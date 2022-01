I’d take the protests against the board a bit more seriously if the fans hadn’t been celebrating winning transfer windows, claiming they had class players, that their managers are going to get them in the Champions League/win them something and talking about the new stadium making them the envy of European football.



They’ve been fully behind everything the board have done in the last few years, and are now having a whine about it all in hindsight.



If they were saying it wasn’t good enough at the time I’d be a touch more sympathetic, but they weren’t. So I’m not.