You can't go on making the serious cock-ups that they've been making and not pay the price sooner or later. Once they've had the Newcastle game they have to take on some really good teams, how many of those games will they win?
Here's the games I think are the most important for them.
The next three Newcastle (A), Leeds (H), Southampton (A). That's the easiest stretch they have coming up. If they lose to Newcastle, then Leeds at home becomes massive.
Watford (A) - Watford have the worst home record in the league. Now that will probably change under Hodgson, but that's their best chance of an away win.
Crystal Palace (H) - They have a terrible away record. It's also the easiest game they have in April
Brentford (H) - Brentford will be likely well safe by this point and should be mentally on the beach.
Given how shite the other teams around them have been, who knows 11 points out of those matches might be enough. Ironically, it's their away form that is killing them right now