Author Topic: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo  (Read 355219 times)

Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:36:09 pm
27-YEARS" border="0

 :lmao Moshi looks weird with that moustache
Steven Gerard stares at Everton fans after walking off at half time ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1Yxx9ebgAw
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:59:24 pm
Looks like they are baffling their fellow-fans with this:

https://twitter.com/27yearsCampaign/status/1486042952942112770?s=20

No one seems to know why they are using BVB/Watford/Hull colours  ???

They didn't really think the campaign name through did they as they'll need to change the organisations name every 12 months.
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:15:01 pm
Steven Gerard stares at Everton fans after walking off at half time ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1Yxx9ebgAw

Little smirk there  :D
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:15:01 pm
Steven Gerard stares at Everton fans after walking off at half time ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1Yxx9ebgAw
At the end he told em to fuck off
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:07:26 pm
Its from Southalls Goalie kit from 27 years ago



https://twitter.com/27yearsCampaign

His 85 Cup Winners Cup final kit was better ...



(That still rankles with loads of blues - the biggest day in their lives and there's Nev in all the photos, clobbered up like a  dirty kopite.  ;D )

Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 07:46:33 pm
Imagine this could be the crowning glory of Hodgson's career if he keeps Watford up at the expense of Everton. He will finally achieve legendary status at Liverpool 11 years after leaving.

An Owl eats the Cuckoo.

Now that would be glorious. He probably only took on the job to fend off all the begging nuisance calls from Moshi la though.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:32:01 pm
https://twitter.com/MaddockMirror/status/1486104091679879168?t=6ZKHQAdmvAcVhoXS-xIjjA&s=19

Pereira it is!

Fucking hell, they are gonna ask for his head before the kickoff, aren't they?
This Pereira (who?) cat's neighbours will be needing extra security for their property
This isn't going to end well for them I think. The new boss needs to hit the ground running (dem laps).


It could happen this season. It really could.
Vitor Pereira: "Everton's next manager" are the articles titles now. A few months down the line, one "n" and one "t" will be dropped...
Pereira eh? I hope there's a Partridge in this pear tree
Kia Joorabchian has his claws in deep at Everton now too it seems, Pereira is one of his clients I think, he was when he was at Munich.
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:50:50 am
Whoever buys him is getting conned. Never convinced he is any good, somehow works for Everton, take him out of there and I suspect he will be laughably useless.


He had a good year yesterday but seems to be a sort, 'in the right place' striker (6 yard box). Whilst this is admittedly an art in itself, it is only as good as the team around you. He'd probably be good at City who play that sort of football. For some reason it clicked last year for Everton and he turned from nothing into a rated striker. It happens (Pukki, Michu, Bony, Roque Santa Cruz, Andy Johnson, Berahino) let's see.
