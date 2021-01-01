« previous next »
Son of Spion

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
  27 years...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7360 on: Today at 03:50:31 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm
You're normally really good, but I can't see what you've photoshopped there. 
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES
  Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7361 on: Today at 03:59:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:50:31 pm
You're normally really good, but I can't see what you've photoshopped there. 
Made Frankies Willy bigger ;D
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  mundus vult decipi
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7362 on: Today at 04:01:11 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:59:56 pm
Made Frankies Willy bigger ;D
So you're givin it the big 'un?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Son of Spion

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
  27 years...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7363 on: Today at 04:01:43 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:41:49 pm
Rooney isn't the sharpest tool in the box but he took one look at Everton and fled. Nothing to do with loyalty to Derby.
Well this is it. Rooney might not be quite as daft as he looks. The Everton bus is stranded on the level-crossing with the express train bearing down at 100mph. He doesn't want to be at the wheel, trying to get the engine started just as the train ploughs through.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Son of Spion

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
  27 years...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7364 on: Today at 04:02:11 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:59:56 pm
Made Frankies Willy bigger ;D
Ahhh, I see it now.  :D
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7365 on: Today at 04:06:12 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:23:09 pm
https://twitter.com/joey1878/status/1486417321610596360?s=21

Wednesday nights should be about European Football.
Some of the replies.
The one about Cardiff City away on a Wednesday night is classed as a European night. ;D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Samie

  The Ev of drafting!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7366 on: Today at 04:09:09 pm
Did this lot not brag how they were big in Latin America because they signed a player who peaked 7 years previously? I wonder what they think now in light of today's news?  ;D
Son of Spion

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
  27 years...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7367 on: Today at 04:09:37 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:39:58 pm
Did I read somewhere that Usmanovs family member has a poll going on who should be the next Everton manager? Are they that worried about how the fans are going to react?!


So, the toddler-throwing, mouth-foaming, bedsheet-painting North Face and Lonsdale brigade are now picking their next manager because the club are too scared of the 'fans' ire to pick him themselves.  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

JRed

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7368 on: Today at 04:09:38 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 01:32:19 pm
I do think that Wayne Rooney is a complete and utter tosspot but he has gone up slightly in my estimation for this - well done Wazza you grannyshagging fuckwit.
Rooney couldnt wait to get out of there as a teenager and only went back for one last pay day when he knew he was finished as a top player.
ScottScott

  Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  Merry Kloppmas
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7369 on: Today at 04:12:04 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:41:49 pm
Rooney isn't the sharpest tool in the box but he took one look at Everton and fled. Nothing to do with loyalty to Derby.

You don't spend all that time working for Ferguson without picking up a lot about being a manager. He knows going to Everton, especially this early, will be a bad bad move and could derail his career for years
rafathegaffa83

  Dutch Class
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7370 on: Today at 04:12:51 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:28:36 pm
Good for him.  Doing the right thing too sticking with Derby, joining that clown-show would be a bad idea at this point.

Yep. I don't think they are going down, but I doubt he wanted to be the person in charge if they did
Yosser0_0

  U_____U (geddit?)
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7371 on: Today at 04:13:48 pm
Are we assuming Dunc is out of the picture now? His presence there is only to demonstrate they are just following some form of process? To think if he'd have won last week then none of this would probably have happened. Then if he got beat next week, it would all be back on. Lurching from left to right!
 ;D

Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7372 on: Today at 04:14:18 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:49:45 pm
An angry Bitter said to me the other day that Benitez has always had excuses and blames his issues on somebody else, even at Liverpool he did that. I said nothing and sort of shrugged, but inside I was chuckling.
 ;D

Dear goodness, their lack of self awareness when they are projecting is mind boggling.  :lmao
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Son of Spion

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
  27 years...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7373 on: Today at 04:17:28 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:14:18 pm
Dear goodness, their lack of self awareness when they are projecting is mind boggling.  :lmao
The Bitter was clearly talking about himself and his club, but didn't realise it.  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Kekule

  Not fussy.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7374 on: Today at 04:18:08 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:01:43 pm
Well this is it. Rooney might not be quite as daft as he looks. The Everton bus is stranded on the level-crossing with the express train bearing down at 100mph. He doesn't want to be at the wheel, trying to get the engine started just as the train ploughs through.

Hi Wayne. Fancy managing Everton?.

Hi Bill. No! Fuck that! Im better off where I am.

But Wayne, Derby are in administration, hardly have any players and cant sign new ones, have a 21 point deduction and are 23rd in the Championship

Whats your point Bill?
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7375 on: Today at 04:18:52 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:39:58 pm
Did I read somewhere that Usmanovs family member has a poll going on who should be the next Everton manager? Are they that worried about how the fans are going to react?!

That would be such an Everton thing to do. I assume Zidane will be the winner of the poll ...
