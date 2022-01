I've heard Graeme Sharp was spotted nipping out of the stadium for a spot of lunch, looks like he doesn't miss out on that very often nowadays. The assumption is that he is part of the interview panel I guess, who knows? I wonder if this will be like when you get called up for jury service and on a difficult case, they keep the jury locked away until they reach a verdict. Sometimes they even have to order food in for the jury, I could see Graeme Sharp dragging this out as much as possible!