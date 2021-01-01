« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Down

Author Topic: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo  (Read 361429 times)

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7080 on: Today at 09:48:34 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:22:11 pm
https://twitter.com/EBlue99/status/1486413432052232200?t=h7lTXdIsIi7H5N4W7A6Y5g&s=19

Earth shattering. Will make waves right across Europe!

27 years soon to be 28

Look good on the Kop at the derby that one.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,278
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7081 on: Today at 09:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:04:18 pm
Boo Geste?

This isn't getting the credit it deserves.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,427
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7082 on: Today at 09:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:53:34 pm
Speak for yourself. I knew a stooge when I saw one and wasn't prepared to give him the time of day from the start. But only because I knew where we were, how bad it was, and how much worse it was likely to get. The fact that he breezed in, all fucking arrogant and that he thought he'd made it was just the beginning of the plethora of red flags.

He didn't really have that much to work with in terms of transfers, but he still had a spine of Torres, Gerrard, Carra, Agger and Reina - and still managed to dump us into a relegation scare because he was intransigent and inflexible. He thought getting the job itself was confirmation enough that his management style was sufficient for a club like Liverpool. Whatever good graces he had from fans when he first arrived were quickly squandered. 

I was unlike you in that I was willing to give Hodgson time, despite the circumstances which led to him to job. Even in his first press conference, I didn't find him arrogant and he seemed to come across well - I might have been duped by his 'nice guy' image to be fair!. But like you say, it became obvious fairly quickly that he was anything but a nice guy (he was quite arrogant and nasty actually) and the football and results weren't much better.

And that period was probably the most fun Everton have since 1995.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7083 on: Today at 10:10:49 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:09:59 pm
Id fucking love them down

Not just for the hilarity and complete humiliation, but it would be nice to have at least 1 season off the derby which has become so vicious and vile theres nothing to look forward to about it

Theyve taken it and morphed it into a spectacle of warped horrific hate

Theyve become completely vile and itll be lovely for them to not be thought about
that's how I see it.

I used to love derby matches - ages ago - but now I fukking hate them.  all I can think of is our guys limping off while those lunatic twat fans are screaming in glee. 

it's sad how it's devolved - all down to them - and it isn't ever gonna get back to the way it was, imo.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,175
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7084 on: Today at 10:13:00 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7085 on: Today at 10:19:38 pm »
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,664
  • Seis Veces
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7086 on: Today at 10:30:34 pm »
Pereira going on sky today to talk about his interview is crazy. Never saw anything like that. Let's hope he's the man to come in and finally take them down, whoever it is will be remembered very fondly around these parts, hopefully Lampard
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,846
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7087 on: Today at 10:36:26 pm »
 ;D
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7088 on: Today at 10:39:01 pm »
From the Guardian:

Pereira had reached advanced negotiations with Moshiri, and Moshiris business associate Alisher Usmanov

I didn't realize Usmanov was so hands on at Everton.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/26/vitor-pereira-defends-record-in-attempt-to-placate-everton-fans
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Up
« previous next »
 