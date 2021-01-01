Speak for yourself. I knew a stooge when I saw one and wasn't prepared to give him the time of day from the start. But only because I knew where we were, how bad it was, and how much worse it was likely to get. The fact that he breezed in, all fucking arrogant and that he thought he'd made it was just the beginning of the plethora of red flags.



He didn't really have that much to work with in terms of transfers, but he still had a spine of Torres, Gerrard, Carra, Agger and Reina - and still managed to dump us into a relegation scare because he was intransigent and inflexible. He thought getting the job itself was confirmation enough that his management style was sufficient for a club like Liverpool. Whatever good graces he had from fans when he first arrived were quickly squandered.



I was unlike you in that I was willing to give Hodgson time, despite the circumstances which led to him to job. Even in his first press conference, I didn't find him arrogant and he seemed to come across well - I might have been duped by his 'nice guy' image to be fair!. But like you say, it became obvious fairly quickly that he was anything but a nice guy (he was quite arrogant and nasty actually) and the football and results weren't much better.And that period was probably the most fun Everton have since 1995.