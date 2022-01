Although it's funny to once again see Everton talk up targets and then end up with someone not in discussion this might be the most sensible decision they could make in a long time. Get in a DoF in the summer with complete control and start fresh.



Vítor Manuel de Oliveira Lopes Pereira, a man previously unknown to those people who live normal lives, to be the one who finally took the helm as Everton's 65 year spell on the high seas ended after the rudderless ship they sailed in finally sank below the surface.

They had spent many many silver dubloons in order to break through the glass ceiling only to sink through the ice floor below them after several years of visible creaking and cracking in the wooden structure that supported them and with a crew that was beyond mutinous. The crew had expected to have a new ship with which to explore uncharted territory but now with devoted but useless

second mate Drunken and the Pastor Bill still aboard the Portuguese master of little became the last man to be booed out of Merseyside for trying to sail a ship that was holed long ago. As a final gesture of defiance a poor cabin boy was lobbed into the lake in Stanley Park, an offering to the gods who had turned and put their trust into the other side of the park many years beforehand.

But, it was too late.

That's all they can affordAnd so it came to be that it fell to