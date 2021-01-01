« previous next »
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7560 on: Today at 08:51:43 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:42:27 am
Once he's appointed, the best title thread suggestion wins a cosy dinner for 2 with Andy in a cafe on County Road.

Frankie Goes to Boo-lywood?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7561 on: Today at 08:52:37 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:13:15 am
:lmao

When I first saw the 'Pereira out, Lampard in' grafitti, I didn't even think it was real. "They're ridiculous, but not that ridiculous" I told myself. Not only is it real, it's actually determining the direction of the club, even whilst they're dangling on the precipice of relegation. Before that, all the word was, Pereira had been chosen by the board - Lampard wasn't even mentioned by serious reports. Now he's got the job after the laughable charade 'interview process'.

They literally do not have a clue what they're doing. What have we done to deserve Moshiri - it's like some kind of wonderful dream.

What if he's the one behind the graffiti?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7562 on: Today at 08:52:48 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:17:42 am
Lets get something straight.  Everton arent going down.

Their first team is just too good (even though they have just given away their best payer to villa).
They werent going to go down under Rafa, drunken and they wont under Fwank either.  They will then see this as success when they come 13th or so.

Its also not the case that Fwank is a manger without a plan.  He does, and hes reasonably tactically aware.  But hes nowhere near elite levels.  But Everton fans are giddy that he was only sacked from Chelsea after one bad spell.  Of course its not correct. There was more than one spell. And why did it happen?
Because Fwank dealt with the player badly,  he was thin skinned and poor at man management and pissed the players off.

So when Everton dont get relegated and they claim hes a genius ..laugh in their faces

I generally think you're talking sense, but I totally disagree that there's no way they go down. They are genuinely in deep shit.

And I'd argue that more talented sides than this Everton team have gone down. Look at West Ham in 2002-03 - a squad that contained David James, Glen Johnson, Michael Carrick, Lee Bowyer, Trevor Sinclair, Joe Cole, Paolo DiCanio, Jermain Defoe and Frédéric Kanoute went down. Now to be fair, some of them were quite young and others moving past their peak, but still - that's a way more talented side than this frankenstein shitshow Everton squad.

I do think it's more likely they survive than go down, but if they only get a point or two in the next coupe of games, then they genuinely are in big trouble with the run they have from late Feb onwards.
« Reply #7563 on: Today at 08:56:42 am »
The Newcastle match is really a win, win for the malevolent observer from RAWK, isn't it?
« Reply #7564 on: Today at 08:59:12 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:56:42 am
The Newcastle match is really a win, win for the malevolent observer from RAWK, isn't it?
Wouldn't a draw be even better?
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:51:43 am
Frankie Goes to Boo-lywood?

Pass that man the menu
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 09:05:41 am
Pass that man the menu

Fat Frank.The Toff of the Toffeeslike a character out of the Beano
Its quite amusing how they are falling over themselves to insist Lampard is the perfect man for the job. I dont think even he believes that.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:56:42 am
The Newcastle match is really a win, win for the malevolent observer from RAWK, isn't it?

ha ha - right !
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:43:22 am
They're 9/2 with Paddy Power to go down. Hmmmmmmm.

If Newcastle beat them, which there's a chance, then they will probably swap places in the betting odds.
With Fat Franks dodgy defensive tactics the one thing you definitely need is a good goalkeeper.
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:42:27 am
Once he's appointed, the best title thread suggestion wins a cosy dinner for 2 with Andy in a cafe on County Road.

Fat Franks Mank Toffees?
Given that hes been out hunting in Berkshire, I would suggest Boo Blue Fwanks a Berkshire Hunt
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 02:20:23 am
Forgot about him completely. What's he done other than some punditry on TV to become a DoF?

And another thing, will Duncan now make a case to be the number two under Frank, because that will an interesting conversation.

He's completed a course in Microsoft Office, choosing MS Excel as his option to specialise in.

He's also purchased an iPad but has yet to complete the course for that, he's hoping his new employers will sponsor him for that.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:38:57 am
He's completed a course in Microsoft Office, choosing MS Excel as his option to specialise in.

He's also purchased an iPad but has yet to complete the course for that, he's hoping his new employers will sponsor him for that.

I once read that Moyes used to have a secret underground bunker which was hooked up with iPads so maybe Cahill can get some tips off of him.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:56:42 am
The Newcastle match is really a win, win for the malevolent observer from RAWK, isn't it?

I am even gleefully awaiting the tired old Lampard vs Gerrard "rivalry" for Villa fixtures, it's that glorious.

There will be tears.

Here's something from GOT. It must be furious being blue this morning (what else is new). I am furious, blue

Quote
Benitez was a decent enough human being and a local philanthropist, didnt really make him a good manager now did it? So whats being a Tory got to do with anything? you massive bed-wetting whopper.
welcome Frank Lampard, good luck.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:13:15 am
:lmao

When I first saw the 'Pereira out, Lampard in' grafitti, I didn't even think it was real. "They're ridiculous, but not that ridiculous" I told myself. Not only is it real, it's actually determining the direction of the club, even whilst they're dangling on the precipice of relegation. Before that, all the word was, Pereira had been chosen by the board - Lampard wasn't even mentioned by serious reports. Now he's got the job after the laughable charade 'interview process'.

They literally do not have a clue what they're doing. What have we done to deserve Moshiri - it's like some kind of wonderful dream.

My missus was massively annoyed by the idea they'd get Pereira in.

She's apolyctic at the idea the will get that Tory Tosspot Lampard in though.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:51:43 am
Frankie Goes to Boo-lywood?
Relax!

Don't boo it.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:44:13 am
I once read that Moyes used to have a secret underground bunker which was hooked up with iPads so maybe Cahill can get some tips off of him.

Yes, I remember seeing pictures of that. Oh here it is:-

« Last Edit: Today at 10:10:07 am by Yosser0_0 »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:42:27 am
Once he's appointed, the best title thread suggestion wins a cosy dinner for 2 with Andy in a cafe on County Road.

Everton gets Lamped by fans

I asked for a manager, but they gave me a Lamp
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:13:15 am
:lmao

When I first saw the 'Pereira out, Lampard in' grafitti, I didn't even think it was real. "They're ridiculous, but not that ridiculous" I told myself. Not only is it real, it's actually determining the direction of the club, even whilst they're dangling on the precipice of relegation. Before that, all the word was, Pereira had been chosen by the board - Lampard wasn't even mentioned by serious reports. Now he's got the job after the laughable charade 'interview process'.

They literally do not have a clue what they're doing. What have we done to deserve Moshiri - it's like some kind of wonderful dream.
Same. I thought it was another mock up taking the piss.
Theyve actually chosen a manager based on fan graffiti! What could possibly go wrong?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:17:42 am
Lets get something straight.  Everton arent going down.


Reverse mockers Tepid? Reminds me of the cricket threads, I don't think any of those threads became as surreal as this thread. I mean we could hardly believe we were lucky enough to see United appoint Ole, but Everton, well they are just batshit crazy aren't they and that's why we love them.
 ;D
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:42:27 am
Once he's appointed, the best title thread suggestion wins a cosy dinner for 2 with Andy in a cafe on County Road.

A two-pints of stella, prawn cocktail and sausage roll bonanza!
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:42:27 am
Once he's appointed, the best title thread suggestion wins a cosy dinner for 2 with Andy in a cafe on County Road.

What do you mean I'm not perfect for the job, I told Klopp to fuck off !!
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:07:13 am
Ironic in that amidst the whole '27 years' thing, in the one cup final they reached in that time, who scored the winning goal? One Fat Frank Lampard.
Oh the irony indeed.
New thread title " True Tory Blue Toffee Twat!
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:26:02 am
What do you mean I'm not perfect for the job, I told Klopp to fuck off !!

And I've won more PL trophies than Slippy. And I wore blue for most of my career. I'll wear my blue rosette with it's little picture of Rees-Mogg when I next tell Klopp to fuck off.

And, most importantly, I played for your first team, City!
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:42:27 am
Once he's appointed, the best title thread suggestion wins a cosy dinner for 2 with Andy in a cafe on County Road.

Frank Boono
What a car crash this is going to be
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:17:42 am
Lets get something straight.  Everton arent going down.


Absolutely
This sort of reminds me of when Newcastle really lost the plot and bought in the likes of Joe Kinnear
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:17:42 am
Lets get something straight.  Everton arent going down.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:50:13 am
Absolutely
I agree; absolutely no way on Gods green Earth that these are going down.
