Allegedly Perreira is going to sign until the end of the season with an option of another year.
just out of curiosity -- anyone know what kind of money Ferguson is on?
Surprised Nuno Santos name is not in the mix.
I think he pays them £1000pw but he gets his meals for free.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Whatever it is he is fucking stealing it the useless prick. Long may it continue!
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]