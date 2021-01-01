« previous next »
Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6800 on: Today at 09:55:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:17:55 pm
Allegedly Perreira is  going to sign until the end of the season with an option of another year.
That's going to motivate the players.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6801 on: Today at 09:55:39 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:39:44 pm
just out of curiosity -- anyone know what kind of money Ferguson is on?

I think he pays them £1000pw but he gets his meals for free.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6802 on: Today at 10:06:36 pm
Surprised Nuno Santos name is not in the mix.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6803 on: Today at 10:08:02 pm
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 10:06:36 pm
Surprised Nuno Santos name is not in the mix.

Maybe he's already turned them down.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6804 on: Today at 10:08:19 pm
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 10:06:36 pm
Surprised Nuno Santos name is not in the mix.

One of the most defensive managers in the league managing at Goodison?
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6805 on: Today at 10:22:52 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:55:39 pm
I think he pays them £1000pw but he gets his meals for free.
sounds about right.  :)
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6806 on: Today at 10:30:05 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:39:44 pm
just out of curiosity -- anyone know what kind of money Ferguson is on?

Whatever it is he is fucking stealing it the useless prick.  Long may it continue!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6807 on: Today at 10:51:19 pm
Ferguson is just the fucking waterboy or worse because the waterboy is good at football.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6808 on: Today at 11:02:05 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 10:30:05 pm
Whatever it is he is fucking stealing it the useless prick.  Long may it continue!
Everton fan on the radio after Rafa got sacked was defending Big Dunc saying he was only on £4m a year which worked out at less than £80k/week.  I don't know if that figure is true but if it is that would mean he's paid more than David Moyes is at West Ham!

Still, he gets a few rounds in at the pub so he's a top fella  ::)

Edit: this puts him a bit lower at just £2.5m/year.  https://www.totalsportal.com/money/premier-league-managers-salary/.  You can get 2 1/2 Hasenhuttls for the same money.
