I have no love for Rooney at all, but he clearly wants to stay and try to keep Derby up. The fact they are even in with a shout of it having started off with a 21 point deficit is a fantastic achievement. He's done phenomenally well there this season. The opportunity to manage Everton will come around in another 10-14 months anyway.



I hope Derby go down for their financial cheating, I find it quite hard to judge anyone managing at that level. Rooney's antics off the field obviously show that he is a bit of a bellend. My biggest gripe with him as a player was the amount of swearing he used to get away with unchallenged on a regular basis. He was a role model at the time and I think he has had a dreadful influence on the behaviour of kids football in terms of swearing and abusing players and officials alike. Its the sort of thing that has escalated to the point whereby parents have been getting involved and assaulting officials.