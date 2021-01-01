Id take the protests against the board a bit more seriously if the fans hadnt been celebrating winning transfer windows, claiming they had class players, that their managers are going to get them in the Champions League/win them something and talking about the new stadium making them the envy of European football.
Theyve been fully behind everything the board have done in the last few years, and are now having a whine about it all in hindsight.
If they were saying it wasnt good enough at the time Id be a touch more sympathetic, but they werent. So Im not.