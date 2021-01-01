Whoever buys him is getting conned. Never convinced he is any good, somehow works for Everton, take him out of there and I suspect he will be laughably useless.



He had a good year yesterday but seems to be a sort, 'in the right place' striker (6 yard box). Whilst this is admittedly an art in itself, it is only as good as the team around you. He'd probably be good at City who play that sort of football. For some reason it clicked last year for Everton and he turned from nothing into a rated striker. It happens (Pukki, Michu, Bony, Roque Santa Cruz, Andy Johnson, Berahino) let's see.