reading about the Bitters interviewing managers gives me a flashback (many decades back). I wonder if their meetings go like this ....?



when I first move to Canada, some guys at the company decided to start a footie team (for a new industry league) and asked for interested people to attend a meeting



I went along, very interested in getting to play some games and meet some new lads, socialize etc.



about 25 showed up. at one point they wanted to get an idea if we had positions covered and went round the room asking who-plays-where. I was one of the first up and said "Centre half".



the room went quiet and the guy trying to arrange things said "Do you know the names of the positions?" "Erm - yeah". "Do you want to be team captain?"



a few minutes later, for some reason I made a comment about offside. again, the room went quiet and the guy trying to arrange things said "Do you know the rules of the game?" "Erm - yeah". "Do you want to be the coach?"



so within 10 minutes I went from possibly being a player to being captain and coach. (I stank at both jobs, btw.)











