Kenwright telling the fans they've 'had some good times'  :lmao :lmao :lmao

If I was a blue I think I'd want to kill him if he stood in front of me and said that
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm
Yeah seems like a lovely fella who's heart is with Everton.

My missus speaks to him now and then but he's looking a bit sad and upset at the moment.

It's a pity these tithead Evertonians don't realise that he's literally one of them and a fan as big as all of them.
He was in my mums class at primary school. He was Everton crazy as a kid, his Nan knotted him a blue and white scarf and blue and white gloves, the works. No one could doubt his love for the club.  Moshiri couldnt give a stuff either way.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:38:54 pm
Kenwright telling the fans they've 'had some good times'  :lmao :lmao :lmao

If I was a blue I think I'd want to kill him if he stood in front of me and said that

The period between one season ending and the next beginning.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:38:54 pm
Kenwright telling the fans they've 'had some good times'  :lmao :lmao :lmao

If I was a blue I think I'd want to kill him if he stood in front of me and said that

Qualifying for The Champions League*
Putting Origi out for a few months
Reaching an FA Cup final
Putting Thiago out for a few months
Bending over for Man Utd
Giving Van Dyke a career threatening injury

*Pre-group stage.

I'm struggling after that.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:43:16 pm
Qualifying for The Champions League*
Putting Origi out for a few months
Reaching an FA Cup final
Putting Thiago out for a few months
Bending over for Man Utd
Giving Van Dyke a career threatening injury

*Pre-group stage.

I'm struggling after that.

Bolasie winning a corner at Anfield.
Just when you think theyve dropped the bar as low as it can go, they lower it further. There isnt even a glimpse of a tiny bit of hope.

The new stadium will burn down, fall over and sink into the Mersey.
Moshiri is playing an absolute blinder keeping Kenwright at the club. Whilst Kenwright is there, the majority of the fans will vent their anger at him, whilst Moshiri pretty much gets a free ride whilst making all these fuck ups.  Its great to watch
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:55:22 pm
More close up on this one and they really are Toxic FC now.. 

https://twitter.com/thetoffeeman22/status/1484948452580732930?s=21&fbclid=IwAR2ahrWs2OwTTauXbiO22bNsq10uA_3TReukO9rYHK8v8XFYlA7saJdvaG0

Didn't they just get their club back? What's the moaning about?
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:43:16 pm
Qualifying for The Champions League*
Putting Origi out for a few months
Reaching an FA Cup final
Putting Thiago out for a few months
Bending over for Man Utd
Giving Van Dyke a career threatening injury

*Pre-group stage.

I'm struggling after that.

Athens 07
Basel 2016
Kiev 2018
United/City beating us to a couple of league titles
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:39:00 pm
Best part about the bottle throwing incident was Digne having such little respect for their fan base that he feigned injury to ensure they get into shit for it.

THIS!!

I reckon he was fully expecting the bottle treatment after seeing it happen there on a regular basis. I bet he thought, right when it happens to me, I'm going down. Something might actually get done now about these loons. He probably despises the fans and is glad to have moved away from them.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:38:54 pm
Kenwright telling the fans they've 'had some good times'  :lmao :lmao :lmao

If I was a blue I think I'd want to kill him if he stood in front of me and said that

He was the causes of all this shit. As a chairman, even if he was not running the club day to day, he is ultimately responsible for the results.

Kenwright was also feeding the mob and encouraging that mentality from their fans just to get those monkeys off his back. He was lightning quick to throw Marcel Brands and Rafa under the bus when the fans demanded it. Now that these mobs tasted blood, they are coming for him next. He should have known better about these consequences.

No sympathy from me.
Noticed Watford play Burnley in their next game. Best thing for us there would be a Watford win to keep them by Everton, and hope Norwich can string some wins together. Newcastle vs Everton will be massive, hopefully the Geordies can do themselves and ourselves a big favour and win that - It's unfortunate but the best case scenario may be Newcastle staying up if it sends The Ev down. If they do win it, I still won't be convinced they will drop, but to say they'll be in a dogfight would be an understatement as they already are. The second half of their season on paper is harder than the first half has been. The promising thing as well is that they're losing games I don't expect them too, like Norwich last week. They're shit, but fucking Norwich! Fair play to them, they seem to have more fight in them than Everton do, which could be handy.
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:47:29 pm
Bolasie winning a corner at Anfield.

:D How could I forget that? Worth the £28m just for that alone.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:43:16 pm
Qualifying for The Champions League*
Putting Origi out for a few months
Reaching an FA Cup final
Putting Thiago out for a few months
Bending over for Man Utd
Giving Van Dyke a career threatening injury

*Pre-group stage.

I'm struggling after that.
Beating the RS at Anfield with no one there to see it.
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:59:18 pm
It would be talks of point deductions, banning fans from the ground, the lot, if it had been us today. But because it's them, it's either the player's fault for inciting them, what is everyone moaning about? It didn't hit anyone anyway, or it's Kopite behaviour.

Kopite false flag operation more like.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:43:16 pm
Qualifying for The Champions League*
Putting Origi out for a few months
Reaching an FA Cup final
Putting Thiago out for a few months
Bending over for Man Utd
Giving Van Dyke a career threatening injury

*Pre-group stage.

I'm struggling after that.

Big Dunc hugged a ballboy.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:08:40 pm
Beating the RS at Anfield with no one there to see it.

During the worst run of form we've suffered for decades, with Phillips and Kabak in central defence.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 08:21:35 pm
Hold on, who is defending 'Poor old Kenwright'? He (well, his consortium) bought 2/3s Everton for £20m in 1999. He borrowed a good chunk of that money. As a major stakeholder he was central to the feud that fucked up the King's Dock's Scheme, a large part of which was Kenwright pushing for the sale of Rooney. After that he gets control over the club, installed himself as Chairman and then began the longest reign of ineptitude in the club's history, too numerous to list here, but involved several failed attempts to build a new stadium.

Then, after years of underperformance and investment, he sells a huge chunk of the club to Moshiri for 10 tiimes what his consortium paid, but kept himself and his remaining bit involved, so he could keep fucking up Everton. So, not only has he overseen the complete decline and failure of Everton over the last two decades, he made an absolute fortune doing it. His role these days appears to be turning up and looking crestfallen, as if to say "Gee shucks, not my fault, is it?" The worst grafting, crocodile tears having shitehawk of a Chairman Everton have ever seen. He is their John Delaney, their Hicks and Gillette. And now he looks a little glum as the fans tell him he is shit and folk feel sorry for him? Not me, fuck that chancer.

Kenwright took you off his Chrimbo card list didn't he.  :lmao  ;)
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 11:35:39 pm
Big Dunc hugged a ballboy.

Good one, that was huge. So emotional.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:09:41 am
Kenwright took you off his Chrimbo card list didn't he.  :lmao  ;)
;D
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:12:12 pm
He has a bloody awful reputation for not paying performers in his shows anyway.

The irony is that he pays a shitload to non-performers at his Goodison shows.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:57:41 pm
He was the causes of all this shit. As a chairman, even if he was not running the club day to day, he is ultimately responsible for the results.

Kenwright was also feeding the mob and encouraging that mentality from their fans just to get those monkeys off his back. He was lightning quick to throw Marcel Brands and Rafa under the bus when the fans demanded it. Now that these mobs tasted blood, they are coming for him next. He should have known better about these consequences.

No sympathy from me.


But they batted above their average until Moshiri took the club away from Kenwright. They may not have had great times over the last 25 years or so but until 2015/16 you could see them as a top 8 club without spending that much, that's about all they could expect, thrashing around with the Southamptons, West Hams (as they were) and Neewcastles (as they were) of this world.


As for the fans confronting Kenwright after the game, that was embarassing, if I were Bill I'd give up and not put up with that shite, let them have another head on a plate to go with Martinez, Koeman, Silva, Allardyce, Brands and Rafa. They asked for Duncan, they got Duncan, Duncan symbolically dropped both of Rafa's recents signings (not even on the bench), Duncan dropped Rondon.


Duncan's team failed to score a goal despite their 'key players' now being back, a luxury Rafa did not have. It's all on Duncan and the fans that one.


If Everton had been left with Kenwright the Richarlison, Dacoure, Pickford etc, all the players they think are decent, would not be there and Everton would be playing Huddersfield or Shrewsbury this afternoon instead.


Oh, I badly want to see Newcastle down (knowing full well they will be back next year), but more than that I want to see the back to the toxic element of their fans (not the good ones) who would be better off playing Millwall. (oh and I hope Marco Silva enjoys going past them of the way up after the shit he was given there which probably explains why he stayed away from football for 18 months)


Ferguson condemning thuggish behaviour? I think the fans misunderstood his request that Everton show some bottle today. The team bottled it, the fans did as well.
What gives me hope that these will finally be flushed, is that the players dont have the experience or will for a relegation fight. Burnley, Norwich, Watford all know this territory, and Saudi Arabias players will no doubt be on huge off-the-books bonuses (and some bone saws casually mounted on the dressing room walls) for avoiding the drop.

What has an Everton player got to inspire them in the dog-fight?

Unrelenting toxicity aimed at everything they do. Nasty, nasty bombardment of their social media. Lose to Saudi, and theyll probably be bottled. Any manager that comes in will be beaten up in the car park as is tradition. I wouldnt be surprised if theres a spate of injuries just so they can avoid Drunkens epic meltdown rants and hearing the word pashun screamed at them with a hail of spittle. And if they do want to play for this shitshow, they can look forward to chasing after launched ball after launched ball with the Benny Hill music echoing on loop in whats left of their brains.
The stage is set for Wayne for come back and save them. He may need his crash helmet though. (please)


Do you really think Lampard would wish this on himself and his family (unless he wants a quick turnaround on a £10m pay off)


They're in massive trouble now, if they dont get a new manager bounce off the next three league games, they're up shit creek, it could be the year. And if, if they go, they'll go again quite quickly i think
I assume the banner


No Communication

No Plan

No Vision




Was aimed at Dunc's gameplan




Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:09:50 pm
We take the piss, but Kenwright seems a decent sort who loves his club.

He does seem genuinely love the club to be fair, but that quote about other clubs pondering big decisions and thinking, "what would Everton do? - they always seem to get it right", is one of the most embarrassing soundbites in football history, and gets worse by the week.
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 06:09:01 pm
I think theyre in big big trouble. Its not just the players (shite) its everything surrounding the club. Theyre at the point where you could make a meaningful argument its better they just go down and start all over again.

Them going down will be the best thing that can happen to them, theyll have something to play for finally
Just watched the replay and the commentator pretty much blames Villa for celebrating a goal.

Should be banned from commentating.
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 08:31:28 am
Just watched the replay and the commentator pretty much blames Villa for celebrating a goal.

Should be banned from commentating.

It's always the same when the away team score at that end. Even if they run to the other end to celebrate with their fans they complain about that.

It's one thing if they gesture to the crowd and get in their face (like Neville used to) but even just celebrating with their team mates is wrong apparently.
Since they last won a trophy Stevie has started his career at 18, worked his way through the ranks at Liverpool, won practically every trophy available, destroyed them on countless occasions, retired and is now beating them as a manager. Imagine if we hadnt won a trophy since 1995 and Gary Neville was now United manager beating us. Wed be lobbing bottles too.
Haha Ive only just seen Mings interview, he killed them over the bottle throwing.
