Kia Joorabchian has his claws in deep at Everton now too it seems, Pereira is one of his clients I think, he was when he was at Munich.



When he managed to get them relegated, his last job in europe. Whoever is his agent is doing a good job of selling him when you look at his record, beyond average (poor even). Maybe Usmanov is a red and he's given Moshiri half a billion to see them off. Get them relegated then sell them to some chicken farm.Periera in..................Periera out..................Shake it all about.A manager with a patchy record who has never been anywhere near the Premier League, I'm getting excited, massive, massive gamble,Hodgson v Howe (+cash) v Dyche v Smith v Pereira Game on