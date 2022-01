Whatever it is he is fucking stealing it the useless prick. Long may it continue!



Everton fan on the radio after Rafa got sacked was defending Big Dunc saying he was only on £4m a year which worked out at less than £80k/week. I don't know if that figure is true but if it is that would mean he's paid more than David Moyes is at West Ham!Still, he gets a few rounds in at the pub so he's a top fellaEdit: this puts him a bit lower at just £2.5m/year. https://www.totalsportal.com/money/premier-league-managers-salary/ . You can get 2 1/2 Hasenhuttls for the same money.