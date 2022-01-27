Perhaps Lampard doesn't think getting sacked from Everton will be that much of a blemish on his CV given they're a well known basket case of a club, but I really doubt he knows what he's letting himself in for there.



Still, Moyes was hired by United seemingly solely on the basis of being Scottish and hating Liverpool, so I suppose there's a precedent for such mindless appointments.



I don't think Lampard will have the immediate impact they sorely need. They need points from their next four games. After that things get a lot tougher. He'll have some time to work with the squad but everything could unravel very quickly.