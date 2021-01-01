Well this is it. Rooney might not be quite as daft as he looks. The Everton bus is stranded on the level-crossing with the express train bearing down at 100mph. He doesn't want to be at the wheel, trying to get the engine started just as the train ploughs through.
Hi Wayne. Fancy managing Everton?.
Hi Bill. No! Fuck that! Im better off where I am.
But Wayne, Derby are in administration, hardly have any players and cant sign new ones, have a 21 point deduction and are 23rd in the Championship
Whats your point Bill?