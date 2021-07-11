So, I was reading this article about them in the Echo and it came across as an odd piece of writing, which made me wonder whether the author was just taking the piss out of them. This section for example:- Pickford fumes
Jordan Pickford again will have left Goodison Park disappointed that he couldn't keep a clean sheet for Everton.
It was through little fault of his own that Emiliano Buendia's header from the near post looped over him and into the back of the net, with his fingertips just taking the ball away from the waiting Andros Townsend on the line.
Here he is just highlighting that the touch from the great Jordan Pickford cost them the goal.But before then, the England No.1 had already produced a number of important saves - and one fantastic stop from an offside Ollie Watkins.
So the one 'fantastic' save from the 'best' goalkeeper in England didn't count or contribute to the result anyway - it was offside!He was determined to try and keep Aston Villa out, and showed that with the score still at 0-0.
So there is a correlation between his 'determination' and the score being 0-0, does he give up at 0-1?Having seen the opponents burst into the Everton box all-too easily before winning a corner, Pickford turned to Andre Gomes in particular and shouted loudly at the midfielder for not following his man.
I think the author is making out that Pickord has spotted some tactical error from a team mate, whereas in reality he just shouts at everyone and everything, everytime.Anger no doubt would have followed the goalkeeper down into the dressing room at the end of the first half too thanks to Buendia's late goal.
The 'Anger no doubt would have followed' statement just cracks me up, I guess it is so predictable from somebody that just comes across as being angry all the time.
Then there are some other gems in there like the statement of:- 'All of those (players) involved applauded the fans who had backed them throughout the game before heading down the tunnel.'
I very much doubt that lot backed them throughout the game somehow.
Another one is:-Steven Gerrard was, expectedly, greeted with boos as he emerged back into Goodison Park from the corner of the ground, but he didn't seem to react to the noise from the stands.
So everybody knew
Gerrard was going to get booing but he didn't actually give a flying fuck and just showed complete contempt for them. What a waste of wind! A classic piece when studied more closely. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/duncan-ferguson-everton-jordan-pickford-22845876