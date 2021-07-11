« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Down

Author Topic: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo  (Read 356527 times)

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,907
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6920 on: Today at 10:00:23 am »
I think they might be fucked. Really, I truly do.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,720
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6921 on: Today at 10:05:36 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 10:08:02 pm
His 85 Cup Winners Cup final kit was better ...



(That still rankles with loads of blues - the biggest day in their lives and there's Nev in all the photos, clobbered up like a  dirty kopite.  ;D )

It's the only reason why they won in Europe, red teams (especially us) dominated the 70s and 80s.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,978
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6922 on: Today at 10:10:37 am »
So, I was reading this article about them in the Echo and it came across as an odd piece of writing, which made me wonder whether the author was just taking the piss out of them. This section for example:-

Pickford fumes

Jordan Pickford again will have left Goodison Park disappointed that he couldn't keep a clean sheet for Everton.

It was through little fault of his own that Emiliano Buendia's header from the near post looped over him and into the back of the net, with his fingertips just taking the ball away from the waiting Andros Townsend on the line.

Here he is just highlighting that the touch from the great Jordan Pickford cost them the goal.

But before then, the England No.1 had already produced a number of important saves - and one fantastic stop from an offside Ollie Watkins.

So the one 'fantastic' save from the 'best' goalkeeper in England didn't count or contribute to the result anyway - it was offside!

He was determined to try and keep Aston Villa out, and showed that with the score still at 0-0.

So there is a correlation between his 'determination' and the score being 0-0, does he give up at 0-1?

Having seen the opponents burst into the Everton box all-too easily before winning a corner, Pickford turned to Andre Gomes in particular and shouted loudly at the midfielder for not following his man.

I think the author is making out that Pickord has spotted some tactical error from a team mate, whereas in reality he just shouts at everyone and everything, everytime.

Anger no doubt would have followed the goalkeeper down into the dressing room at the end of the first half too thanks to Buendia's late goal.

The 'Anger no doubt would have followed' statement just cracks me up, I guess it is so predictable from somebody that just comes across as being angry all the time.

Then there are some other gems in there like the statement of:-
 
'All of those (players) involved applauded the fans who had backed them throughout the game before heading down the tunnel.'

I very much doubt that lot backed them throughout the game somehow.

Another one is:-

Steven Gerrard was, expectedly, greeted with boos as he emerged back into Goodison Park from the corner of the ground, but he didn't seem to react to the noise from the stands.

So everybody knew Gerrard was going to get booing but he didn't actually give a flying fuck and just showed complete contempt for them. What a waste of wind! A classic piece when studied more closely.
 ;D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/duncan-ferguson-everton-jordan-pickford-22845876
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,166
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6923 on: Today at 10:22:45 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:10:37 am

I think the author is making out that Pickord has spotted some tactical error from a team mate, whereas in reality he just shouts at everyone and everything, everytime.


The 'Anger no doubt would have followed' statement just cracks me up, I guess it is so predictable from somebody that just comes across as being angry all the time
Posted this a while back

Quote from: Capon Debaser on July 11, 2021, 10:18:27 pm
Pickfords like one of those women in a movie were shes lost her kid and no one believes her. Shes going absolutely fucking crackers and everyones like Dont think she came in with one
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,780
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6924 on: Today at 10:27:37 am »
I don´t think it matters who they get in. They will turn on them like a pack of rabid dogs soon enough.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Up
« previous next »
 