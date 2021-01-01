I do agree with people on the last page saying they probably won't go down, but I wouldn't write it off - especially if they lose to Newcastle. That's their biggest match in god knows how long, probably since the FA Cup final where Frank James Lampard OBE scored the winner. It's very possible they will lose there, and if they do I'll certainly begin to think Newcastle aren't going down, especially if they have a couple of players coming in while Everton stand still. The Blues still have a tricky-ish cup tie before that, too.



Gonna be interesting to see what happens with Norwich/Burnley/Watford too. Some seem to think 'The Hodge' will keep Watford up but I can't see it, Burnley are going to need a Wood replacement and points ASAP, and as poor as Norwich are they're giving it a little go under Dean Smith who has experience in a relegation battle. If two of them get their shit together then we're going to get the greatest relegation battle and hopefully outcome of all time.