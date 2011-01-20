Those misgivings didnt start from the beginning we were ready to keep an open mind unlike Everton toward Rafa. We knew they werent good enough including Joe like Messi Cole. But god we didnt know they were could be so shit.



I was open minded about the players, but bloody hell you were right that we had no idea just how bad they would be.Personally, I felt Rafa had been sacked for political reasons rather than footballing ones. Yes, we had had a very bad season, but we were creaking at the seams as a financially viable entity. To the Cancers, Rafa seemed a focal point for the fans ire, and for me Hodgson was parachuted into a job completely above his ability because the owners wanted a yes man whilst they tried to sell the club.Under those circumstances it made it very difficult for me to get behind the new manager. And then he opened his mouth. And difficult became impossible.