https://twitter.com/EBlue99/status/1486413432052232200?t=h7lTXdIsIi7H5N4W7A6Y5g&s=19Earth shattering. Will make waves right across Europe!
Boo Geste?
Speak for yourself. I knew a stooge when I saw one and wasn't prepared to give him the time of day from the start. But only because I knew where we were, how bad it was, and how much worse it was likely to get. The fact that he breezed in, all fucking arrogant and that he thought he'd made it was just the beginning of the plethora of red flags. He didn't really have that much to work with in terms of transfers, but he still had a spine of Torres, Gerrard, Carra, Agger and Reina - and still managed to dump us into a relegation scare because he was intransigent and inflexible. He thought getting the job itself was confirmation enough that his management style was sufficient for a club like Liverpool. Whatever good graces he had from fans when he first arrived were quickly squandered.
Id fucking love them down Not just for the hilarity and complete humiliation, but it would be nice to have at least 1 season off the derby which has become so vicious and vile theres nothing to look forward to about itTheyve taken it and morphed it into a spectacle of warped horrific hate Theyve become completely vile and itll be lovely for them to not be thought about
Looks like no one wants the job
