well it builds his reputation, if not, then it's good experience for him without really causing him any harm. Gerrard's work with Rangers speaks for itself, and he built up some good experience in Europe.Lampard looks in danger of being left behind by comparison. He seems worried enough to take a huge gamble with Everton, when maybe the smart thing would be to drop back down to the lower divisions and rebuild his reputation. Instead he seems to be doubling down on the risk stakes, and he doesn't really know what he's letting himself in for because he doesn't really know just how crazy Everton really is.Imagine if he resigned after just a couple of months because Everton are run so badly he's panicking about completely tanking his career!