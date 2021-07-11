So, I was reading this article about them in the Echo and it came across as an odd piece of writing, which made me wonder whether the author was just taking the piss out of them. This section for example:-Here he is just highlighting that the touch from the great Jordan Pickford cost them the goal.So the one 'fantastic' save from the 'best' goalkeeper in England didn't count or contribute to the result anyway - it was offside!So there is a correlation between his 'determination' and the score being 0-0, does he give up at 0-1?I think the author is making out that Pickord has spotted some tactical error from a team mate, whereas in reality he just shouts at everyone and everything, everytime.The 'Anger no doubt would have followed' statement just cracks me up, I guess it is so predictable from somebody that just comes across as being angry all the time.Then there are some other gems in there like the statement of:-I very much doubt that lot backed them throughout the game somehow.Another one is:-So everybody knew Gerrard was going to get booing but he didn't actually give a flying fuck and just showed complete contempt for them. What a waste of wind! A classic piece when studied more closely.