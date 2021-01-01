In acknowledgement of the Blues ' School.of Silence' banner..but with apologies to Simon and Garfunkel.



The School of Silence



Hello relegation, my old friend

I've come to talk with you again

A nightmare vision softly creeping

Left its seeds by Rafas beatings

And the vision that was planted in my brain

Still remains

Within the School of Silence



The Red shite Bastards never walked alone

Gladys street of boos and moans

'Neath the halo of a street lamp

I turned my collar to the cold and damp

When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a Kenwrights shite

That split the night

And touched the School of Silence



And in the naked light, I saw

Ten thousand people, maybe more

People Booing without speaking

People Fewming without listening

People writing songs that voices never heared

And no one dared

Disturb the School of Silence



"Blues" said I, "You do not know

Silence like a cancer grows

Spray can my words that I might teach you

Sack the board and Moshi too

But my words, fell on the forums of The Blues nose hordes

but echoed on Bedsheets of silence



And the people bowed and prayed

To the Big Dunc God they made

And the sign flashed out its warning

In the words that it was forming

Then the sign said, "The words on the protesters are written on the Goodison walls

Lampards ours "

And laugh at the School of Silence



