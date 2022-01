yeah but it pretty well guarantees that Drunken will be kept on.



He's probably the best fit for them. He'll keep the fans on side and in Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison he has a forward line that are pretty well suited to direct football and scrapping for second balls. They'll get enough points playing that way to stay up which has to be their aim for the season now.If, for whatever reason, it doesn't work out with 'Big Dunc' though then they are done for. To get to the point that they finally call time on Dunc's long and pointless Everton career would mean they're in a terrible position in the league. Moshiri's latest fancy being thrown into a relegation scrap has disaster written all over it.