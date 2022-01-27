« previous next »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 03:00:26 pm
If Lampard is appointed but somehow didnt work out. Their fans going to protest about sacking themselves knowing how stupid they are.
I believe Moshilad, Uzzy, Kenwrong and the Nutty Professor are protesting tonight at the Dixie statue. They are preparing ''Fans Out'' banners on bedsheets as we speak.
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 04:35:43 pm

 
This was absolutely begging to be done.

 :lmao

What's going on with the Dixie Dean statue there ? Looks like he's wearing a Mexican Day of The Dead  gimpsuit.  :o ;D
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:12:23 pm
I don't think any manager in the running for Everton cares one bit how mental they are or how toxic it is, they'll just want a job on huge wages. No one in the boys club gives a toss if a club are relegated, they're immune from it all
Managers are pretty tough characters. There is probably a fairly long list who would jump at the easy money on off from the Goodison desperados. As everyone has said, you get all that money for getting sacked after a year. None are arsed about Everton, they just go for the ridiculously inflated wages they have to pay in order to drum up interest, and the inevitable pay-off when less than a third of the way through your contract.

So long as they have a thick skin and a set of earplugs, a year working for the Toxics is probably worth it.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:22:22 pm
:lmao

Too much red in those traffic lights though
haha the mad thing is, just around the corner on Walton lane as you turn on to priory rd by the cemetery a few of the traffic lights have vanished and we were making the same joke in the car. Mirth and merriment ensued ,as you can imagine
Everton and Frank Lampard are in advanced negotiations to appoint the former Chelsea and England player as the new Everton manager, after another interview. Terms are now to be discussed between the two parties

Fingers crossed everyone :D
Imagine downgrading from Carlo Ancelotti or Rafa Benitez to Frank Lampard Jr. and being happy about it.
Deary me! That fanbase get what they deserve.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:34:43 pm
Managers are pretty tough characters. There is probably a fairly long list who would jump at the easy money on off from the Goodison desperados. As everyone has said, you get all that money for getting sacked after a year. None are arsed about Everton, they just go for the ridiculously inflated wages they have to pay in order to drum up interest, and the inevitable pay-off when less than a third of the way through your contract.

So long as they have a thick skin and a set of earplugs, a year working for the Toxics is probably worth it.

Lampard's a card carrying Tory on top. Money is everything. He's not going to turn down millions of pounds which get paid in full no matter what.
Protests against Pereira. He's not a great manager but better than Lampard!

Please give it to Lampard. That's a car crash waiting to happen.
So, once franks been sacked, who will be their next manager? Im thinking of applying myself. Free money. I know fuck all about managing a football team but Ive got my own bike.
Cant wait till Loose Womens on on a Monday afternoon after Everton have lost that weekend and Christine Bleakleys reading out tweets by fans of the show as they ask viewers Would you take back your partner if they cheated on you? And she reads some rabid Everton fans tweets tElL yOuR fAt aRsEd  uSeLeSs gObShItE fElLa tO lEgGiT yOu bUCk tOoThED hOrSeY wAg.aNd nO I wOuLdNt tAkE tHeM bAcK. iM nOt sOmE dOoRmAt yOu cAn jUsT wAlK aLl oVeR dEsPiTe mY aLlEgIaNcE tO tHiS sHiThOlE oF a cLuB.aNd kEep uP tHe gOoDwOrKmAsSiVe fAn oF tHe sHoW....lOvE yOu jAnEt

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:24:19 pm
I believe Moshilad, Uzzy, Kenwrong and the Nutty Professor are protesting tonight at the Dixie statue. They are preparing ''Fans Out'' banners on bedsheets as we speak.

Quote from: markedasred on January 24, 2022, 03:48:29 pm
I just saw the fans banner saying the board should be sacked. Their board should get a banner saying the same about the fans. Put your hand in your pocket Moshi la, we know some good banner makers in the city.
Perhaps Lampard doesn't think getting sacked from Everton will be that much of a blemish on his CV given they're a well known basket case of a club, but I really doubt he knows what he's letting himself in for there.

Still, Moyes was hired by United seemingly solely on the basis of being Scottish and hating Liverpool, so I suppose there's a precedent for such mindless appointments.

I don't think Lampard will have the immediate impact they sorely need. They need points from their next four games. After that things get a lot tougher. He'll have some time to work with the squad but everything could unravel very quickly.
I really dont see Lampard as being the right manager for a relegation fight. Hes no better a manager than Big Dunc really. Chelsea were wide open when he was there. They need someone who is going to set them up to grind out a few 1-0 wins. They just dont have the players to play flowing, attacking football.
What are Colin Wanker and Tony Pulis up to these days?
Is Ferguson really that inept that they can't just wait until the summer? Surely his yard dogs could Tony Pulis their way to safety.
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 04:35:43 pm


This was absolutely begging to be done.

 :lmao

The two lads on the side having a laugh

 :lmao
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 03:17:44 pm
Ive seen a few of them referencing or tweeting out Lampard and Klopps argument. They dont seem to mention that Trent knocked in a free kick directly after the arguement & Liverpool won the game 5-3. Also, was the game where Liverpool lifted the PL trophy

Arteta argued with Klopp too. I think he will be the next one after Lampard.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:00:01 pm
Arteta argued with Klopp too. I think he will be the next one after Lampard.

Maybe Sakho would be a good fit after that.
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 03:17:44 pm
Ive seen a few of them referencing or tweeting out Lampard and Klopps argument. They dont seem to mention that Trent knocked in a free kick directly after the arguement & Liverpool won the game 5-3. Also, was the game where Liverpool lifted the PL trophy

Still have no idea why Lumpard was furious that match. Did something happen before the match?

Was Jurgen selling discount DVDs of Lampard's sex tape on Walton Breck Road or something?
I think they want Lampard because they've seen Gerrard is doing at Villa and want one of his CM peers, (better than Stevie in their eyes) as the manager.

What a bunch of nutters...
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 04:35:43 pm


This was absolutely begging to be done.

If you look at the far right of the picture, next to the lower RED traffic light,there's a bloke complete with toddler on his shoulders.

Who's the intended target?
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:54:11 pm
:lmao

The two lads on the side having a laugh

 :lmao

I NEED TEEPEE FOR MY BUNGHOLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Quote from: mattD on Today at 06:01:26 pm
Protests against Pereira. He's not a great manager but better than Lampard!

Please give it to Lampard. That's a car crash waiting to happen.

My Blue grandson reckons it's a package deal with Loftus-Cheek and Barkley coming in on loan, together with a member of Chelsea's current coaching staff.

I think he was hoping for Kante and Jorginho. ;D
David Maddock
@MaddockMirror

Friday is D-Day for #EFC in search for manager.

Will re-interview ALL candidates on short-list and then make decision on new boss.
*Crucially, Pereira will speak again, despite fan backlash
*Lampard still a contender
*Big Dunc will be interviewed
*Rooney declines beauty pageant
6:55 PM · Jan 27, 2022


If they all got their hopes up for Lampard only for Moshiri to give it to Pereira then I hope we commence work on his statue at Anfield immediately
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:01:03 pm
Maybe Sakho would be a good fit after that.

Sound.

If Lampard relegates them to the Championship, and Arteta gets them to the bottom half of the Championship and then Sakho further relegates them to League 1, they'd still be looking for the next guy who argued with Klopp  ;D
They do love a media briefing and an interview! Is this about the 8th interview each manager has had now?
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:28:13 am
Theyd have the worlds biggest sandpit. They could get some donkeys, deckchairs, and an ice cream van and open it up in the summer. Make a few hundred quid.
Already spent half a billion on them
Form Dom King

:lmao

Quote
So this is what it is coming down. More talks on Friday and a decision to be made between Vitor Pereira, Frank Lampard and Duncan Ferguson. Let's say it again: this is to decide the manager of Everton Football Club not the local Starbucks. What an absolute bloody shambles.

:lmao


Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:20:41 pm
*Rooney declines beauty pageant


Not a sentence that youd commonly expect to see
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:20:41 pm
Will re-interview ALL candidates on short-list and then make decision on new boss.

:lmao
Give it to Dunc.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:20:41 pm
David Maddock
@MaddockMirror

Friday is D-Day for #EFC in search for manager.

Will re-interview ALL candidates on short-list and then make decision on new boss.
*Crucially, Pereira will speak again, despite fan backlash
*Lampard still a contender
*Big Dunc will be interviewed
*Rooney declines beauty pageant
6:55 PM · Jan 27, 2022


If they all got their hopes up for Lampard only for Moshiri to give it to Pereira then I hope we commence work on his statue at Anfield immediately

Fucking hell. :lmao

Pereira will fare little better than Rafa with a hostile crowd on his back from the off. And whoever takes the job needs to make an immediate impact - and I'm not talking about a headbutt.

This is a truly mangled mess - all those options are shit. They really are just looking to escape relegation and breathe again in the summer.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 07:06:11 pm
Still have no idea why Lumpard was furious that match. Did something happen before the match?

Was Jurgen selling discount DVDs of Lampard's sex tape on Walton Breck Road or something?

Definitely not a case of givin' it the big 'un...
Madness this, I mean even Watford seemed to have a plan and appointed Hodgson soon after sacking Ranieri, within a day or two?

Madness I say, just madness.
3 managers with completely different ideas on how to set up a team/play.

Its stunningly shambolic. Also makes me think Ferguson is getting it if hes being interviewed
Shakin Stevens lives in Rhyll. He did a job for Fulchester Utd, maybe he'd be interested.

Quote from: boots on Today at 06:08:45 pm
So, once franks been sacked, who will be their next manager? Im thinking of applying myself. Free money. I know fuck all about managing a football team but Ive got my own bike.

You'll be able to get an RCV213 and a Desmosedici with the payoff ;D
Just imagine, 10 years from now...

FATCUNT" border="0
:lmao
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:20:41 pm
David Maddock
@MaddockMirror

Friday is D-Day for #EFC in search for manager.

Will re-interview ALL candidates on short-list and then make decision on new boss.
*Crucially, Pereira will speak again, despite fan backlash
*Lampard still a contender
*Big Dunc will be interviewed
*Rooney declines aged beauty
6:55 PM · Jan 27, 2022


If they all got their hopes up for Lampard only for Moshiri to give it to Pereira then I hope we commence work on his statue at Anfield immediately
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 07:39:27 pm
Not a sentence that youd commonly expect to see
You're not wrong there mate.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:22:34 pm
Just imagine, 10 years from now...

FATCUNT" border="0

Fucking hell..
