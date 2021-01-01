« previous next »
Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo

Online Red_Mist

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6960 on: Today at 02:22:01 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:14:43 pm
Hang on a mo. The fella hasn't been appointed yet, but they want him out already?  :lmao
So Capons banner was uncannily accurate! What did it say, something like next manager OUT.and the one after him too, hes a c*nt nall ;D
Last Edit: Today at 02:23:44 pm by Red_Mist
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6961 on: Today at 02:25:26 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:11:00 pm
Something tells me Pereira won't bother with a fourth interview, the next time they come calling

Sami Mokbel@SamiMokbel81_DM
Vitor Pereira considers withdrawing from the running for Everton job following fan protests. Could open the door to Frank Lampard to emerge as front runner.

They also signed El Ghazi on loan


They are getting rather good at this, Rafa, for obvious reasons, got it before he started, now Vitor. I suspect Duncan may have met him in the corridor when he game for interview, along the lines of;


Listen Vitor Pal ya dobber, awayyego and bile yer heid, bolt ya rocket. Coz, see, I'm the crabbit big man who's job this is and yer the wee man who hasnae a scooby's chance o takin it off me. If yer do, then next time I'm on the lash with the fans, I'll come back and nut your coupon.

Only Banter like Vitor, ya know

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6962 on: Today at 02:25:31 pm
According to Miguel Delaney, Everton still want to sign another midfielder (Dele Alli is mentioned) and bring Tim Cahill back in some capacity within the hierarchy.  Interestingly, Delaney intimates Everton may be willing to give Ferguson more time in a caretaker role if the manager situation isn't sorted

I guess this is what happens when you run a club based on insights of fans and friendly agents
Online thaddeus

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6963 on: Today at 02:28:43 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:11:00 pm
Something tells me Pereira won't bother with a fourth interview, the next time they come calling

Sami Mokbel@SamiMokbel81_DM
Vitor Pereira considers withdrawing from the running for Everton job following fan protests. Could open the door to Frank Lampard to emerge as front runner.

They also signed El Ghazi on loan
Ignoring the rag that he works for just briefly, Sami Mokbel is a Chief Football Reporter so presumably has decent information.  It would be hilarious if Pereira pulls out and that is the reason he gives.  What a fanbase!!

Maybe I'm missing something with Lampard but he had one decent-to-good season with Derby where he had some excellent loan players and also made a few expensive signings (Waghorn and Marriott - both of which were sold at a loss after he'd gone).  He was poor at Chelsea to the extent that even his goodwill with Abramovich only bought him about six months in charge and he was sacked with them in mid-table.  Tuchel won the CL with the same squad a few months later.

I think Pereira may have taken them down but Lampard is not an improvement.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6964 on: Today at 02:29:10 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:25:31 pm
According to Miguel Delaney, Everton still want to sign another midfielder (Dele Alli is mentioned) and bring Tim Cahill back in some capacity within the hierarchy.  Interestingly, Delaney intimates Everton may be willing to give Ferguson more time in a caretaker role if the manager situation isn't sorted

I guess this is what happens when you run a club based on insights of fans and friendly agents


Albeit that depends on what your fans are like. If they are rabid bunch of banner waving, bottle throwing intimidating mob then that's not good.


We did it to Hodgson, which is rare, but then we were totally right and totally vindicated.
Online thaddeus

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6965 on: Today at 02:30:56 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:25:31 pm
According to Miguel Delaney, Everton still want to sign another midfielder (Dele Alli is mentioned) and bring Tim Cahill back in some capacity within the hierarchy.  Interestingly, Delaney intimates Everton may be willing to give Ferguson more time in a caretaker role if the manager situation isn't sorted

I guess this is what happens when you run a club based on insights of fans and friendly agents
As grim as it is that's their best bet.  He'd get enough points with his retroball to keep them up.
Online SamLad

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6966 on: Today at 02:39:15 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:30:56 pm
As grim as it is that's their best bet.  He'd get enough points with his retroball to keep them up.
his retroball is almost as likely to get his own players injured as the opposition.  going into tackles amped up, out of control several times a game isn't exactly safe.

shame if that happened.
Online Schmidt

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6967 on: Today at 02:47:19 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:30:56 pm
As grim as it is that's their best bet.  He'd get enough points with his retroball to keep them up.

Would he though? He seems to rely solely on the "they don't like it up 'em" strat. That can have some success if a team hits a bit of a roll but eventually the lack of coaching and reliance on confidence starts to show.

They're already off to a bad start and I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that with Rafa gone, Gray and Townsend won't keep up their scoring rate. They're reliant on DCL finding the form he hit under Ancelotti again after injury.

That said, I think they'll probably survive whatever they do, there's enough attacking quality in there to eventually get a few results, and the teams around them are absolutely dogshit.
Online stevieG786

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6968 on: Today at 02:48:09 pm
That video of Stevie staring down the Evertonians at half time is boss  8)
Offline lfc_col

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6969 on: Today at 02:48:33 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:25:31 pm
According to Miguel Delaney, Everton still want to sign another midfielder (Dele Alli is mentioned) and bring Tim Cahill back in some capacity within the hierarchy.  Interestingly, Delaney intimates Everton may be willing to give Ferguson more time in a caretaker role if the manager situation isn't sorted

I guess this is what happens when you run a club based on insights of fans and friendly agents

But Why  ;D  :lmao :lmao
Online SamLad

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6970 on: Today at 02:50:52 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:48:33 pm
But Why  ;D  :lmao :lmao
he gets them, nowt else matters!
Online Lycan

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6971 on: Today at 02:51:18 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:48:09 pm
That video of Stevie staring down the Evertonians at half time is boss  8)

The video of him laughing at telling them to fuck off at full time is even better. ;D
Online RedSince86

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6972 on: Today at 02:58:50 pm
Protest tonight. ;D

Online klopptopia

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6973 on: Today at 03:02:57 pm
Kenwright needs to go but the actual majority owner making the decisions is fine? OK then
Offline Graeme

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6974 on: Today at 03:04:31 pm
Can't even spell their new manager's name :D
Offline scatman

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6975 on: Today at 03:05:02 pm
Vitor Pereira is the name of a Portuguese winger who played for my team before his knees gave way. :(

here he is scoring goals number 1 and 8 :P
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTqRKQIX4VA&t=22s
Online SamLad

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6976 on: Today at 03:05:07 pm
reading about the Bitters interviewing managers gives me a flashback (many decades back).  I wonder if their meetings go like this ....?

when I first move to Canada, some guys at the company decided to start a footie team (for a new industry league) and asked for interested people to attend a meeting

I went along, very interested in getting to play some games and meet some new lads, socialize etc.

about 25 showed up.  at one point they wanted to get an idea if we had positions covered and went round the room asking who-plays-where.  I was one of the first up and said "Centre half".

the room went quiet and the guy trying to arrange things said "Do you know the names of the positions?"  "Erm - yeah".  "Do you want to be team captain?"

a few minutes later, for some reason I made a comment about offside.  again, the room went quiet and the guy trying to arrange things said "Do you know the rules of the game?"  "Erm - yeah".  "Do you want to be the coach?"

so within 10 minutes I went from possibly being a player to being captain and coach.  (I stank at both jobs, btw.)





 
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6977 on: Today at 03:07:06 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:58:50 pm
Protest tonight. ;D



Two of those bullet points appear,well, a bit Brexity?
Online DangerScouse

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6978 on: Today at 03:08:12 pm
