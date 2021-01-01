Cheers, mate. Wasn't having a go at the mods more our own. Anyway, it's sorted. Funny story. I was in a co-op in Lincolnshire, I occasionally frequent. I'd done me duty covering up the rag with a load of daily mirror's while I was gettin' a few bits. I hear this fellah asking the assistant if they had any of said rag. "Oh," she say's, big girl, proper Country girl, dead sweet, "they'll be buried behind a load of other papers, duck. Them Liverpool fans cover them up, duck." The fellah fucks off, chuntering. This lovely girl then turns to her mate and say's, "I do it myself sometimes. Bugger them, I don't care. And here's another one" and points at me as I approach the tills. "I was just saying..." say's she, "I heard" said I. She laughed her head off. "Me and my mouth. Mouth like a foghorn. Our secrets safe, except in Lincolnshire" Made my day that girl did.
I didn't think you were, flabbergasted myself that anyone eve thinks about posting anything from the Rag, good story that brought a smile to my face