Author Topic: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo

meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6600 on: Today at 10:02:19 am
.
Logged

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6601 on: Today at 10:03:56 am
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:16:16 pm
Especially players who resent being made to do basic things like run. Ferguson is all front.
Dropping the new signings because, you know, they are the problem.


Haven't the new signings been some of their least bad players so far this season too?
Logged

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6602 on: Today at 10:17:57 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:58:05 pm
CCTV have identified who threw the bottle.

They are going to be as harsh as possible when it comes to punishing the person, they have given him a lifetime season ticket.  ;D
Logged

redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,388
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6603 on: Today at 10:26:56 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:03:56 am
Haven't the new signings been some of their least bad players so far this season too?
Those two started - Gray and Townsend (Townsend less consistently decent, as throughout his career). Rondon, who's certainly not been great, was dropped to the bench. The two most recent (Rafa) signings are Mykolenko (missed some training in the week) and Patterson (who hadn't played yet under Rafa either). El Ghazi (apparently an agent-Moshiri signing not wanted by Rafa) couldn't play against his parent club even if they'd wanted him to.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,392
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6604 on: Today at 10:28:02 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:17:57 am
They are going to be as harsh as possible when it comes to punishing the person, they have given him a lifetime season ticket.  ;D

He'll only be allowed to drink Capri-Sun in the ground in future.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,124
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6605 on: Today at 10:47:06 am
GOT in turmoil. They're turning on Davek for suggestion Ferhuson shouldn't have paid for the fans' drink before the game
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,700
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6606 on: Today at 10:59:56 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:49:59 am
If Everton beat Liverpool in a match, but theres no one there to see itdid it actually happen?

When was this?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,723
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6607 on: Today at 11:00:21 am


There's always at least one foaming at the mouth.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6608 on: Today at 11:09:00 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:47:06 am
GOT in turmoil. They're turning on Davek for suggestion Ferhuson shouldn't have paid for the fans' drink before the game

Must admit i visited briefly for a giggle too,some are accusing Dave of being a Kopite now so we must be near the end game at GOT.

The fewm there might be enough to form a blue hole and swallow the earth soon.
Logged

JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6609 on: Today at 11:11:10 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:17:57 am
They are going to be as harsh as possible when it comes to punishing the person, they have given him a lifetime season ticket.  ;D
That is harsh. If theyre not careful they will encourage more fans to be bitter and hostile
Logged

JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6610 on: Today at 11:14:02 am
Ferguson going round pubs and paying for the fans drinks says everything about what he wants as manager. He wants pissed up fans roaring against the opposition trying to intimidate them, and his players to run around like mindless thugs kicking opposition players and then lumping the ball forward. Its passion dont ya know.
Logged

thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,864
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6611 on: Today at 11:16:48 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:49:59 am
If Everton beat Liverpool in a match, but theres no one there to see itdid it actually happen?

[asterisk] Everton beat Liverpool at anfield [/asterisk]
Logged

redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,388
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6612 on: Today at 11:23:17 am
If Ferguson is still in charge and takes a side like that to Newcastle, they could get hammered. Yes Newcastle are shit, but there's more togetherness and they have a handful of players who can play football. Everton's midfield will give Shelvey the time and space to look like Xabi Alonso; Maximin running at any combination of Everton defenders; Trippier providing a bit of quality delivery.

Norwich's game the following day is home to Palace - who've won precisely one game away all season - granted, it was at the Etihad but they've struggled to score in many at lesser opposition. Just two games going a certain way would leave Everton a point clear of a relegation spot (effectively two, with GD), and in much worse form than either of those two.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,694
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6613 on: Today at 11:29:53 am
That little blue tower that looked like it was thought up and sewn onto Fergusons jacket by a ten year old made me almost feel sorry for him, it was just so so sad.
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6614 on: Today at 11:30:56 am
Would be an absolute dream if they went down but I just can't see it, 30 points and they'd stay up so 11 points needed from 18 games.
Logged

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,392
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6615 on: Today at 11:46:43 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:43:17 pm


Two amazing heroes for our club.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,253
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6616 on: Today at 11:53:25 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:09:00 am
Must admit i visited briefly for a giggle too,some are accusing Dave of being a Kopite now so we must be near the end game at GOT.

The fewm there might be enough to form a blue hole and swallow the earth soon.
;D that made me chuckle. They must feel like theyre living in a parallel dimension.

I actually think they NEED relegation. The whole club needs a reboot. Have a season where they win a load of games, get the joy back. Start afresh.

They wont though. Theyll stay up and itll be rinse and repeat.
Logged

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,135
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6617 on: Today at 12:00:51 pm
Remember when they wanted someone in place for the weekend?

Thats gone to shit already.

Typical, no plan, no direction, no nothing!

Brilliant isnt it?!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,383
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6618 on: Today at 12:13:39 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:47:06 am
GOT in turmoil. They're turning on Davek for suggestion Ferhuson shouldn't have paid for the fans' drink before the game

To be honest, 1 beer or 10 does not matter.

The adults who were in the game, made the decision to throw projectiles onto the players. I think that says it all. Vermins and neandrethals those who indulge in such behaviour.
Logged

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,646
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6619 on: Today at 12:14:58 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on January 18, 2022, 12:11:59 pm
David Squires has his own thread but it's definitely worth posting this weeks cartoon in here as well.  It's all about our lovely neighbours!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/jan/18/david-squires-rafa-benitez-sacking-everton-merseyside-blues
"the fan who wiped the bogie on the woman's head" - "the bogie" :lmao :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6620 on: Today at 12:19:41 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:53:25 am
I actually think they NEED relegation. The whole club needs a reboot. Have a season where they win a load of games, get the joy back. Start afresh.

On some level I would agree. I actually think some time in the Championship to reset their minds might be a good thing for them.

But then you look at their financial losses, the fact they are trying to build a new stadium, and in fact need a new stadium to get back into the Premier League (as I don´t think Goodison passes muster) - and then you realise if they get relegated they might never come back.
Logged

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,646
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6621 on: Today at 12:20:11 pm
Is Lampard really having a second interview? That would be comedy gold if he got it
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,578
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6622 on: Today at 12:21:03 pm
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6623 on: Today at 12:23:41 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:57:41 pm
No sympathy from me.

I´m sympathetic to anyone on the end of  that venomous mob to be honest!
Logged

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,578
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6624 on: Today at 12:26:22 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:20:11 pm
Is Lampard really having a second interview? That would be comedy gold if he got it

Franky, come  in sit down. Before we start may just say I loved your performance at that other place, your delivery of those lines was truly Olivier like in its timing and truth. How you turned to you German opponent on the touch line and spake forth. The cockney accent was a dream dear boy, so authentic for one who attended public school. Could you say it for me please. Givin it the biggun wasnt it. Delightful.
Now tell me how you are going to deliver Champions league football
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,253
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6625 on: Today at 12:31:16 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:19:41 pm
On some level I would agree. I actually think some time in the Championship to reset their minds might be a good thing for them.

But then you look at their financial losses, the fact they are trying to build a new stadium, and in fact need a new stadium to get back into the Premier League (as I don´t think Goodison passes muster) - and then you realise if they get relegated they might never come back.
Yeah, truetheres definitely big risks and downsides to the idea of rebooting in the Championship. As recovery plans go, its probably not the best is it!
Logged

Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,120
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6626 on: Today at 12:35:38 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:53:01 am
Their ground gets a bye from certain health and safety regulations. If they go down those issues will need to be addressed before they can come back up.

Is there any more detail in this? Id be interested to read more.
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,723
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6627 on: Today at 12:51:01 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 12:35:38 pm
Is there any more detail in this? Id be interested to read more.

I don't know the details with Goodison but the Premier League are stringent now with the different requirements a PL ground need now. Promoted teams often have to spend several million quid after promotion to comply.

Although relegation would further threaten BMD happening, relegation followed by promotion would require them to spend millions on Goodison when they'd in theory only be there another couple of years.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,578
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6628 on: Today at 12:58:09 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 12:35:38 pm
Is there any more detail in this? Id be interested to read more.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/wyness-out-date-goodison-only-3508187

15 years ago they/Wyness were saying it was looking like the stadium had 10 years left before safety issues kicked in.
Interesting read, especially when you consider it was pre economic crash and they couldnt raise the cash unless there was a retail aspect (pushing the Kirkby option methinks )
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6629 on: Today at 12:58:17 pm
Logged

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,392
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #6630 on: Today at 01:01:40 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:58:09 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/wyness-out-date-goodison-only-3508187

15 years ago they/Wyness were saying it was looking like the stadium had 10 years left before safety issues kicked in.
Interesting read, especially when you consider it was pre economic crash and they couldnt raise the cash unless there was a retail aspect (pushing the Kirkby option methinks )

I was just reading Wikipedia, and about how they upgraded Goodison in line with the Taylor Report recommendations, and saw this:

Quote
Everton opted to demolish the entire Park End stand in 1994 and replace it with a single-tier cantilever stand, with the assistance of a grant of £1.3 million from the Football Trust.[29]

I'm not saying they couldn't have rebuilt the Park End without any external money, but it's telling they received a grant to help them with the upgrade. And these guys want to spend £700m on a new stadium?  No wonder they were hoping for a Commonwealth Games freebie.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6631 on: Today at 01:23:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:42:08 pm
I never thought I'd be saying this, but I think I actually want Saudi to beat them.

What an absolute horror show of a 'club' these are. Horrible from top to bottom. It's also good that the rest of the country are beginning to see them for what they are.

If there really is a football god, and a god that values decency, I really hope s/he flushes this ugly blue turd down the toilet then films it waving goodbye to BMD as it slithers through the sewage farm next door.  :shite: :wave

Same. I think somewhere between the Moshiri takeover and our period of ultra-success, they really collectively broke as a set of fans. Particularly around the time of the VVD injury and their win at Anfield, I think their true colours really began to show. Most of the Blues I know IRL are generally fairly reserved, very aware of Everton's place atm. Their certainly aware how poorly ran they are and that they're their own biggest enemies.

But as a collective (and their online fans) they are a club with such a chip on their shoulder, and I really think going down is the type of reality check they deserve.
Logged

StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6632 on: Today at 01:28:43 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:16:39 pm
Is there a more toxic fanbase in football than the bitters ?

City. I've had a look at the main forums of most of the bigger clubs and they are easily the most paranoid, oblivious and hateful. Even Everton, United and Chelsea tend to temper their hatred of us in particular with some acknowledgement of our success and place in football. City are just so far gone.
Logged
