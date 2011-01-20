« previous next »
Author Topic: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Why has Frank not accepted yet? Is he still negotiating his severance package?
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:17:49 pm
Why has Frank not accepted yet? Is he still negotiating his severance package canteen allowance?
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:32:23 am
What makes me laugh about Everton fans seemingly being giddy about this appointment, is that had this being Solskjaer coming in, theyd be absolutely furious.

Yet, what is the difference in ability between Lampard and Solskjaer? In fact, Solskjaer did better than Lampard did recently, with a less talented squad. No great achievement I know, but that isnt the point  :D

The reaction is just funny to me, as Lampard has a long way to go to prove that he just isnt a manager in this position because of who he is, rather than ability.  He failed at Derby, he failed at Chelsea. He has much to prove and hes going to a club where the atmosphere is toxic, and the squad needs an almighty overhaul.

The fact Gerrard's started well at Villa (similar sized club) helps , as well as Rooney doing well at Derby.

Villa, Norwich and Newcastle all turned him down in recent months. Imagine their protests if they'd appointed Eddie Howe.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:27:05 pm
The fact Gerrard's started well at Villa (similar sized club) helps , as well as Rooney doing well at Derby.

Villa, Norwich and Newcastle all turned him down in recent months. Imagine their protests if they'd appointed Eddie Howe.

Goes back to what I said earlier. Lampard already seems to be struggling to find work, at least when it comes to a Premier League club willing to take a risk with him. He took the Chelsea job too soon and it seems to have damaged his credentials.

Derby is a free hit for Rooney; if he does well it builds his reputation, if not, then it's good experience for him without really causing him any harm. Gerrard's work with Rangers speaks for itself, and he built up some good experience in Europe.

Lampard looks in danger of being left behind by comparison. He seems worried enough to take a huge gamble with Everton, when maybe the smart thing would be to drop back down to the lower divisions and rebuild his reputation. Instead he seems to be doubling down on the risk stakes, and he doesn't really know what he's letting himself in for because he doesn't really know just how crazy Everton really is.

Imagine if he resigned after just a couple of months because Everton are run so badly he's panicking about completely tanking his career! ;D
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Frank's Side's Bottom of the League

Frankie de Tory set for Derby Loss

We asked for a Table-topping manager, they gave us a Lampard

The potential gags are endless
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:46:12 pm
Theyre already marketing the Frank statuettes.



Is that considered a classic kit for them? They only had it for one season, in which we won the double.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Now formally been offered the job and is in negotiations.

Him turning it down would nearly be as funny as him taking it.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:03:38 pm
Goes back to what I said earlier. Lampard already seems to be struggling to find work, at least when it comes to a Premier League club willing to take a risk with him. He took the Chelsea job too soon and it seems to have damaged his credentials.

Derby is a free hit for Rooney; if he does well it builds his reputation, if not, then it's good experience for him without really causing him any harm. Gerrard's work with Rangers speaks for itself, and he built up some good experience in Europe.

Lampard looks in danger of being left behind by comparison. He seems worried enough to take a huge gamble with Everton, when maybe the smart thing would be to drop back down to the lower divisions and rebuild his reputation. Instead he seems to be doubling down on the risk stakes, and he doesn't really know what he's letting himself in for because he doesn't really know just how crazy Everton really is.

Imagine if he resigned after just a couple of months because Everton are run so badly he's panicking about completely tanking his career! ;D

Thats exactly what he will be doing with Everton.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:09:26 pm
Is that considered a classic kit for them? They only had it for one season, in which we won the double.

 ;D :wellin :lmao :lmao
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:34:19 am
@Andy.
Read the thread from the top of p190 and put a poll up for a thread title please.
Raaar up your street this mate :)

Frankie goes to Boo-lywood is clearly the best one so far by miles.  ;D
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:47:20 pm
The Man Utd reject pipeline seems to be open again. Donny Van de Beek might go to Everton on loan.

He could be their new Davy Klaasen.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Frankie ( Everton ) Valli and the Poor Seasons.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:05:57 pm
Frank's Side's Bottom of the League

Frankie de Tory set for Derby Loss

We asked for a Table-topping manager, they gave us a Lampard

The potential gags are endless
:lmao that is wonderful
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:13:03 pm
Thats exactly what he will be doing with Everton.

Well I didn't quite mean actively taking a club with him, but it works for me. ;D
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:05:57 pm
Frank's Side's Bottom of the League

Frankie de Tory set for Derby Loss

We asked for a Table-topping manager, they gave us a Lampard

The potential gags are endless

Frank Lampard Everton Manager: Givin' It the Boo Gun
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:12:54 pm
Now formally been offered the job and is in negotiations.

Him turning it down would nearly be as funny as him taking it.
Just about to say the same. We can't lose can we
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Theyre actually signing Frank Lampard, as their manager. Jesus if that isnt the most Everton thing ever.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:17:49 pm
Why has Frank not accepted yet? Is he still negotiating his severance package?

Still trying to persuade his missus to move up North to Wilmslow?
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Hed probably still get into their midfield.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Everton have formally offered Frank Lampard the managers job. Negotiations ongoing and expect to be concluded in next 24 hours.

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1487427833731420160
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Fat Frank all but done then?

The pies have it.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Someone drag Andy out of the pub, we need a thread title.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Haha the usual cliched shite from the idiots on Soccer Saturday. "Great club, brilliant opportunity, couldn't turn it down blah blah blah".
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:37:30 pm
Everton have formally offered Frank Lampard the managers job. Negotiations ongoing and expect to be concluded in next 24 hours.

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1487427833731420160
that should give them - what - a good solid 24-36 hours to do a bunch of transfers?

sound planning, right there.  :)
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:04:16 am
Yes, I remember seeing pictures of that. Oh here it is:-

Never saw that before. More high tech than I imagined.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
This manager search of Evertons is hilarious, its so damn public  ;D Not sure I have ever seen such details relayed about the candidates and process as this before. Every step of the way has been updated to local journos.... (and mad interviews on Sky by candidates).
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Mo-shiris Frank in Brine
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:41:07 pm
Haha the usual cliched shite from the idiots on Soccer Saturday. "Great club, brilliant opportunity, couldn't turn it down blah blah blah".
We saw the impact Duncan Ferguson had in the Aston Villa game - Sue Smith. They lost, Sue.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:48:35 pm
This manager search of Evertons is hilarious, its so damn public  ;D Not sure I have ever seen such details relayed about the candidates and process as this before. Every step of the way has been updated to local journos.... (and mad interviews on Sky by candidates).

Half expecting to see Lampard on The One Show on Monday talking about it his interview process and his grand plans for Everton with JJ.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Based on two excellent suggestions above I'd say

Frankie Goes to Boolywood. Relax! Don't Boo It!

seems the ideal new thread title
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:48:35 pm
This manager search of Evertons is hilarious, its so damn public  ;D Not sure I have ever seen such details relayed about the candidates and process as this before. Every step of the way has been updated to local journos.... (and mad interviews on Sky by candidates).

It'd be incredible if he turned them down after they publicly eliminated Pereira and Ferguson from the running, I wonder if his agent will raise that point when it comes time to negotiate his salary.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:54:17 pm
NEC...
Never Ever Champions
No European Cup.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:00:44 pm
No European Cup.
Never Ever Change
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Or the perennial position regarding any sort of trophy..


Not Even Close
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:44:31 am
I am even gleefully awaiting the tired old Lampard vs Gerrard "rivalry" for Villa fixtures, it's that glorious.

There will be tears.

Here's something from GOT. It must be furious being blue this morning (what else is new). I am furious, blue

Thing is
If Gerrard had gone to Chelsea, Lampard would have been the one to sit on the bench. That says everything about their rivalry. Frankie was playing in a team of expensive, exceptional players. With the likes of Makelele, Essien, and Ballack doing his work. Gerrard was carrying a lot of players who were not at that level.
If Frank was so good, why were they upgrading him with a Gerrard.
England proved this because managers tried to have both on the team and Frank got in the way.
