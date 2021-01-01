If Ferguson is still in charge and takes a side like that to Newcastle, they could get hammered. Yes Newcastle are shit, but there's more togetherness and they have a handful of players who can play football. Everton's midfield will give Shelvey the time and space to look like Xabi Alonso; Maximin running at any combination of Everton defenders; Trippier providing a bit of quality delivery.



Norwich's game the following day is home to Palace - who've won precisely one game away all season - granted, it was at the Etihad but they've struggled to score in many at lesser opposition. Just two games going a certain way would leave Everton a point clear of a relegation spot (effectively two, with GD), and in much worse form than either of those two.

