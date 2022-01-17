DCL is an incredibly feeble target man. I know he's more than that because he's quite quick and can run the channels, but he's a bit underwhelming when you look at what he's got physically. Ancelotti seemed to get a tune out of him but his finishing technique is really poor; Ancelotti said one time (I'm paraphrasing) that he just wanted DCL to focus on being active inside the box and six yard area and the goals will come. You don't really fancy him when he's through on goal or when he's got time to think about a finish.



He's got raw tools and he's still young but £60 million for him would be a huge gamble.