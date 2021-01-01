« previous next »
Online Red Berry

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7600 on: Today at 11:33:33 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:24:44 am
In my 61 years ...I dont think I've ever enjoyed Everton as much as I have in the past two week...and thats saying something

Every day I've been laughing about their state...  we knew for years..decades ..what a joke they are..self created myths and identity all borne out decades of insecurity cos of us...their obssesion about their status in the City (Recall their horror of moving to Kirkby?) has tainted everything they try to do on the pitch and off it..managers " must get Everton"...which translates as ' Hate the Ref Shite'...The Peoples club..Borne not made...when Everton touches you..." we dont care what the red shite say"..

Their board adopted the identity of the Fans believing their own myths..forgetting their jobs to be astute business men...not fans...what's that saying about prostitutes ' Once you start coming with the customer its time to get out'

But now everyonr sees what a joke club they are
..but much , much more than than this is.their fans have woke up to that reality.

Whether or not they get relegated ( sadly I think not)..they have crossed the Rubicon in the past two weeks and exposed to the world , themselves,  fans, players, board..as a complete fuck up.

It's fair to level criticism at owners who are too detached from a club, or treat it solely as a business without regard of the emotional investment of the fans. FSG has rightly come up for such criticism in the past, but there have been far more extreme examples than our owners, and at least FSG have backed down when facing the fans' ire.

But it's equally bad to have owners who pander to the whims of supporters and feed them a diet of propaganda and outright bullshit, and that is most definitely Everton. Given how easy they are to sucker, the huge amount of compensation they've shelled out to managers, and their new Tory Overlord, you may as well call them the Blue Rinsed Brigade.

They guzzle that snake oil like a Republican downing a bottle of hydroxychloroquine.
Offline John C

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7601 on: Today at 11:34:19 am »
@Andy.
Read the thread from the top of p190 and put a poll up for a thread title please.
Raaar up your street this mate :)
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7602 on: Today at 11:37:34 am »
Frankentory's Monster Raving Loony Club
Offline JRed

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7603 on: Today at 11:40:33 am »
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 10:52:42 am
This sort of reminds me of when Newcastle really lost the plot and bought in the likes of Joe Kinnear
To be fair, Joe Kinnear could pick up the phone to any manager in the world
Online boots

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7604 on: Today at 11:44:27 am »
Everton are a microcosm if the world in general. We are all suckers. Rational and critical thought has given way to likes and warmth of self affirmation.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7605 on: Today at 11:46:40 am »
It's funny how the nutters think we're all doped up and can't understand how our players become world class due to good coaching and being welcomed and supported by the fans instead of hated.

They also seem to have the inability to accept that we spend what we make and if that means we spend a lot it's because we either sell to buy or have made that cash by being something they never can be.....successful

Looking forward to it probably being Lampard and seeing another shit show of a season for them, they'll either be relegated or finish low and next season have the same shit again because everyone at the club is a fucking clown
Online BOBSCOUSE

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7606 on: Today at 11:51:14 am »
If the Lardarse prick gets the job

"Fat Frank dining out on broken toffees"
Online S

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7607 on: Today at 11:54:37 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:51:43 am
Frankie Goes to Boo-lywood?
We have a winner.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7608 on: Today at 11:54:45 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:03:22 am
You can't go on making the serious cock-ups that they've been making and not pay the price sooner or later. Once they've had the Newcastle game they have to take on some really good teams, how many of those games will they win?

Here's the games I think are the most important for them.

The next three Newcastle (A), Leeds (H), Southampton (A). That's the easiest stretch they have coming up. If they lose to Newcastle, then Leeds at home becomes massive.

Watford (A) - Watford have the worst home record in the league. Now that will probably change under Hodgson, but that's their best chance of an away win.

Crystal Palace (H) - They have a terrible away record. It's also the easiest game they have in April

Brentford (H) - Brentford will be likely well safe by this point and should be mentally on the beach.

Given how shite the other teams around them have been, who knows 11 points out of those matches might be enough. Ironically, it's their away form that is killing them right now
Offline ToneLa

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7609 on: Today at 11:55:00 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 11:51:14 am
If the Lardarse prick gets the job

"Fat Frank dining out on broken toffees"

 ;D ;D

Our Frank and open deep conversation
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7610 on: Today at 11:56:04 am »
Francis Rees-Mogg's Tory Toff(ee)s.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7611 on: Today at 11:59:32 am »
I do agree with people on the last page saying they probably won't go down, but I wouldn't write it off - especially if they lose to Newcastle. That's their biggest match in god knows how long, probably since the FA Cup final where Frank James Lampard OBE scored the winner. It's very possible they will lose there, and if they do I'll certainly begin to think Newcastle aren't going down, especially if they have a couple of players coming in while Everton stand still. The Blues still have a tricky-ish cup tie before that, too.

Gonna be interesting to see what happens with Norwich/Burnley/Watford too. Some seem to think 'The Hodge' will keep Watford up but I can't see it, Burnley are going to need a Wood replacement and points ASAP, and as poor as Norwich are they're giving it a little go under Dean Smith who has experience in a relegation battle. If two of them get their shit together then we're going to get the greatest relegation battle and hopefully outcome of all time.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7612 on: Today at 12:16:28 pm »
Its funny people on here saying they wont go down but the Everton fans Ive bumped into all think they might. And these are lads with season tickets who go home and away.

Theyre shitting themselves and none of them wanted Fat Arse or Rooney. Few of them mentioned the lad from Brighton but none mentioned the 3 in the running
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7613 on: Today at 12:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:16:28 pm
Its funny people on here saying they wont go down but the Everton fans Ive bumped into all think they might. And these are lads with season tickets who go home and away.

Theyre shitting themselves and none of them wanted Fat Arse or Rooney. Few of them mentioned the lad from Brighton but none mentioned the 3 in the running

I suppose season ticket holders see shite play and shite results on a regular basis.

We're outside the tent laughing at them but expecting the Male Model and the Pigeon duo to score enough to help them scrape by.
Online CraigDS

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7614 on: Today at 12:23:00 pm »
Lampard would be an absolutely idiotic decision. So fingers crossed  ;D
Online Currywurst

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7615 on: Today at 12:23:28 pm »
I see the guy who does the regular drone films of the Bramley Dock development (and the Anny Road build) on YouTube has stated in the title to his latest posting "Changes to the sand"! There's progress right there, not only filling a sandpit, but mucking about with it once it's in.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7616 on: Today at 12:25:38 pm »
Leon Osman - "Lampards name would attract players to the club"

